Saint Louis, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSDK

Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Howdy Stranger Studio

ST. LOUIS — Howdy Stranger Studio is a greeting card company with punny, minimalistic, and colorful designs with a card for every occasion. Friday morning, owner and designer Zoe Schaeffer, joined Mary in studio to share her story and collection of cards. You can learn further information about her...
Looking for love this Valentine's Day? Matched with Love can help!

ST. LOUIS — Looking for love this Valentine’s Day?. Matched With Love is a St. Louis-based certified matchmaking and date coaching firm that connects single professionals that are looking for long-term relationships. Friday morning, founder and professional matchmaker, Darci Roberts, joined Mary in studio to share about their services.
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Miomeo Designs

Miomeo Designs creates unique jewelry inspired by shattering the glass ceiling. Wednesday morning, owner Michelle Fank, joined Mary in studio to share about their products for the Show Me St. Louis “Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Valentine’s Day Edition.”. Fank explains her signature items are made with pieces...
Jim Butler Auto Group’s 'Good Taste' Campaign a success

ST. LOUIS — In an effort to give back to the community and combat food insecurity, Jim Butler Auto Group celebrates Successful ‘Good Taste’ fundraiser. During the months of November & December the Powerhouse automotive dealer set a goal of raising $100,000.00 and collecting 4,500 pounds of food for Operation Food Search and The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.
Mary and Dusty chat Groundhog Day

ST. LOUIS — Thursday morning, 93.7 the Bull’s Dusty joined Mary in studio to chat about Groundhog Day. The two shared a laugh going through some of the most unique holidays in February. Take a listen!
SN Partners Outdoor Show at the St. Charles Convention Center

ST. LOUIS — February 3-5 SN Partners John Deere will be hosting quite the show for the outdoor enthusiast. You can learn tips and tricks from experts for all John Deere equipment from compact tractors, residential and commercial mowers, gator utv's, and compact construction equipment. YouTube star Tractor Time...
St. Louis sports teams gear up for spring seasons

ST. LOUIS — Spring is right around the corner and that means big sports will soon make their way to the St. Louis area. Single-match tickets for St. Louis CITY SC's regular season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday. There has been a lot of anticipation...
Career Central: St. Louis Health Department hosts 2 virtual job fairs

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Department of Health is hosting two virtual job fairs with SLATE Missouri Job Center. There's another Feb. 15 at 1:30 p.m. These informational sessions will discuss job opportunities with the Department of Health, how to apply, and opportunities for career assistance and training through SLATE.
Baldwin scores 37, VCU downs Saint Louis 73-65

ST. LOUIS — Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 37 points as VCU beat Saint Louis 73-65 on Friday night. Baldwin was 12 of 15 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 9 for 9 from the line for the Rams (18-6, 9-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brandon Johns Jr. scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Jalen DeLoach was 5 of 11 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.
