This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint LouisEast Coast TravelerSaint Louis, MO
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Howdy Stranger Studio
ST. LOUIS — Howdy Stranger Studio is a greeting card company with punny, minimalistic, and colorful designs with a card for every occasion. Friday morning, owner and designer Zoe Schaeffer, joined Mary in studio to share her story and collection of cards. You can learn further information about her...
KSDK
Looking for love this Valentine's Day? Matched with Love can help!
ST. LOUIS — Looking for love this Valentine’s Day?. Matched With Love is a St. Louis-based certified matchmaking and date coaching firm that connects single professionals that are looking for long-term relationships. Friday morning, founder and professional matchmaker, Darci Roberts, joined Mary in studio to share about their services.
KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Miomeo Designs
Miomeo Designs creates unique jewelry inspired by shattering the glass ceiling. Wednesday morning, owner Michelle Fank, joined Mary in studio to share about their products for the Show Me St. Louis “Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Valentine’s Day Edition.”. Fank explains her signature items are made with pieces...
KSDK
Jim Butler Auto Group’s 'Good Taste' Campaign a success
ST. LOUIS — In an effort to give back to the community and combat food insecurity, Jim Butler Auto Group celebrates Successful ‘Good Taste’ fundraiser. During the months of November & December the Powerhouse automotive dealer set a goal of raising $100,000.00 and collecting 4,500 pounds of food for Operation Food Search and The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.
KSDK
Mary and Dusty chat Groundhog Day
ST. LOUIS — Thursday morning, 93.7 the Bull’s Dusty joined Mary in studio to chat about Groundhog Day. The two shared a laugh going through some of the most unique holidays in February. Take a listen!
KSDK
'A day for love': Valentine’s Day specials, celebrations in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Valentine’s Day is coming up on Tuesday, Feb. 14. 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of specials and deals not only for that day of love, but all February long. Magpie’s Cafe on Main Street. Magpie's Cafe will have a themed, pop-up...
KSDK
Live in the Lou: Disney on Ice returns with special stars skating ‘Into the Magic’
ST. LOUIS - Disney Characters cast in the traveling tour, ‘Into the Magic,’ spent time getting creative in the community Thursday morning. Dana DiPiazza and Malik Wilson took viewers to the U City Library where the magic-makers read to little ones and worked on some art ahead of their big weekend at Enterprise Center.
KSDK
Live in the Lou: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Presents 'Side by Side by Sondheim'
ST. LOUIS — The Reperatory Theatre of St. Louis Presents Side by Side by Sondhiem - A Musical Entertainment!. The cabaret-style show celebrates legendary composer and lyricist - Stephen Sondheim featuring a variety of Sondheim’s most notable songs, including a collection of rarely performed numbers straight from the cutting-room floor.
KSDK
The Pioneer Bakery Café celebrates National Hot Chocolate Day
ST. LOUIS — January 31 is National Hot Chocolate Day and what better way to celebrate the day than with The Pioneer Bakery Café where they have craving cocoa both regular and spiked. To learn more, click here.
KSDK
SN Partners Outdoor Show at the St. Charles Convention Center
ST. LOUIS — February 3-5 SN Partners John Deere will be hosting quite the show for the outdoor enthusiast. You can learn tips and tricks from experts for all John Deere equipment from compact tractors, residential and commercial mowers, gator utv's, and compact construction equipment. YouTube star Tractor Time...
KSDK
St. Louis sports teams gear up for spring seasons
ST. LOUIS — Spring is right around the corner and that means big sports will soon make their way to the St. Louis area. Single-match tickets for St. Louis CITY SC's regular season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday. There has been a lot of anticipation...
KSDK
Concert Calendar: Fall Out Boy, Lil Wayne and Maren Morris
Maren Morris will be the headliner at the Illinois State Fair. Fall Out Boy will be in St. Louis in June and Lil Wayne will make a stop in the Lou in April.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Mainly clear tonight, lows in the 20s
A warmer weekend and dry. Our next rain chance is on Tuesday.
KSDK
Career Central: St. Louis Health Department hosts 2 virtual job fairs
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Department of Health is hosting two virtual job fairs with SLATE Missouri Job Center. There's another Feb. 15 at 1:30 p.m. These informational sessions will discuss job opportunities with the Department of Health, how to apply, and opportunities for career assistance and training through SLATE.
KSDK
Columbia basketball boasts one of the best teams in Illinois
Columbia, Illinois is home to one of the best basketball teams in Illinois. The Eagles ran their win streak to 17 with a victory over Gibault Friday night.
KSDK
Baldwin scores 37, VCU downs Saint Louis 73-65
ST. LOUIS — Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 37 points as VCU beat Saint Louis 73-65 on Friday night. Baldwin was 12 of 15 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 9 for 9 from the line for the Rams (18-6, 9-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brandon Johns Jr. scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Jalen DeLoach was 5 of 11 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.
KSDK
St. Louis Public Schools announces new superintendent
The St. Louis Board of Education announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Dr. Keisha Scarlett as the next superintendent of SLPS. She officially starts July 1.
KSDK
Spire employee struck by driver fleeing police in south St. Louis
The pursuing patrol car's emergency lights and sirens were activated at the time of the crash, St. Louis County police said. St. Louis police are investigating.
