ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinedale, WY

Returning champion Malo finishes first in Stage 2 of Pedigree sled dog race

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O8DJP_0kWMBjuL00

LANDER, Wyo. (KIFI) - Anny Malo turned in a winning time of 2:26:02 to finish Sunday’s 35-mile out-and-back course ahead of Cathy Rivest (2:30:17) and Alix Crittenden (2:33:57). Donny Poulin and Laura Bontrager followed in fourth and fifth places respectively.

Teams faced cold temps (minus 7 degrees to zero), overcast skies and six miles of switchbacks to start and finish the course.

From Lander, teams travel to Pinedale.

The daily race schedule is as follows:

  • January 30 – Stage Three – Pinedale, Wyoming
  • January 31 – Stage Four – Big Piney / Marbleton, Wyoming
  • February 1 – Stage Five – Kemmerer, Wyoming
  • February 2 – Travel Day
  • February 3 – Stage Six – Alpine, Wyoming
  • February 4 – Stage Seven & Final Banquet – Driggs, Idaho

For complete finishing times, click HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy