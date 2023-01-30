ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

Union County Provides Code Blue Shelters In Elizabeth

By Casey Abline
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

Elizabeth, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, Union County has declared today, January 30, 2023, through Friday, February 3, 2023, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Code Blue.

A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.

A network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation threatens those who are homeless. During times such as these, County Offices of Emergency Management together with municipal government will often initiate and communicate a Code Blue Alert which enables authorities to make shelter arrangements for homeless adults. Warming Centers may be opened as part of the shelter arrangements to meet this particular need.

For those in need of shelter in Elizabeth during a Code Blue:

Union County Division of Social Services

342 Westminster Avenue

Elizabeth, NJ

Open during hours of operation. After-hours, on weekends, and on holidays call 211 for assistance.

Phone: 908-965-2700

Open: Mon - Fri 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. (closed on holidays)

Current Code Blue Activations: Please be aware that Code Blue notifications and resources opened in response to severe cold or storm events change as quickly as the weather. Our listing reflects information most recently received by the county. You can also refer to your county’s Office of Emergency Management web page.

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

