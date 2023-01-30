Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Feb. 3-5
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. Check out our list of events below. The 15th Annual Cincy Winter Beerfest is back at Duke Energy Center. The two-day festival will feature over 350 local, regional and hard-to-find...
WLWT 5
LIST: Black History Month events around Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Black History Month is here and there are several events in and around Cincinnati that are educating and celebrating the importance of this month. This list will be updated as more events are announced. Did we miss an event? Email web@wlwt.com with your event information. Black History...
WKRC
Cincinnati food truck opens first restaurant in suburbs
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A popular Greater Cincinnati food truck expanded to its first brick-and-mortar location near the end of 2022. Mexi-Q, which offers a blend of Mexican, barbecue and Asian flavors, is now open at 6676 Tri Way Drive in Mason Crossing. The new storefront is next to LaRosa’s and Mad Potter and across from Crossroads Church.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati teacher, barber partner giving free haircuts to academic scholars for Black History Month
CINCINNATI — This month is full of activities and ways to learn about Black History Month. Most events are free or come with admission, like at the Freedom Center. The Freedom Center is kicking off the month with a panel discussion on this year's theme, Black Resistance. The event begins at 6 p.m., but there are other places you can also attend, like the Cincinnati Art Museum and your local library.
tourcounsel.com
Florence Mall | Shopping mall in Kentucky
Florence Mall is an indoor shopping mall in Florence, Kentucky, United States. Built in 1976 by Homart Development Company, the mall originally featured Sears, Shillito's, Pogue's, and JCPenney as its four anchor stores. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. Another notable feature of the mall is...
WKRC
Local riverfront restaurant to close for renovations, reopen with new concept
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WKRC) - A riverfront restaurant in Northern Kentucky will close. Enson Harbor on Riverboat Row in Bellevue announced that it would no longer be a New Orelans' style restaurant and close for renovations after Jan. 5. There's a sign on the door stating that a Chinese dim sum...
Popular Ohio Snack Brand Closing After More Than 110 Years
The company has been open since 1910.
WKRC
See bright flashes in the Cincinnati sky? Here's what happened
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Many across the Tri-State reported seeing flickering green lights in the sky on Tuesday night. It was not an alien invasion, rather a fire at the Duke Energy substation in Anderson Township. It happened around 7:30 p.m. The Anderson Township Fire Department arrived near...
Mikesell’s, iconic Dayton-based snack company, announces closure
Mikesell’s, an iconic Dayton-based snack company, has announced it is closing its doors.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported near University of Cincinnati Clermont campus in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — First responders are at the scene of a reported structure fire near the University of Cincinnati's Clermont campus in Batavia. It was reported just before 8 p.m. on University Lane. WLWT has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated with the latest information...
WLWT 5
Officials urge residents to avoid Little Miami River after leak
LOVELAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Metropolitan Sewer District has determined that the flow leaking into the Little Miami River is not from a sewer leak. MSD, with Hamilton County Public Health also on scene, completed testing of the river and found that there have been no environmental impact identified. Testing will continue to determine the source of the leak.
WKRC
Wendy's is bringing back a popular Frosty flavor
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The restaurant chain Wendy's has announced its vanilla Frosty will return. Wendy's shortly replaced the vanilla Frosty with a peppermint flavor for the holiday season. The chocolate Frosty was first added to the Wendy's menu in 1969, while the vanilla was added in 2006.
Two area companies either closing or laying off workers; What this says about the region’s economy
Just this week, News Center 7 has learned that two Miami Valley companies are either closing or laying off workers.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?
SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Centennial Circle in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Centennial Circle in Florence. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Large police presence along road in Avondale neighborhood
CINCINNATI — A large police presence is blocking off a road in a neighborhood in Avondale Friday morning. Police responded to a neighborhood on Canyon Drive off Glenwood Avenue in Avondale. It's unclear what exactly prompted the response but WLWT is working to learn more as the situation develops.
WLWT 5
Final Boeing 747 aircraft takes off from Washington, lands at CVG airport
HEBRON, Ky. — It's the end of an era in aviation. On Wednesday, the last Boeing 747 took off from Washington and landed at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Cargo carrier Atlas Air was the last customer. The 747 is credited with changing international travel with its large passenger capacity...
WLWT 5
Carjackers in Westwood hold woman at gunpoint, take off with dog in car
CINCINNATI — Thieves in a brazen Westwood carjacking held a gun to a woman’s head, threw her to the ground and took off, but for the victim, the worst was yet to come. “I had one leg out, and I had my back turned. I was getting my dog out, and they snatched me and threw me on the ground, and that's when they put the gun to my head,” the 69-year-old victim said.
