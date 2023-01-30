ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Eggnormous egg hunts ahead for Easter celebrations

By WFTX Digital Team
 4 days ago
The city of North Port is hosting its annual flashlight egg hunt on March 31. The egg hunt will take place on the city center front green at 7:30 p.m. Children are encouraged to bring their own flashlights and basket.

Egg hunters will be split up into three groups based on age. Age groups will be six to seven, eight to nine, and 10 - 11. All children will be able to take photos with the easter bunny and children who find a special ticket inside an egg can redeem it on-site for a special surprise from the easter bunny.

For more information call 941-240-8120.

