Towns County, GA

FOX Carolina

Oconee Co. deputies searching for two missing teens

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teen girls who were last seen Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Jaley Kimbrell and 13-year-old Alyssa Nicole Wheeler left a house on Shiloh Road and were last seen at 3 a.m. by a family member.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson

A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
JEFFERSON, GA
FOX Carolina

Easley man arrested for kidnapping missing teen, deputies say

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an Easley man was arrested for kidnapping a missing teen. According to warrants, 35-year-old Jeremy David Barnes lured a teen away from home by using sex and illicit drugs as a decoy earlier in the week. The arrest...
EASLEY, SC
accesswdun.com

Toccoa man killed in Franklin Co. wreck; four others hospitalized

A single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County left one person dead and four others injured on Wednesday afternoon. Toccoa resident Jimmy Tate, 73, was identified as the person killed in the accident, which occurred on GA 59 near One Mile Lane just before 3 p.m. "A white 2013 Chevrolet Express van...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Chatsworth man charged after high-speed chase in White, Lumpkin counties

A Chatsworth man faces charges and remains in the hospital after a Monday night high-speed chase that began in White County. White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said the incident began in Cleveland around 9:15 PM when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was failing to maintain the lane of travel and driving erratically on Georgia Highway 115 west at Jess Hunt Road.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities ID woman struck, killed by a train in Gainesville

Authorities have released the name of the woman who was killed Thursday morning after she was struck by a train off Dorsey Street in Gainesville. The Hall County Sheriff's Office has identifed the woman as Bonnie Carrillo, 50, who was said to be a member of Gainesville’s homeless community.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wnctimes.com

2 Suspects in Recent Break-ins Arrested in Macon County

Watauga Road in Macon County early on January 30, 2023. The people were suspects in a recent break-in as well as wanted on numerous felony offenses. When the North Carolina Probation Department and the Macon County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, a female met them at the door and confirmed the suspects were present inside the house. There were numerous unsuccessful attempts to speak with the 2 suspects verbally. The Macon County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit was also there, and it was decided that a K9 would be used to capture the suspects who were evading detection given the nature of the offenses. When the suspects refused to comply, K9 Jax's handler Cpl. Stamey warned them that a K9 would be unleashed into the house for apprehension purposes. K9 Jax was then brought up to the front door. Both people were quickly apprehended after they peacefully left the house.
MACON COUNTY, NC
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man charged in shooting at Gainesville shopping plaza

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Guillermo Vazquez Martinez has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting. It’s believed that Martinez is still on the run. Both victims survived the shooting. Gainesville police say two men are in critical condition after the...
GAINESVILLE, GA
FOX Carolina

Oconee County deputies find missing 16-year-old girl

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said it has found a missing Newry teen who ran away from her home. According to deputies, 16-year-old Haley Gayle Grant Watts was discovered missing from her family’s home on Palmetto Avenue late Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Phone scammers targeting Habersham Co. residents

The Habersham County Sheriff's Office is warning about an ongoing phone scam targeting residents in the area. Scammers are apparently making calls, demanding payment from victims in order to avoid an arrest warrant being served at their place of residence. "Scammers call residents claiming to be from the sheriff’s office...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch man killed in Lula motorcycle accident

A Flowery Branch man was killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Lula. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded at about 3:57 p.m. to the wreck on GA 51 at its intersection with County Line Road. Edward Roper, 33, was reportedly driving a motorcycle...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
accesswdun.com

No injuries reported after Banks County fire

No one was injured, but a detached garage in Banks County was declared a total loss after a fire early Monday morning. According to a press release from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services, crews responded at about 1:37 a.m. to the fire on Hooper Road in Commerce. Arriving crews...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

White County Detention Center Report Week Ending January 31

(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending January 31, 2023. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Officials Investigating Another School Threat

(Cleveland)- Law enforcement and school officials are investigating another social media threat against a school. In a Monday morning email sent to White County High School parents and guardians Scott Justus, Assistant Superintendent of Schools said it was brought to their attention on Sunday evening (1/29) that a video was posted on Snapchat making a threat towards the High School.
WHITE COUNTY, GA

