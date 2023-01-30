Read full article on original website
NE Ga police blotter: Stephens Co man dies in Franklin Co crash, woman hit by train in Gainesville
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about scam telephone calls.
36-year-old woman killed in Forsyth County house fire
Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, Forsyth County Fire units were dispatched to 3910 Watson Road for a residential structure fire call after receiving a call from a passerby.
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. deputies searching for two missing teens
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teen girls who were last seen Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Jaley Kimbrell and 13-year-old Alyssa Nicole Wheeler left a house on Shiloh Road and were last seen at 3 a.m. by a family member.
accesswdun.com
Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson
A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
FOX Carolina
Easley man arrested for kidnapping missing teen, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an Easley man was arrested for kidnapping a missing teen. According to warrants, 35-year-old Jeremy David Barnes lured a teen away from home by using sex and illicit drugs as a decoy earlier in the week. The arrest...
accesswdun.com
Toccoa man killed in Franklin Co. wreck; four others hospitalized
A single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County left one person dead and four others injured on Wednesday afternoon. Toccoa resident Jimmy Tate, 73, was identified as the person killed in the accident, which occurred on GA 59 near One Mile Lane just before 3 p.m. "A white 2013 Chevrolet Express van...
Woman hit, killed by train may have dropped something on tracks in Hall County
A woman who was struck by a train Thursday morning may have been trying to retrieve something she dropped, the Hall Coun...
Police search for NE Ga robbery suspect
The theft happened Wednesday at the North Georgia Premium Outlet Mall.
accesswdun.com
Chatsworth man charged after high-speed chase in White, Lumpkin counties
A Chatsworth man faces charges and remains in the hospital after a Monday night high-speed chase that began in White County. White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said the incident began in Cleveland around 9:15 PM when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was failing to maintain the lane of travel and driving erratically on Georgia Highway 115 west at Jess Hunt Road.
accesswdun.com
Authorities ID woman struck, killed by a train in Gainesville
Authorities have released the name of the woman who was killed Thursday morning after she was struck by a train off Dorsey Street in Gainesville. The Hall County Sheriff's Office has identifed the woman as Bonnie Carrillo, 50, who was said to be a member of Gainesville’s homeless community.
wnctimes.com
2 Suspects in Recent Break-ins Arrested in Macon County
Watauga Road in Macon County early on January 30, 2023. The people were suspects in a recent break-in as well as wanted on numerous felony offenses. When the North Carolina Probation Department and the Macon County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, a female met them at the door and confirmed the suspects were present inside the house. There were numerous unsuccessful attempts to speak with the 2 suspects verbally. The Macon County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit was also there, and it was decided that a K9 would be used to capture the suspects who were evading detection given the nature of the offenses. When the suspects refused to comply, K9 Jax's handler Cpl. Stamey warned them that a K9 would be unleashed into the house for apprehension purposes. K9 Jax was then brought up to the front door. Both people were quickly apprehended after they peacefully left the house.
FoCo man accused of setting fire to house after domestic dispute
(Forsyth County, GA) The suspect accused of setting his house on fire during a domestic dispute on Friday afternoon is facing several charges. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to an incident on Wimberly Way in Cumming on January 27 where 45-year-old Nicholas Murray had set his house on fire after a domestic dispute and was refusing to come out.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man charged in shooting at Gainesville shopping plaza
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Guillermo Vazquez Martinez has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting. It’s believed that Martinez is still on the run. Both victims survived the shooting. Gainesville police say two men are in critical condition after the...
FOX Carolina
Oconee County deputies find missing 16-year-old girl
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said it has found a missing Newry teen who ran away from her home. According to deputies, 16-year-old Haley Gayle Grant Watts was discovered missing from her family’s home on Palmetto Avenue late Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m.
2 people critically injured in shooting at Gainesville shopping center, police say
Two men were shot in the parking lot of Village Shops of Gainesville during a busy shopping time.
accesswdun.com
Phone scammers targeting Habersham Co. residents
The Habersham County Sheriff's Office is warning about an ongoing phone scam targeting residents in the area. Scammers are apparently making calls, demanding payment from victims in order to avoid an arrest warrant being served at their place of residence. "Scammers call residents claiming to be from the sheriff’s office...
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch man killed in Lula motorcycle accident
A Flowery Branch man was killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Lula. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded at about 3:57 p.m. to the wreck on GA 51 at its intersection with County Line Road. Edward Roper, 33, was reportedly driving a motorcycle...
accesswdun.com
No injuries reported after Banks County fire
No one was injured, but a detached garage in Banks County was declared a total loss after a fire early Monday morning. According to a press release from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services, crews responded at about 1:37 a.m. to the fire on Hooper Road in Commerce. Arriving crews...
wrwh.com
White County Detention Center Report Week Ending January 31
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending January 31, 2023. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
wrwh.com
Officials Investigating Another School Threat
(Cleveland)- Law enforcement and school officials are investigating another social media threat against a school. In a Monday morning email sent to White County High School parents and guardians Scott Justus, Assistant Superintendent of Schools said it was brought to their attention on Sunday evening (1/29) that a video was posted on Snapchat making a threat towards the High School.
