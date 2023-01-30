ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers Invite 22 Players to Major League Camp

 4 days ago

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced the following 22 players have been invited to Major League Spring Training. With today’s additions, there will be 62 players in Major League Spring Training for the Tigers.

Pitchers (10): Elvis Alvarado, Kervin Castro, Angel De Jesus, Miguel Del Pozo, Miguel Diaz, Brenan Hanifee, Zach Logue, Chasen Shreve, Trey Wingenter, Adam Wolf

Position Players (12): Brendon Davis, Jonathan Davis, Dillon Dingler, Mario Feliciano, César Hernández, Andy Ibañez, Colt Keith, Andrew Knapp, Justyn-Henry Malloy, Jermaine Palacios, Michael Papierski, Julio Rodriguez

The Tigers first pitchers and catchers workout is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15, while the first full squad workout is scheduled for Monday, February 20.

Individual game tickets for 2023 Spring Training are on sale. Tickets can be ordered by visiting the ticket office at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, calling (863) 686-8075 or visiting www.tigers.com/spring .

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

