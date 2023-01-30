ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son of Mark & Julie Jensen Takes the Stand

VIDEO: David Jensen, the son of Mark & Julie Jensen, testified in his father’s defense Monday. David was 8 years old when his mother died. (1/30/23)

Devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting, and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials.

