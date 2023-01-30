ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

More than 1,000 US flights canceled Monday as winter weather rolls in

By Nathan Diller, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dP1v2_0kWMB6lN00

Flight cancellations mounted Monday amid an arctic cold front , with winter weather watches and advisories in effect for many Americans.

The National Weather Service said Monday morning that a "prolonged and potentially significant icing event" would affect a large portion of the United States, from the southern plains to the Tennessee Valley, according to its website .

More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled in the U.S. just before 5:30 p.m. ET Monday, and more than 4,100 were delayed, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware . Southwest Airlines saw the most cancellations, scrapping around 483 flights, or about 12% of its schedule.

While the Department of Transportation requires airlines to issue refunds to travelers whose flights are canceled, airlines also began issuing waivers as the winter weather rolled in. The cold front comes after a winter storm disrupted flights last week .

50 million under winter weather warnings: Texas braces for days of ice

What am I owed when my flight is canceled or delayed?: Here's how to find out

American Airlines

American is waiving change fees for travelers scheduled to fly through Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport between Jan. 29 and Feb. 2, according to its website . Passengers must rebook by Feb. 2 and travel by Feb. 8.

Delta Air Lines

Delta will let passengers planning to travel on Tuesday or Wednesday rebook their flights to take place on or before Feb. 4 without paying a fare difference or change fee where applicable, according to its website . The waiver applies in the following cities:

  • Austin, Texas (AUS)
  • Charleston, West Virginia (CRW)
  • Cincinnati, Ohio (CVG)
  • Columbus, Ohio (CMH)
  • Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas (DFW)
  • Dallas, Texas (Love Field DAL)
  • Dayton, Ohio (DAY)
  • Fayetteville, Arkansas (XNA)
  • Lexington, Kentucky (LEX)
  • Little Rock, Arkansas (LIT)
  • Memphis, Tennessee (MEM)
  • Nashville, Tennessee (BNA)
  • Tulsa, Oklahoma (TUL)

Southwest Airlines

Southwest is allowing travelers to rebook without paying a fare difference for flights taken within 14 days of their original travel date, according to its website . The waiver applies to travel between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1 in the following cities:

  • Amarillo, Texas (AMA)
  • Austin, Texas (AUS)
  • Nashville, Tennessee (BNA)
  • Dallas (Love Field), Texas (DAL)
  • Lubbock, Texas (LBB)
  • Little Rock, Arkansas (LIT)
  • Midland, Texas (MAF)
  • Memphis, Tennessee (MEM)
  • Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (OKC)
  • San Antonio, Texas (SAT)
  • Louisville, Kentucky (SDF)
  • Tulsa, Oklahoma (TUL)

United Airlines

Travelers scheduled to fly with United in select cities between Jan. 30 and Feb. 2 can rebook without paying a change fee or fare difference on flights through Feb. 5, according to its website . They must rebook by that date as well. The waiver applies to the following cities:

  • Austin, TX (AUS)
  • Charleston, WV (CRW)
  • Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX (DFW)
  • Bentonville, AR (XNA)
  • Hobbs, NM (HOB)
  • Lexington, KY (LEX)
  • Little Rock, AR (LIT)
  • Louisville, KY (SDF)
  • Lubbock, TX (LBB)
  • Memphis, TN (MEM)
  • Midland, TX (MAF)
  • Nashville, TN (BNA)
  • Oklahoma City, OK (OKC)
  • Paducah, KY (PAH)
  • San Antonio, TX (SAT)
  • Shreveport, LA (SHV)
  • Springfield, MO (SGF)
  • Tulsa, OK (TUL)

Contributing: Zach Wichter, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: More than 1,000 US flights canceled Monday as winter weather rolls in

