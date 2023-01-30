LIST: Warming shelters in Central Texas open for Winter Storm 2023

The following organizations are offering warming shelters as Central Texas faces a winter storm .

HARKER HEIGHTS

Central Fire Station Lobby : 401 Indian Trail



Police Station Lobby : 402 Indian Trail



Both shelters will have functioning restrooms and bathrooms, officials said.

WACO

Dewey Community Center : 925 North 9th Street (6 p.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Wednesday) *hours may extend depending on weather severity*

Cots, blankets, snacks and bottled water will be available.

Support workers and security will also be on-site for the operations of the center.

Pets will be accepted, but they must be in a crate.

Salvation Army: 300 Webster Avenue

Cots, clothing, and dinner will be available.

The shelter will be open until temperatures improve.

TEMPLE

Salvation Army: 419 W. Avenue G

Impact Church: 306 E. Adams Avenue

KILLEEN

Moss Rose Community Center: 1103 E. Avenue E

The shelter will be open until Friday morning.

It is meant to serve as temporary relief from the cold and beds will not be available.

ROCKDALE

Street Ministries: 225 N. Main Street

The shelter opened at 6 p.m. on Monday and will remain open based on weather conditions.

HEARNE

Hearne Police Department: 306 W. 3rd Street

The public safety building will be open 24 hours as a warming center.