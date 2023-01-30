LIST: Warming shelters in Central Texas open for Winter Storm 2023
The following organizations are offering warming shelters as Central Texas faces a winter storm .
HARKER HEIGHTS
Central Fire Station Lobby : 401 Indian Trail
Police Station Lobby : 402 Indian Trail
Both shelters will have functioning restrooms and bathrooms, officials said.
WACO
Dewey Community Center : 925 North 9th Street (6 p.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Wednesday) *hours may extend depending on weather severity*
Cots, blankets, snacks and bottled water will be available.
Support workers and security will also be on-site for the operations of the center.
Pets will be accepted, but they must be in a crate.
Salvation Army: 300 Webster Avenue
Cots, clothing, and dinner will be available.
The shelter will be open until temperatures improve.
TEMPLE
Salvation Army: 419 W. Avenue G
Impact Church: 306 E. Adams Avenue
KILLEEN
Moss Rose Community Center: 1103 E. Avenue E
The shelter will be open until Friday morning.
It is meant to serve as temporary relief from the cold and beds will not be available.
ROCKDALE
Street Ministries: 225 N. Main Street
The shelter opened at 6 p.m. on Monday and will remain open based on weather conditions.
HEARNE
Hearne Police Department: 306 W. 3rd Street
The public safety building will be open 24 hours as a warming center.
Comments / 0