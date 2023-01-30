ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Planned Video Appearance at Italy’s Sanremo Song Festival Sparks Political Controversy

By Nick Vivarelli
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26fctP_0kWMArl800

A planned video appearance by Volodymyr Zelensky at Italy’s upcoming Sanremo song festival, which is the country’s top-rated TV event, is sparking protests from local politicians of different stripes.

The Ukrainian president has been invited to appear on the song fest with a pre-recorded video message to be aired on Italian state broadcaster RAI . The former actor and comedian in a brief speech is expected to thank Italy for its support against the Russian invasion. But his presence on the show is stirring animosity.

On Monday during a tense RAI board meeting several members of RAI’s politically controlled board stopped short of cancelling Zelensky’s Sanremo appearance, but demanded to see the two-minute tape in advance, according to Italian press reports.

Zelenski’s address, scheduled to go on air Feb. 11 during Sanremo’s conclusive night, before the performance of the event’s five finalists, has been drawing fire from various sides of the Italian political spectrum ever since the leader’s presence at Sanremo was announced by prominent Italian TV journalist Bruno Vespa in mid-January after he travelled to Kyiv to interview the Ukrainian president.

Last week Italy’s deputy premier Matteo Salvini, who is leader of the right-wing League party, lashed out against RAI’s decision to have Zelenski appear on the song fest by saying: “Let’s hope that Sanremo will remain the Italian song festival and nothing else,” before going on to add: “I hope that the war will end as soon as possible and that the stage of the city of flowers [Sanremo] remains reserved for music.”

Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, who are allies in Italy’s current right wing government, are known to be longtime admirers of Russian President Vladimir Putin. However despite their personal views, Italy’s right-wing prime minister Georgia Meloni is a staunch supporter of Ukraine and under her leadership Italy has maintained a firm official stance in defense of Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, within Italy’s current opposition ranks, Giuseppe Conte, a former premier and leader of the populist 5-Star Movement, has pointed out that, while he had been “very happy” when Zelensky was invited to address Italy’s parliament last March, he does not think its was necessary for Zelensky to appear within Sanremo’s “light context.”

Another opposition leader, Carlo Calenda of the centrist Azione party, in a similar vein, has written on Twitter: “There is little doubt about our line of support for Ukraine. However, I consider it a mistake to combine a musical event with the message of the President of a country at war.”

Zelensky has previously appeared with pre-recorded video messages at last year’s Grammy Awards, at ceremonies during the Cannes and Venice film festivals and, two weeks ago, at the Golden Globes.

The Sanremo song contest, which regularly draws multi-million eyeballs and a more than 50% audience share on RAI, will take place in Sanremo, a seaside town on Italy’s Ligurian coast, over five nights Feb. 7-11 at the Teatro Ariston. During the fest 28 Italian artists will duke it out for the top prize. Recent winners include Grammy-nominated Italian rock band Måneskin, who will be attending as special guests, as will the Black Eyed Peas.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 6

Something went wrong.
4d ago

Even the Italians don’t like Zelenskyy. Makes me wonder what the truth about the comedian puppet is

Reply
5
Related
Variety

Anne Hathaway Says When She Was a 16-Year-Old Actor, Journalist Asked Her: ‘Are You a Good Girl or a Bad Girl?’

“Eileen,” a darkly funny thriller that premiered on Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival, offers up two killer roles for Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie as a psychologist and a prison secretary who are drawn together in unexpected ways. But the film carried an emotional resonance for Hathaway, she revealed to the crowd during a post-screening Q&A. “I just remembered one of the very first questions I ever got asked when I started acting and had to do press was: Are you a good girl or a bad girl?” Hathaway said. “I was 16. And my 16-year-old self wanted to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Variety

Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Refused to Let Him Turn Down ‘That ’90s Show’: ‘We’re Doing It,’ No Matter the Script

When it came time to reprising Kelso in Netflix’s “That ’70s Show” sequel series “That ’90s Show,” Ashton Kutcher did not have a choice. As the actor recently told Esquire magazine, his former co-star and wife Kunis refused to let him turn down the sequel project. Not even a potentially bad script would let Kutcher off the hook. According to Kutcher, when the pitch first came in for the duo to reprise their roles as Kelso and Jackie, Kunis told him: “[She] goes, ‘You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn’t matter what the script is, we’re...
WISCONSIN STATE
Variety

‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode

The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
BOSTON, MA
TheConversationAU

Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?

Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
The Hill

Ex-NATO commander says West sending Ukraine tanks ‘creates real problems for Putin’

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis said the West sending tanks to Ukraine to provide additional aid in its war with Russia “creates real problems” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.  Putin is trying to scare the West with the Kremlin’s comments that NATO countries’ move to send tanks to Ukraine increases their “direct involvement”…
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities

Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Henchmen Threaten ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Dead U.S. Troops

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered a sermon marking Orthodox Epiphany in Moscow this week. He spoke to those who wish “to defeat Russia,” using the occasion to deliver a threat to the West: “We pray that the Lord admonish those madmen and help them to understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world.”Russia’s top propagandists, from former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev to state TV host Vladimir Solovyov, have been spreading the same not-so subtle nuclear threat far and wide—and yet, Putin’s mouthpieces are now worried that the “boy...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Shoot Down All Of Russia’s Aircraft?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine shot down all of Russia’s aircraft in the air in one day. Ukraine has not claimed to have destroyed many aircraft in the past week. Videos show that Russian aircraft are still operating. Fact Check:. The U.S. is sending a Patriot air...
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
Daily Beast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense. The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills...
Variety

Variety

97K+
Followers
68K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy