Digital Music News
Beyonce Returns to the Stage — Renaissance World Tour Dates 2023
Beyonce has announced a global world tour to support her seventh studio album, Renaissance. It’s the megastar’s first solo tour in over six years. The 2023 tour is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation and will kick off in May 2023 on the European leg of the tour. Beyonce is also bringing her charitable initiative BeyGOOD on tour with her to various cities across the globe.
Elite Daily
Remain Calm: Beyoncé Is Touring For The First Time Since 2018
Beyhive, this is not a drill: Beyoncé is coming to a city near you. After weeks of unconfirmed speculation, the “Alien Superstar” singer finally announced she’s touring her latest album, Renaissance. This news comes over a week after Beyoncé shook the internet (and had singers clamoring to ace those new “Drunk In Love” outro runs) with her first live performance in Dubai on Jan. 21.
Beyoncé adds second Chicago show to 'Renaissance' world tour this summer
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Beyoncé's "Renaissance" world tour is making two stops in Chicago this summer. Beyoncé will perform at Soldier Field on July 22 and July 23. A second show was added to the Ticketmaster registration site for presale ticket groups.She will kick off her tour in Europe this May before coming to the U.S. in July. You can find more tour dates and locations here.
Bryan Adams announces US tour with Joan Jett
The So Happy It Hurts Tour, featuring Bryan Adams supported by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, will arrive in The US in June
Sparks Unveil Massive 2023 Headlining Tour
Good things come to those who wait, and after 50 years in the game, Sparks are ready to enjoy the good things. The art-pop duo have now announced a massive 2023 tour, their biggest headlining trek in their five-decade-plus career. “We are thrilled to be back on tour again and...
The Damned announce new album Darkadelic, share video for The Invisible Man
The Damned's new album will follow their upcoming European Tour, and will introduce fans to a "a new Darkadelic universe"
Jon Anderson announces London show for July
Former Yes signer Jon. Anderson will play SHepherd's Bush Empire with the Paul Green Rock Academy
The Dave Foster Band stream brand new single Dive In
The Dave Foster Band will release their latest album Glimmer in April
“One Touch”
The pop artist Rin Suemitsu—or Golin—was born in Tagawa, Japan, emigrated to the US as a child, and is currently based in Amsterdam; her latest song, “One Touch,” feels fittingly transcontinental, nodding to the sleek, anodized aesthetic of J-pop as well as rave music and European big-tent EDM. Released on the latest compilation from Drain Gang label YEAR0001, it’s a classic breakup song that shares DNA with Ecco2k’s great PXE EP and Grimes’ Art Angels. Over a walloping techno pulse, Golin sings in Japanese of self-determination and uncertainty— “I want to hold you close/I won’t forgive you/Do you understand?”—her voice stinging and vaporous like a musical tear gas. The song races by in less than three minutes, and its breakneck speed gives the whole thing a scorched-earth intensity. One line is sung in English—“You fucked me over”—and it anchors the song’s emotional core even if you can’t parse the rest of it: Golin was wronged, and this is her coming to collect.
Stereogum
Whitney – “For A While”
Whitney released a new album, SPARK, a few months back, and they’re about to head out on some tour dates in support of it. Today, they’re sharing the one-off single “For A While.” The Chicago group has been playing it live at shows since putting out their debut album Light Upon The Lake in 2016 — back then it went by the different name “Rolling Blackouts” — but they didn’t finish writing and recording it until last year. Check it out alongside their upcoming live dates below.
Fatima
Fear, anger, and alienation have long been the dominant emotions in Ruhail Qaisar’s music. His early solo releases and live sets—under the now defunct moniker SISTER—married the blackened death metal of his short-lived band Vajravarah with power electronics, no wave, and post-industrial noise. A guitar-and-laptop-toting techno shaman harnessing the forces of cosmic chaos for a shock-and-awe assault on the sensibilities of Mumbai and Delhi hipster elites, Qaisar crafted music so brain-pulverizingly visceral that it drowned out all thought. A friend once called it a palate cleanser for the soul.
Pitchfork
