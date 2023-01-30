ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

21-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash on US 1 in Fort Pierce

By Aja Dorsainvil
 4 days ago
Fort Pierce Police are investigating a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that occurred Monday morning.

The fatal crash happened at around 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South US 1.

Police said the driver of a Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound along South US 1 and attempting to make a left turn onto Edwards Road, as the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on US 1 and crashed into the side of the SUV.

The 21-year-old motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

The intersection of Edwards Road and US 1 was closed to traffic for hours have since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal should contact Officer Shane Stokes at 772-302-4764 or sstokes@fppd.org .

Missygurl
4d ago

seen so many articls about motorcyclists that have passed because they have been hit by another vehicle. I've never understood why they changed the law that you don't have to wear a helmet.anyway, so sorry to his family and friends for your tragic loss. 😪

Sandy Press
4d ago

tragic. just horrific. 21. quite a few Injured and a few deaths this season in the Treasure Coast. why aren't speeders getting ticketed on US1. ESPECIALLY AFTER DARK

