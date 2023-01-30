Read full article on original website
Who Is Jaafar Jackson? Michael Jackson’s Nephew to Play Icon in Biopic
Michael Jackson's nephew, Jafaar Jackson, is set to portray his legendary uncle in the upcoming Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic, Michael. "I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon," Jafaar wrote on Instagram Jan. 30 after his casting was announced.
Lea Michele Stand-In Claims Star Was ‘Deplorable’ on Set, Told Her to Stop Talking
An actress has gone viral on TikTok with a not-so-flattering story about Glee actress and singer Lea Michele. According to Laura Eletel, who allegedly worked as Michele's stand-in on The Mayor in 2017, Michele had already been blacklisted by much of Hollywood after her alleged behind-the-scenes behavior on previous sets had been publicly exposed.
Pamela Anderson’s Ex-Husband Is Leaving Her With $10 Million in His Will
Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters says he is leaving the actress $10 million in his will. Speaking to Variety as part of a profile on Anderson, Peters revealed for the first time that he plans to leave the Baywatch icon millions after he dies. "I will always love Pamela, always...
