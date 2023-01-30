Read full article on original website
WAFB.com
Second man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Ascension Parish from September
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has a arrested a second man on Thursday, Jan. 2, in connection with a deadly shooting in September of 2022. Ashtin Ursin, 21, of Prairieville is charged with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gangs’ activity, accessories after the fact, and illegal possession of stolen things of $5k-$25k, according to officials.
brproud.com
Body found in ditch in Iberville Parish identified, police say
ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Gabriel Police Department has identified a body after it was found in a ditch on Friday, Feb. 3. According to St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr., a request was made for the coroner’s office to come out to Highway 74 and Railroad Street. Ambeau said that a detective found the body of a male in a ditch. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene.
WAFB.com
BRPD: Man arrested for deadly shooting at apartment complex
BRPD: Man arrested for deadly shooting at apartment complex
Plank Road fire ruled arson; suspect arrested, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a suspect was arrested after being accused of setting fire to a home on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Officials said the suspect, John Plaisance, 30, is charged with simple arson. According to BRFD, the fire started just before 9 a.m....
Woman wanted for bank fraud being sought out by Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 43-year-old Lakeisha Shantel Parker. Parker is described as a Black female standing at five feet, three inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She is frequently around the Baton Rouge and Lake Charles areas. Parker is wanted by authorities for her outstanding […]
wbrz.com
One person hurt after gunfire erupts at private party, Baton Rouge police say
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after a shooting at a private party Monday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a dance studio on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. One victim was reportedly shot in the ankle and sustained a "very minor injury."
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
Man dies after vehicle crashes into canal in Livingston Parish
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead early Monday morning, Jan. 30. The crash reportedly happened on LA 449 south of LA 1024 in Livingston Parish. LSP identified the victim as Corey Bennett, 46, of Walker. According...
BRPD: SU student killed in crash on interstate
Southern University extends condolences to the family, classmates, and friends of student Reginald Elloie, a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business. Elloie was tragically killed in a vehicular accident Monday evening. Southern University students who are affected by this tragedy are encouraged to reach out to the...
iheart.com
Suspect In Madison Brooks Case Arrested For 2020 Rape
One of the suspects in the rape case of LSU student Madison Brooks is now under arrest for a rape reported in Livingston Parish in 2020. The Walker Police issued an arrest warrant for Kaivon Washington on Friday, after a witness reportedly corroborated details about the earlier assault. Washington turned...
10 arrested, 6 wanted in insurance fraud and theft case
Detectives discovered all 16 people reportedly filed fake medical documents in 2019 and 2020.
wbrz.com
Coroner: 13-year-old dies in hospital days after shooting near Hooper Road
BATON ROUGE - A 13-year-old who was shot in a neighborhood off Hooper Road last week has died in the hospital days later, officials said Tuesday. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. on Sharon Hills Boulevard on Jan. 26. Authorities reported they found the teenager, later identified as 13-year-old Keddrick Turner, less than half a mile away at a gas station near Mickens Road.
wbrz.com
Sheriff launches investigation into who leaked info to WBRZ about employee's theft arrest
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's office launched a full-scale investigation Friday after the WBRZ Investigative Unit published video of WBRSO employee Mandy Miller turning herself in on felony theft charges. After WBRZ published video of Miller turning herself in to the jail, sources said Kevin Deval,...
WAFB.com
Baton Rouge renters go without water for days, turned on after WAFB asks questions
Baton Rouge renters go without water for days, turned on after WAFB asks questions
WAFB.com
82-year-old woman says disappearing dentist never fixed dentures she paid $3300 for
82-year-old woman says disappearing dentist never fixed dentures she paid $3300 for
WAFB.com
Addis Town Council passes motion accepting resignation of David Cauthron
Addis Town Council passes motion accepting resignation of David Cauthron
Woman dies after being hit by 2 vehicles on highway in Port Allen, officials say
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was hit and killed on a highway overnight. The crash reportedly happened on LA 1 around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. Officials identified the victim as Patricia Watts, 57, of Denham...
theadvocate.com
2 men killed in shooting at Waffle House near Siegen Lane, sheriff's office says
Two men were killed when their car was shot up in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Rieger Road, near Siegen Lane early Monday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. The department received a shooting report at 3 a.m.; when deputies arrived at the 10000 block of...
Mother indicted in toddler’s overdose death due in court
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother indicted in the fentanyl-overdose death of her 2-year-old son is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Whitney Ard is due in court for a motion hearing at 9 a.m. Ard was indicted for second-degree in September of 2022 in connection...
