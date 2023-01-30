ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

WAFB.com

Second man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Ascension Parish from September

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has a arrested a second man on Thursday, Jan. 2, in connection with a deadly shooting in September of 2022. Ashtin Ursin, 21, of Prairieville is charged with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gangs’ activity, accessories after the fact, and illegal possession of stolen things of $5k-$25k, according to officials.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Body found in ditch in Iberville Parish identified, police say

ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Gabriel Police Department has identified a body after it was found in a ditch on Friday, Feb. 3. According to St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr., a request was made for the coroner’s office to come out to Highway 74 and Railroad Street. Ambeau said that a detective found the body of a male in a ditch. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD: Man arrested for deadly shooting at apartment complex

Rescue Rehome and Repeat is hosting a Valentine's Day puppy and small dog adoption event on Saturday, Feb.4 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Urban Hound on Perkins Road. Matt Williams delivers your Friday morning headlines. Krewe of Mutts happening this weekend. Updated: 12 hours ago. It’s happening Sunday, Feb. 5,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: SU student killed in crash on interstate

Southern University extends condolences to the family, classmates, and friends of student Reginald Elloie, a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business. Elloie was tragically killed in a vehicular accident Monday evening. Southern University students who are affected by this tragedy are encouraged to reach out to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

Suspect In Madison Brooks Case Arrested For 2020 Rape

One of the suspects in the rape case of LSU student Madison Brooks is now under arrest for a rape reported in Livingston Parish in 2020. The Walker Police issued an arrest warrant for Kaivon Washington on Friday, after a witness reportedly corroborated details about the earlier assault. Washington turned...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Coroner: 13-year-old dies in hospital days after shooting near Hooper Road

BATON ROUGE - A 13-year-old who was shot in a neighborhood off Hooper Road last week has died in the hospital days later, officials said Tuesday. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. on Sharon Hills Boulevard on Jan. 26. Authorities reported they found the teenager, later identified as 13-year-old Keddrick Turner, less than half a mile away at a gas station near Mickens Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Addis Town Council passes motion accepting resignation of David Cauthron

According to officials, Quentin Venzia crashed in Port Allen after leading deputies on a chase from the Grosse Tete area. Reward offered after man found shot to death in one parish, car found burned in another. Updated: 2 hours ago. Robert Hampton was missing for more than a week before...
ADDIS, LA

