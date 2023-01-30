ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonnie Raitt playing Riverside Theater on Oct. 10

By Jackson Danbeck
 4 days ago
Bonnie Raitt will be playing the Riverside Theater on Oct. 10, organizers announced Monday.

Raitt's show is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale February 3rd on her website.

‘JUST LIKE THAT…’ 2023 TOUR DATES

*NEW* DATES JUST ANNOUNCED

02-Sep Royal Theatre Victoria, BC

03-Sep Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC

06-Sep First Interstate Center For The Arts Spokane, WA

8-Sep KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner, MT

9-Sep Theater at the Brick Bozeman, MT

12-Sep The Monument Rapid City, SD

13-Sep Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts Colorado Springs, CO

17-Sep The Santa Fe Opera Theater Santa Fe, NM

22-Sep South Okanagan Events Centre * Penticton, BC

24-Sep Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium * Edmonton, AB

25-Sep Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons * Calgary, AB

27-Sep TCU Place * Saskatoon, SK

28-Sep Conexus Arts Centre * Regina, SK

30-Sep Burton Cummings Theatre * Winnipeg, MB

02-Oct Thunder Bay Community Auditorium * Thunder Bay, ON

05-Oct Centennial Hall * London, ON

06-Oct Massey Hall * Toronto, ON

08-Oct The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

10-Oct The Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI

11-Oct State Theatre Minneapolis, MN
* With Special Guest Royal Wood

The remaining dates are with Special Guest TBA.

ON SALE NOW

10-Mar Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Indio, CA

11-Mar Chumash Casino - Samala Showroom Santa Ynez, CA

14-Mar Long Beach Terrace Theater * Long Beach, CA

15-Mar Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas, NV

17-Mar Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas, NV

18-Mar Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas, NV

21-Mar Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium * Santa Cruz, CA

22-Mar SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center * Sacramento, CA

28-Mar Blaisdell Concert Hall ^ Honolulu, HI

31-Mar Maui Arts & Cultural Center ^ Kahului, HI

* [With Special Guest Roy Rogers (solo)]

^ [With Special Guest John Cruz]

05-Apr Palais Theatre (With Special Guest Mavis Staples) Melbourne, AUS

07-Apr Darling Harbour ICC (With Special Guest Mavis Staples) Sydney, AUS

09-Apr Bluesfest Byron Bay Byron Bay, AUS

10-Apr Bluesfest Byron Bay Byron Bay, AUS

14-May Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend Miramar Beach, FL

17-May The Classic Center Theatre # Athens, GA

19-May Louisville Palace + Louisville, KY

20-May Murat Theatre at Old National Centre + Indianapolis, IN

23-May Heinz Hall + Pittsburgh, PA

# [With Special Guest Maia Sharp]

+ [With Special Guest NRBQ]

1-Jun Vicar Street Dublin, IE

3-Jun Palladium London, UK

6-Jun Pavilion Theatre Bournemouth, UK

7-Jun New Theatre Oxford, UK

9-Jun Sage One Gateshead, UK

11-Jun Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, UK

14-Jun Bridgewater Hall Manchester, UK

15-Jun Symphony Hall Birmingham, UK

17-Jun Black Deer Festival, Main Stage Kent, UK

24-Jun Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater “ Chautauqua, NY

25-Jun Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival at SPAC Saratoga Springs, NY

27-Jun Rochester Jazz Festival – Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre Rochester, NY
“ [With Special Guest Chris Smither]

