Bonnie Raitt playing Riverside Theater on Oct. 10
Bonnie Raitt will be playing the Riverside Theater on Oct. 10, organizers announced Monday.
Raitt's show is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale February 3rd on her website.
‘JUST LIKE THAT…’ 2023 TOUR DATES
*NEW* DATES JUST ANNOUNCED
02-Sep Royal Theatre Victoria, BC
03-Sep Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC
06-Sep First Interstate Center For The Arts Spokane, WA
8-Sep KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner, MT
9-Sep Theater at the Brick Bozeman, MT
12-Sep The Monument Rapid City, SD
13-Sep Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts Colorado Springs, CO
17-Sep The Santa Fe Opera Theater Santa Fe, NM
22-Sep South Okanagan Events Centre * Penticton, BC
24-Sep Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium * Edmonton, AB
25-Sep Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons * Calgary, AB
27-Sep TCU Place * Saskatoon, SK
28-Sep Conexus Arts Centre * Regina, SK
30-Sep Burton Cummings Theatre * Winnipeg, MB
02-Oct Thunder Bay Community Auditorium * Thunder Bay, ON
05-Oct Centennial Hall * London, ON
06-Oct Massey Hall * Toronto, ON
08-Oct The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
10-Oct The Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI
11-Oct State Theatre Minneapolis, MN
* With Special Guest Royal Wood
The remaining dates are with Special Guest TBA.
ON SALE NOW
10-Mar Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Indio, CA
11-Mar Chumash Casino - Samala Showroom Santa Ynez, CA
14-Mar Long Beach Terrace Theater * Long Beach, CA
15-Mar Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas, NV
17-Mar Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas, NV
18-Mar Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas, NV
21-Mar Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium * Santa Cruz, CA
22-Mar SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center * Sacramento, CA
28-Mar Blaisdell Concert Hall ^ Honolulu, HI
31-Mar Maui Arts & Cultural Center ^ Kahului, HI
* [With Special Guest Roy Rogers (solo)]
^ [With Special Guest John Cruz]
05-Apr Palais Theatre (With Special Guest Mavis Staples) Melbourne, AUS
07-Apr Darling Harbour ICC (With Special Guest Mavis Staples) Sydney, AUS
09-Apr Bluesfest Byron Bay Byron Bay, AUS
10-Apr Bluesfest Byron Bay Byron Bay, AUS
14-May Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend Miramar Beach, FL
17-May The Classic Center Theatre # Athens, GA
19-May Louisville Palace + Louisville, KY
20-May Murat Theatre at Old National Centre + Indianapolis, IN
23-May Heinz Hall + Pittsburgh, PA
# [With Special Guest Maia Sharp]
+ [With Special Guest NRBQ]
1-Jun Vicar Street Dublin, IE
3-Jun Palladium London, UK
6-Jun Pavilion Theatre Bournemouth, UK
7-Jun New Theatre Oxford, UK
9-Jun Sage One Gateshead, UK
11-Jun Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, UK
14-Jun Bridgewater Hall Manchester, UK
15-Jun Symphony Hall Birmingham, UK
17-Jun Black Deer Festival, Main Stage Kent, UK
24-Jun Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater “ Chautauqua, NY
25-Jun Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival at SPAC Saratoga Springs, NY
27-Jun Rochester Jazz Festival – Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre Rochester, NY
“ [With Special Guest Chris Smither]
