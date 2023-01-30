ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Police line courtroom as Rochester officer's accused killer faces judge

Rochester, N.Y. — A large contingent of law enforcement was on hand Friday morning as the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz returned to court. Kelvin Vickers is accused of fatally shooting Mazurkiewicz and injuring Officer Sino Seng, who was working with Mazurkiewicz when they were...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

2 Charged in Monroe Ave. Shooting

Two men have been charged in a shooting two months ago near Rochester's downtown. 28-year-old Dale McCarthy Junior and 42-year-old Chicko Dillard each face attempted murder and assault. Police say they shot a 27-year-old man in the upper body on Monroe Avenue, near South Goodman, on December 3rd. The victim's...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Accused Henrietta Triple-Stabber Indicted on 3 1st-Degree Murder Counts

The man accused of fatally stabbing three family members at a home in Henrietta is now charged with three counts of first degree murder. A Monroe County Grand Jury handed up that indictment today against Rajab Banahi. The sister, 43-year-old Masuda Banahi, was visiting from Virginia at the time. She...
HENRIETTA, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Reports 2 More Smash-and-Grabs

Rochester police are reporting two more cases of thieves crashing vehicles into commercial buildings on the city's east side. They happened minutes apart around 5 a.m. at the Petit Poutinerie restaurant on Elton Street, off Atlantic Avenue, and Heroes Brewing, a few blocks away. The thieves got away with items...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Convicted in U of R Attempted Rape

A Rochester man has been found guilty of trying to rape a University of Rochester student. 32-year-old Courtney Barber was convicted today of 1st-degree attempted rape. Prosecutors say he tried to sexually assault the 17-year-old student on the Genesee Valley Park path in September 2021. One Good Samaritan scared Barber...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Penn Yan Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Overthrow Government

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested on Thursday after calling to overthrow the government. According to Penn Yan Police, Tyler Newkirk, 33 was arrested after he allegedly composed written materials calling for the violent overthrow of state, local and federal government. Police say that Newkirk...
PENN YAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local business owner speaks out after being struck by multiple burglaries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC has been reporting on multiple commercial burglaries this week. RPD is investigating two more burglaries that were targeted overnight early Friday morning on Elton Street. It seems to be a growing trend in the Elton Street neighborhood. Thieves are running wild and this time one of the...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Security footage: Criminals smash car, ATM outside local business

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Police are investigating new surveillance video, amid two reported ‘smash-and-grabs’, from Tuesday night. Criminals have been targeting local businesses like Comedy at the Carlson and Record Archive. Both, are within a mile of each other. Rochester Police said it’s possible the two break-ins are related, but nothing is confirmed. On Wednesday, […]
ROCHESTER, NY

