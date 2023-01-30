Read full article on original website
Two businesses the latest victims in series of burglaries in Rochester
The Rochester Police Department has not announced that any suspects were taken into custody and ask anyone with information to call 911.
13 WHAM
Police line courtroom as Rochester officer's accused killer faces judge
Henrietta man in custody after striking police vehicle to evade arrest
The MCSO says Carter had a bench warrant for his arrest issued by Monroe County Court for the charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
Gates PD: Rochester man breaks out of police car, attempts to flee during arrest
Naylor then tried to get away, but was quickly apprehended by police.
iheart.com
2 Charged in Monroe Ave. Shooting
iheart.com
Accused Henrietta Triple-Stabber Indicted on 3 1st-Degree Murder Counts
The man accused of fatally stabbing three family members at a home in Henrietta is now charged with three counts of first degree murder. A Monroe County Grand Jury handed up that indictment today against Rajab Banahi. The sister, 43-year-old Masuda Banahi, was visiting from Virginia at the time. She...
Investigators frustrated by lack of tips in the murder of 16-year-old Zahira Smith
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An inflated balloon greeted guests at a sweet 16 party last summer. It’s among the eerie images now part of police evidence captured the night 16-year-old Zahira Smith was shot and killed. Smith’s 17th birthday is February 5th, but her family will be celebrating without her — and without the closure […]
1 year later, RPD still searching for missing Rochester man
Ever since Williams went missing, his family has been searching for answers.
RPD: Two men arrested in connection to shooting on Monroe Ave.
iheart.com
Rochester Reports 2 More Smash-and-Grabs
Rochester police are reporting two more cases of thieves crashing vehicles into commercial buildings on the city's east side. They happened minutes apart around 5 a.m. at the Petit Poutinerie restaurant on Elton Street, off Atlantic Avenue, and Heroes Brewing, a few blocks away. The thieves got away with items...
WHEC TV-10
One year later, Rochester Police are still looking for missing Tommy William
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s now been one year since 27-year-old Tommy Williams of Rochester went missing. Rochester police say he was last seen on the city’s east side wearing a red and blue Nike sweatshirt and orange hat. Anyone with information on where he could be is asked to call 911.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Convicted in U of R Attempted Rape
Woman convicted of attempted rape in relation to U of R incident
NewsChannel 36
Penn Yan Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Overthrow Government
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested on Thursday after calling to overthrow the government. According to Penn Yan Police, Tyler Newkirk, 33 was arrested after he allegedly composed written materials calling for the violent overthrow of state, local and federal government. Police say that Newkirk...
WHEC TV-10
Bergen man saves woman who went into cardiac arrest at Brockport Walmart
ROCHESTER, N.Y. An ordinary shopping trip to Walmart last Friday turned into a matter of life and death for a Greece woman. Thankfully, the right man was in the right place, with the right skills to save her life. Joanne and Russell Williams of Greece were shopping at the Walmart...
13 WHAM
Rochester business owner steps up to plan funeral for woman killed in apartment fire
Rochester, N.Y. — No family members have come forward yet for Christine Cannon, the 78-year-old woman who died in a fire at a nine-apartment home on Hancock Street last week. Evangela Stanley, owner of People's Choice Kitchen, has been collecting clothes for the victims of Friday's fire. BACKGROUND: Hancock...
WHEC TV-10
Local business owner speaks out after being struck by multiple burglaries
ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC has been reporting on multiple commercial burglaries this week. RPD is investigating two more burglaries that were targeted overnight early Friday morning on Elton Street. It seems to be a growing trend in the Elton Street neighborhood. Thieves are running wild and this time one of the...
WHEC TV-10
Office of Veterans Services steps up after 78-year-old veteran dies in Rochester house fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Office of Veterans Services is stepping up after learning a 78-year-old woman who died a week ago in a Rochester house fire was a veteran. We’ve learned Christine Cannon served in the U.S. Army. She died all alone in a devastating house fire...
MCSO: Deputies interrupt theft of Chase ATM in Scottsville
Deputies interrupted multiple men in the process of stealing an ATM from the Chase bank in the village of Scottsville early Thursday morning.
Security footage: Criminals smash car, ATM outside local business
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Police are investigating new surveillance video, amid two reported ‘smash-and-grabs’, from Tuesday night. Criminals have been targeting local businesses like Comedy at the Carlson and Record Archive. Both, are within a mile of each other. Rochester Police said it’s possible the two break-ins are related, but nothing is confirmed. On Wednesday, […]
