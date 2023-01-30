Read full article on original website
USPS is Temporarily Suspending Service in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Commuting Chaos In Central Texas, I-35 And I-14
After 3 straight days of freezing rain, it is nice to finally get on the road again. The problem is everyone else had the exact same thought. For a few that thinking might have stopped at the door as some motorists appear to have left their brain at home in Killeen-Temple, Texas this morning.
Finally, Central Texas’ Weekend Looks To Be Warming Up
I think I speak for everybody in the Killeen, Texas area when I say we’re ready to get back to the regular program. If you were worried about whether or not you were going to slip and slide some more this weekend, stop worrying. Here's why. THANK GOD CENTRAL...
Texas Ice Storm 2023 Freezes Bell County
Is it time to move spring break from march to the beginning of February for Killeen-Temple, Texas? What is this, the third year in a row we've been slammed by a major winter storm at about the exact same time? We should just move up spring break to this week next year, and avoid the whole mess.
Ice Day! Killeen, Texas Schools Will Be Closed Thursday
The weather in Killeen, Texas has truly been unexpected and also somewhat dangerous. The fact that our children were not allowed to go to school yesterday or tomorrow should let you know how cautious you need to be in this particular weather. Killeen independent school District sent text messages to parents who have children that are 10 KISD letting them know that tomorrow is Thursday, February 2nd going to school.
Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning
(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
Hang On Central Texas, Spring Is Almost Here
Just when the ice has finally melted away from your car,= and your gutters are starting to clear, Killeen-Temple, Texas gets the wonderful news that it's not quite over yet. The good news is we finally got above freezing today. The better news is we should reach 50 on Friday, and up to 70 on Monday.
Texas Ice Storm Pictures 2023
It's been a really wild week in Killeen-Temple, Texas. February definitely came in like a lion if you're into those old phrases. After being stuck inside for the better part of the week, what are you most excited to do 1st when you finally head out?. I was probably most...
Full List Of Closings, Delays, And Travel Conditions For Central Texas
Most of Texas is closed due widespread ice especially in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place until midday on Wednesday. You can find a full list of delays and closures here. Will Ice Be The Only Winter Weather?. Nope. We're expecting a sleet mix, and...
Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo
Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think
It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
Clayton Construction In Waco, Texas Alleged To Have Abandoned Projects
All of us at one point in our lives will possibly wish to upgrade our living area. Due to the normal wear and tear of life, or simply because it's just time for a refurbishment. However, there's always the task of finding a company to do the work. Recently, one...
Believe It Or Not, A Central Texas City Is Among the State’s Most Dangerous
Big things always happen in the great state of Texas - sometimes good and sometimes bad. The older I get the more I realize what’s more important to me. When I was growing up I thought fancy cars, big houses, and lots of money were something that would make my life completely different.
