ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

PlayStation discounts: three games to buy immediately for less than 4,99 euros

Sony has launched the new discounts on critically acclaimed games. With the help of an experienced cameraman, we quickly went snooping for a free review for four- and five-piece titles with a reduction for less than five euros. Did you find anything? This is our shopping tip!. To Embrace A...
game-news24.com

Pokemon GO players find a very fun way to stack rocket radars quickly

In the past, Pokemon GO has built countless ‘events’ and’special’ Pokemon ages. The game now features nearly every generation of Pokemon, and many of them have different forms. Some of the rarest Pokemon are Legendary, and their special forms are even more valuable. That’s the case...
game-news24.com

Chaos;Head Noah Overhaul Patch Rests Censored Scenes

The committee of zero uploaded an uncensored overhaul patch for Chaos ;Head Noah, and you can find this on his website. The page also has a spoiler-free guide, if you want to follow it and get everything you want. This tidie is available in both English and Japanese, and can be purchased at Steam, Steam Deck, GOG, and Nintendo Switch.
game-news24.com

Five league champions will finally return to the meta with Patch 13.3 buffs

A number of League of Legends champions could return to the meta with Patch 13.3, which was explained on Tuesday by the Lead Designer Matt Phroxzon Leung-Harrison. Next patch targets Kayle, Lee Sin, Kayn, Trundle and LeBlanc with a set of well-needed buffs. All these champions fell ill in the battle. As for Trundle, the score of 47,57 percent is higher than the rank of the Golden and the above in the jungle, says U.GG, and the top 50 of these champs doesn’t have a higher win rate than 49 percent in their main role.
game-news24.com

One iconic player who leads league in kills has nearly half of his teams in 2023 Spring Split

The Twenty22 League of Legends World Championship was held last October, and many people called the tournament the Last Dance for the veteran AD carry Kim Deft Hyuk-kyu. It seems like the 26-year-old superstar is unlikely to retire after his final appearance. However, after two weeks of new year, it is clear he’s not hanging his keyboard and mouse down anytime soon.
game-news24.com

Crown Zenith will be the last major update for Pokemon TCG Onlines

The Pokemon TCG is able to move on from its original online platform. The Pokemon Company confirmed that the latest physical releaseCrown Zenith will be the final set added to Pokemon TCG Online (PTCGO). That is essentially the place where PTCGO sunsets begin, but the game is not expected to...
game-news24.com

New PS5 Beta Quietly Fixes a VRR screen Flickering Issue

The new PlayStation 5 beta has quietly fixed a screen flickering issue that occurs when the variable refresh rate is enabled with the unlocked framerate. The problem was documented by companies like Gigabyte. Games set by PS5 beta updates. As reported by Reddit user kowalos, the aforementioned screen flickering incident...
game-news24.com

What kind of person hashed this week, Destructoid?

Don’t burn the place down. And like it all now. My friend and I join me on the brink of starting a last week off, a system where you can’t go to work for a little bit, and that’s apparently fine. I couldn’t imagine it working out, but im always willing to try new ideas fashionable.
game-news24.com

Here’s How Well PS Stores Easy Platinum Games Sell

We wrote in the short span about the easy platinum game PlayStation Store (shovelware, rather) that often plagues the storefronts and became a hot topic among players and trophy hunters. Just how good are these games? Heres an idea, courtesy of an indie developer behind such games. Easy Platinum games...
game-news24.com

Roughly polish up Lee Sin League buffs and add his kit to his kit

Some more Lee Sin buffs than originally expected came to League of Legends with Patch 13.3. Spideraxe found further changes to the Blind Monks E server. Each update will improve his E base damage by 35-150 and reduce his AD ratio from 110 to 100 percent, but it will scale with total AD from the next patch.
game-news24.com

Empress promises to strip Denuvo protection of Hogwarts Legacy from the Romance of Denuvo

Lastly, she announced she’d put aside her personal projects and focus on hacking the future big new products. Previously, such operations could take her a long time, but now this will change. Among the reasons for this decision was the amount of money and gifts donated to users who only wanted to watch such operations.
game-news24.com

Respawn Cancels Secret Titanfall Legends Single-Player Game

It was recently revealed that an announced project named Titanfall Legends was cancelled by Respawn and EA. This news emerged when the revelation revealed that Apex Mobile and Battlefield Mobile had both been shelved and shut off by Electronic Arts. According to Jeff Grubb, the cancelled Apex Legends game would have boasted a single-player premise that saw the return of BT and other Titanfall characters.
game-news24.com

Day before the Hell began?

The free world survival community has been a long time since MyTona and Fntastic announcedThe Day before. The original trailer, and the gameplay footage that’s been shown by the end of the game, all things have remained true. With its mixture of elements from The divisionandResident Evil, The Day Before generated enough hype to reach the Steam wishlist en masse.
game-news24.com

What teams will go to Winter Groups? LEC Weekly Preview!

The Winter regular split ends this week and top eight teams are going up in group stage. With Vitality already put on, which of the other seven teams? Let’s see who risks going missing out. Image Credits | Riot Games. LEC Winter Groups present the current standings of the...
game-news24.com

RNG re-signs veteran player with the League’s newest league roster

After 1-2 start of Spring Break in 2023, Royal Never Give Up found familiar face to aid its quest for a new LPL championship. Veteran leader Shi Ming Sen-Ming has resigned in the organization, as confirms a welcome video uploaded on Weibo. This marks his seventh year as the teams support, where he will join churne’s Chen GALA Wei in the bottom lane as the duo attempt to progress their current record.

Comments / 0

Community Policy