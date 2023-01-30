Read full article on original website
PlayStation discounts: three games to buy immediately for less than 4,99 euros
Sony has launched the new discounts on critically acclaimed games. With the help of an experienced cameraman, we quickly went snooping for a free review for four- and five-piece titles with a reduction for less than five euros. Did you find anything? This is our shopping tip!. To Embrace A...
The best victory rate in the contestants a single individual has now behoeing top-tier opponents
Among the most famous players who’re currently in League of Legends single queue games at the Challenger rank, a snare is top of the rest of the field with an incredible win rate: VelKoz. VelKoz is the highest-rated player for all the support and overall champions in the Challenger...
Pokemon GO players find a very fun way to stack rocket radars quickly
In the past, Pokemon GO has built countless ‘events’ and’special’ Pokemon ages. The game now features nearly every generation of Pokemon, and many of them have different forms. Some of the rarest Pokemon are Legendary, and their special forms are even more valuable. That’s the case...
Despite the low amount of damage in the role, this League bot laner has the highest win rate
League of Legends continues to focus on bot lane, making it the most bot-centric metas of recent years. Whatever you’re playing, guaranteed action will be done down in the bottom lane. As a result, the one-side or the other have to take advantage of their overall damage output and potentially their win rate.
Wows Mythic+ players love to run Tyrannical dungeons. This is why there is a database of players who want to support them
World of Warcrafts Mythic+ playerbase has firmly decided that running dungeons while the Tyrannical affix is enabled is still a painso much so that many players are simply refusing to run Mythic+ dungeons while the affix is active. In an online study posted today in the WoW subreddit, it was...
You could’ve encountered a Shiny Titan in Scarlet Violet and never even noticed anything like that
Anubis, a dedicated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player, has discovered something that many trainers assumed was not a thing that Shiny Titan Pokemon do actually exist. There are nevertheless some caveats. First, only one in 4096 can happen during the first and second phases of each battle. Not only is...
Chaos;Head Noah Overhaul Patch Rests Censored Scenes
The committee of zero uploaded an uncensored overhaul patch for Chaos ;Head Noah, and you can find this on his website. The page also has a spoiler-free guide, if you want to follow it and get everything you want. This tidie is available in both English and Japanese, and can be purchased at Steam, Steam Deck, GOG, and Nintendo Switch.
Five league champions will finally return to the meta with Patch 13.3 buffs
A number of League of Legends champions could return to the meta with Patch 13.3, which was explained on Tuesday by the Lead Designer Matt Phroxzon Leung-Harrison. Next patch targets Kayle, Lee Sin, Kayn, Trundle and LeBlanc with a set of well-needed buffs. All these champions fell ill in the battle. As for Trundle, the score of 47,57 percent is higher than the rank of the Golden and the above in the jungle, says U.GG, and the top 50 of these champs doesn’t have a higher win rate than 49 percent in their main role.
One iconic player who leads league in kills has nearly half of his teams in 2023 Spring Split
The Twenty22 League of Legends World Championship was held last October, and many people called the tournament the Last Dance for the veteran AD carry Kim Deft Hyuk-kyu. It seems like the 26-year-old superstar is unlikely to retire after his final appearance. However, after two weeks of new year, it is clear he’s not hanging his keyboard and mouse down anytime soon.
Crown Zenith will be the last major update for Pokemon TCG Onlines
The Pokemon TCG is able to move on from its original online platform. The Pokemon Company confirmed that the latest physical releaseCrown Zenith will be the final set added to Pokemon TCG Online (PTCGO). That is essentially the place where PTCGO sunsets begin, but the game is not expected to...
New PS5 Beta Quietly Fixes a VRR screen Flickering Issue
The new PlayStation 5 beta has quietly fixed a screen flickering issue that occurs when the variable refresh rate is enabled with the unlocked framerate. The problem was documented by companies like Gigabyte. Games set by PS5 beta updates. As reported by Reddit user kowalos, the aforementioned screen flickering incident...
What kind of person hashed this week, Destructoid?
Don’t burn the place down. And like it all now. My friend and I join me on the brink of starting a last week off, a system where you can’t go to work for a little bit, and that’s apparently fine. I couldn’t imagine it working out, but im always willing to try new ideas fashionable.
Here’s How Well PS Stores Easy Platinum Games Sell
We wrote in the short span about the easy platinum game PlayStation Store (shovelware, rather) that often plagues the storefronts and became a hot topic among players and trophy hunters. Just how good are these games? Heres an idea, courtesy of an indie developer behind such games. Easy Platinum games...
Roughly polish up Lee Sin League buffs and add his kit to his kit
Some more Lee Sin buffs than originally expected came to League of Legends with Patch 13.3. Spideraxe found further changes to the Blind Monks E server. Each update will improve his E base damage by 35-150 and reduce his AD ratio from 110 to 100 percent, but it will scale with total AD from the next patch.
Empress promises to strip Denuvo protection of Hogwarts Legacy from the Romance of Denuvo
Lastly, she announced she’d put aside her personal projects and focus on hacking the future big new products. Previously, such operations could take her a long time, but now this will change. Among the reasons for this decision was the amount of money and gifts donated to users who only wanted to watch such operations.
Respawn Cancels Secret Titanfall Legends Single-Player Game
It was recently revealed that an announced project named Titanfall Legends was cancelled by Respawn and EA. This news emerged when the revelation revealed that Apex Mobile and Battlefield Mobile had both been shelved and shut off by Electronic Arts. According to Jeff Grubb, the cancelled Apex Legends game would have boasted a single-player premise that saw the return of BT and other Titanfall characters.
A new bug in A Reworking of Sculptural Sols can easily pass like a high-flying dragon in Leagues favourites
Many people cant wait for the Riot Games’ upcoming redesign of League of Legends Aurelion Sol, which will bring a whole new array of abilities to kill and destroy enemies in a single queue. Before the official release, however, some issues and bugs have to be fixed by the developers, including a new bug that PBE testers discovered.
Day before the Hell began?
The free world survival community has been a long time since MyTona and Fntastic announcedThe Day before. The original trailer, and the gameplay footage that’s been shown by the end of the game, all things have remained true. With its mixture of elements from The divisionandResident Evil, The Day Before generated enough hype to reach the Steam wishlist en masse.
What teams will go to Winter Groups? LEC Weekly Preview!
The Winter regular split ends this week and top eight teams are going up in group stage. With Vitality already put on, which of the other seven teams? Let’s see who risks going missing out. Image Credits | Riot Games. LEC Winter Groups present the current standings of the...
RNG re-signs veteran player with the League’s newest league roster
After 1-2 start of Spring Break in 2023, Royal Never Give Up found familiar face to aid its quest for a new LPL championship. Veteran leader Shi Ming Sen-Ming has resigned in the organization, as confirms a welcome video uploaded on Weibo. This marks his seventh year as the teams support, where he will join churne’s Chen GALA Wei in the bottom lane as the duo attempt to progress their current record.
