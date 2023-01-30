ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford Civilian Police Review Board sustains excessive force claim against sergeant who punched woman

By Deidre Montague, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
Hartford Police Department. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

The Hartford Civilian Police Review Board unanimously voted to sustain the departmental charges against Sgt. James Guzie , who was accused of punching a Black woman in the face in the Hartford Police Department’s booking facility in 2021.

The next step is for the Civilian Police Review Board to transmit its findings to Chief Jason Thody for possible discipline. If the chief does not accept the findings of the board, the panel could appeal the chief’s decision to an independent arbitrator, according to the city.

Guzie is facing departmental violations including a civil rights violation, violation of code of conduct, discourteous attitude, filing a false report, and neglect of duty for punching the woman, Felicia Jenkins, in the face during an altercation inside the department’s booking facility on March 15, 2021. Police officials confirmed details of the incident on April 5, 2021.

Civilian Police Review Board Inspector General Liam Brennan said that the complaint about Guzie and other officers was anonymous and was one of the trickiest cases for him to go through.

Brennan said that people, who were possibly out of state, saw the video of the incident online and put in a citizens’ complaint, which is how it ended up with the board.

Brennan conducts and oversees investigations into any allegations of misconduct by city police and reports findings to the board for evaluation.

According to Brennan, when the police arrested Jenkins following an alleged domestic violence incident and brought her into the lockup, she behaved in an allegedly hostile manner.

He said that Jenkins was swearing, calling officers names and allegedly threatening physical harm to officers.

Officer Kelly Baerga brought Jenkins into the lockup, and Jenkins got into a verbal altercation with Officer Paul Cohen, who was assisting Baerga, Brennan said.

When Guzie stepped into the area, he yelled at the officers to put Jenkins in a cell. Jenkins turned to Guzie and yelled back at him, telling him to “shut the [expletive] up,” Brennan said. The two had words and she allegedly spit at Guzie, according to Brennan.

Brennan said Guzie pushed Samuels aside, maneuvered around Baerga, who tried to block him, and punched Jenkins in the face, knocking her to the ground. He then started to drag her across the floor.

During this time, Baerga grabbed Jenkins in a near “tug of war” with Guzie, saying, “Sarge, don’t do it. Don’t do it Sarge, Sarge,” according to Brennan.

Brennan said over the course of the next few weeks and months, two reports were issued from the Hartford police. Both found that Guzie used excessive force in punching Jenkins, he said.

Brennan said the reports included that Guzie dragged Jenkins across the floor and that she did not pose a threat, which culminated in an arrest warrant for Guzie.

Guzie was eventually charged with third-degree assault in connection to the incident and was released on a promise to appear.

On April 26, 2021, Thody said in a written statement, “No matter the behavior of the arrestee, the officer should never have reacted the way he did and it’s simply unacceptable.

“We review every use of force, and our review process led us to the conclusion that his conduct could be a violation of law and policy,” Thody said.

According to Brennan, between May 2021 to the present, Guzie went through the criminal law process and it appears that he is receiving accelerated rehabilitation, a lenient form of probation. A check of judicial records shows that Guzie’s case remains under seal.

“So accelerated rehabilitation means if you have a clean slate before this, your case can go under seal, and it eventually gets wiped from your record. So his last court hearing that I could find was in December. It was a sealed hearing. I couldn’t get access to it,” Brennan said.

A spokesman for the department said Monday that Guzie would not be able to comment on the case.

After reviewing the video and reports, Brennan said that his recommendations were to sustain Guzie’s department violations, which includes a commission of a crime violation due to the alleged misdemeanor assault; a civil rights violation due to excessive force by the government; violation of a code of conduct for using excessive force, neglect of duty, discourteous attitude and filing a false report.

All the board members voted in favor of Brennan’s recommendations.

