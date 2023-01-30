ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 5

* Waterlec
4d ago

Democrats WON'T CONSIDER MUSK~ But I'll tell you what... You know that Tunnel they want to make for the Coaster train project that would go beneath Del Mar ? Musk COULD DO IT... Better and CHEAPER than what these other OVERPRICED bureaucrats are telling us it would COST....And IMAGINE THIS, Democrats.... How about a MASS TRANSIT SUBWAY beneath ALL of San Diego county... "EFF"🖕that above ground NONSENSE with tracks everywhere.... Let's have BOTH ~ FREEWAYS FOR CARS "AND" a Mass Transit System U N D E R G R O U N D... Let's have IT ALL, GIVE the people a COMPETITIVE CHOICE, not FORCED 🇨🇳COMMUNISM🇨🇳 FORCING US "ONLY" ON ABOVE GROUND Mass Transit 🚫NO‼️

Reply
2
Michael H Matheny
4d ago

A businessman taking the lead instead idiot career politicians ?????? WHAT A CONCEPT!!!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

SANDAG denies El Cajon sub-committee representation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied a seat on any committees. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because El Cajon is the dumping ground for thousands of homeless and as such, the rest of the board wants to give them as little voice as possible.
EL CAJON, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Residents drop lawsuit over removal of palm trees in Point Loma

A local couple have dropped their lawsuit against the city of San Diego over the removal of palm trees in the Point Loma-Ocean Beach area that local and federal authorities said posed potential flight safety hazards to planes using San Diego International Airport, City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Feb. 2.
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

San Diego agrees to pay private companies millions to help meet housing demand

San Diego’s severely understaffed building department will get some outside help to speed up the permit process and clear a backlog of applications. The City Council agreed earlier this week to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications on new development over the next two years. This follows an analysis released in November that tried to explain why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing production goals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores

REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Sidewalk vending enforcement to begin in San Diego beach communities

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego law enforcement personnel will begin fully enforcing the city’s Sidewalk Vending Ordinance in beach areas starting Wednesday, following a similar enforcement step-up in the Gaslamp Quarter in December. The ordinance went into effect in the city’s Coastal Overlay Zone — which includes...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Jill Biden to visit San Diego for cancer event and Navy gathering

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to arrive in San Diego Friday as part of a California trip in support of the administration’s efforts regarding cancer treatment and initiatives for military and veteran families. Ahead of World Cancer Day on Saturday, Biden will arrive...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Change in towing policy coming to San Diego

The city of San Diego plans to change it's policy around vehicle towing. Specifically, car owners in San Diego will not be towed for late registrations fees, or for having more than five unpaid parking tickets. Councilmember Stephen Whitburn is spearheading the policy change. He said towing the cars of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SanDiego.com

Corvette Diner San Diego

San Diego is home to plenty of good eateries, but the Corvette Diner in Liberty Station’s Arts District might take the cake for the restaurant that feels more like a destination than just another place to grab food. Corvette Diner is an establishment in San Diego that has been...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy