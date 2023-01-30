Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Angela Simmons Quotes Nicki Minaj & Rocks Yo Gotti-Gifted CMG Chain In New TikTok
Angela Simmons flexes a CMG chain in her new TikTok video. Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti are becoming the next it couple. Yo Gotti openly admitted to having a crush on Angela Simmons in 2016’s smash single, “Down In The DMs.” Seven years later, they finally became an item and they aren’t hiding it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy’s Daughter Love Combs Enjoys A Baby Massage
Baby Love is enjoying all the luxuries that comes with being a Combs. When you’re the child of a superstar like Sean “Diddy” Combs, you’re afforded luxuries that only a few can buy. The world was shocked with Diddy shared that he welcomed another child into the world. Quickly, internet sleuths deduced that the mother was a woman named Dana Tran, and since that time, the media mogul has been sharing small bits of his time with his baby girl, Love.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Takes Stroll With Her Twins
Summer Walker brought her twins out on a stroll on Tuesday night. Summer Walker has shared a picture of herself taking her twins out on a stroll on her Instagram Story. The post comes a month after the rapper gave birth to the two children. Walker didn’t include a caption...
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Says Young Thug “Expresses Gratitude” More Than His Own Artists
T.I. continues to advocate for Thugger, telling “Drink Champs” that Young Thug is more appreciative of his help than artists on his label. The “Free Thug” movement hasn’t ceased since Young Thug was arrested with dozens of others on RICO charges. The hitmaker has remained incarcerated as eight others have accepted plea deals, including Gunna. Thugger and 13 other co-defendants hope for freedom after fighting their case in court. On the outside, the rapper’s celebrity peers have continued to rally for his release. While on Drink Champs, longtime friend T.I. advocated for Young Thug.
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I.’s Daughter Heiress Drops Cover Of Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up”
Many flooded the comments section to talk about the adorable cover and Heiress’s talents. Some things, like musical talent, just seem to run in the family. T.I.’s daughter Heiress Harris just dropped a cover of Rihanna’s track for the Wakanda Forever soundtrack, “Lift Me Up.” Also, the cover came with a music video attached where the the six-year-old walks on the beach facing a beautiful sunset. In fact, her parents showed up in The Shade Room’s Instagram post to hype their third child together up. Moreover, the Atlanta trap pioneer put a heart-eyes emoji in the comments, keeping it simple and sweet. Meanwhile, Heiress’s mother Tiny commented “Thank you guys” with heart-eyes and heart-hands emojis.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Goes Full Pop In New Song Preview
Latto takes a new direction in her upcoming single. Latto isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The ATL rapper propelled to the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Big Energy.” It gained further steam when Mariah Carey hopped on the remix. However, it seems like she’s aiming for a #1 hit next.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cam’ron Turned Down $300K Offer For Iconic Pink Coat: “They Didn’t Deserve It”
Cam’ron explained that that he won’t sell the jacket to anyone who doesn’t understand its importance. Despite the demand for Cam’ron’s iconic pink fur coat that he debuted over 20 years ago, the rapper isn’t willing to sell it to anyone. You could imagine many individuals offered to purchase the jacket from him over the years. The cultural value outweighs any dollar sign attached to it, especially if the potential buyer doesn’t understand its significance.
hotnewhiphop.com
YoungBoy Regrets Violence In His Music, Wonders How Fans Will Accept Him
“They listened because of who I supposedly was or showed I was and what I rapped about. Now it’s nail polish and face paint, and the music is not the same.”. We’re entering a new era of YoungBoy Never Broke Again as the chart-topping rapper is ready to reveal another side of himself. Undoubtedly, he has gone through a transition for some time—much of which has been brought on by fame and legal troubles. His time under house arrest in Utah has been an eye-opening experience for the Baton Rouge star. He sat down with Billboard at his residence and shared insight into his career, including his compulsion about releasing music.
hotnewhiphop.com
LisaRaye McCoy Doubles Down That Kylie Jenner Copied Her Style
Despite receiving pushback, LisaRaye still believes she inspired Kylie’s Schiaparelli look. We witnessed several stars turn heads at Paris Fashion Week, but few had the effect of Kylie Jenner. The reality mogul appeared at the Schiaparelli show wearing the designer’s original gown adorned with a faux fur lion’s head on one shoulder. The look even received approval from PETA, but LisaRaye McCoy took to Instagram to point out that she wore the style first—sort of. The actress did wear a white gown with a small tiger’s head on one shoulder for Da Brat’s birthday party. She penned a caption saying Jenner copied her style.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Shows Billboard His Car Collection
The rapper actually said that he can’t drive these cars and is looking to get rid of them in favor of antique cars. NBA YoungBoy recently showed off his car collection to Billboard, but had an interesting clarification to make. Moreover, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper said that, since he can’t drive his cars, he’s looking to get rid of them. While he didn’t expand much on why he can’t drive, many assume it’s due to his house arrest. “Now we made it to the garage,” the I Rest My Case artist told the cameras. “With all the meaningless cars that I can’t drive. I actually want to get rid of all of these cars, I can’t drive any of them. I think I’d rather just fill my garage with antique cars until I do get a little freedom where I could double back and purchase some of these.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Ne-Yo And Ex-Wife Finalize Divorce
The R&B singer will pay his ex Crystal Renay a $1.6 million sum to balance their real estate holdings. Ne-Yo and his ex-wife Crystal Renay finalized their divorce in just five months, according to Page Six. Moreover, the publication received court documents detailing the proceedings and terms of the split. The R&B singer will pay Renay $1.6 million to equilibrate their holdings in real estate. Also, he’ll pay $20,000 for moving expenses, according to a TMZ report of settlement details. In addition, Renay kept one of their four homes in Georgia as a result of this process. However, that’s still not all, as Ne-Yo agreed to give his ex-wife another $150,000 check to buy a new car.
hotnewhiphop.com
Consequence Recalls Beanie Sigel Protecting Kanye West Against Chain Snatchers
Cons says many years ago, Kanye was out and about rocking his Roc-A-Fella chain when some would-be thieves were on the prowl. A story that Beanie Sigel first told over a decade ago is receiving a co-sign from Consequence. The rapper and producer recently caught up with The Art of Dialogue to revisit highlights of his career. Within the conversation also arrived behind-the-scenes tales of Cons and his peers—including one about Sigel saving Ye from getting his chain snatched.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bubba Sparxxx Admits He “Failed” At Being “Second Coming Of Eminem”
Bubba Sparxxx says that he failed to live up to being as good as Eminem. Bubba Sparxxx says that he failed at being the “second coming of Eminem.” The 45-year-old rapper reflected on his career during a recent interview with VladTV. He began by discussing his second album,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Rihanna “Can’t Wait To Kill It” At Super Bowl Halftime Show
We’re unsure what Rihanna has in store for her big Super Bowl performance, but a source says she’s been “killing it” in rehearsals. In less than two weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off for the NFL title, but it isn’t just the game everyone is talking about. Since it was announced that Rihanna would be this year’s halftime performer, there has been speculation regarding what the show will look like.
hotnewhiphop.com
London On Da Track Shares Adorable Photos Of His & Summer Walker’s Daughter
London On Da Track shares an adorable video of his daughter in the studio. London On Da Track and Summer Walker’s child, Bubbles, evidently takes after her parents. The superstar producer shared photos of himself and his daughter on the timeline this week. The slideshow included photos and videos of London and Bubbles playing in the pool and spending quality father-daughter time. However, one slide also contains footage of Bubbles in the studio playing with London’s equipment. It seems as though he’s already preparing her for stardom at an early age.
hotnewhiphop.com
Doja Cat Says Comparing Shaved Head To Britney Spears Is “Disrespectful”
Doja doesn’t appreciate how the comparison because says it “minimizes” what Britney went through. After turning heads at Paris Fashion Week, Doja Cat is back to address a few controversies with Variety. The Hot Pink star is known for her hits as well as her viral moments online. While she’s stormed the charts—most recently with her Elvis smash “Vegas”—Doja has also found her quirky personality criticized by social media users. As we have witnessed over the years, the rapper’s style can change from one day to the next. The internet lit up when she shaved her head, and a similar reaction exploded when she rid herself of eyebrows.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Bleu Announces New Album “Love Scars 2”
Bleu’s new album drops in April. Yung Bleu remains a force to be reckoned with and he clearly has no intention of slowing down. In the past three years, he delivered a steady stream of music to satisfy his fanbase. However, is recent releases have shown further growth and he clearly doesn’t have any intentions to slow down any type soon.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gangsta Boo’s Last Music Video Released
The late Three 6 Mafia rapper featured in a video with fellow members Crunchy Black and La Chat. Gangsta Boo’s last music video dropped recently for Drumma Boy’s track “Imma Mack.” Also, the track features the late Boo’s fellow Three 6 Mafia member Crunchy Black and La Chat in the K. Cutta-directed video. While the Southern pioneer’s death shocked the hip-hop world, her hustle was tragically in full swing. Furthermore, she also featured on GloRilla and Latto’s track “FTCU,” which released to much acclaim from fans. Moreover, TMZ Hip Hop obtained exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the video shoot. According to their report, Gangsta Boo was excited about the project and went back to her home of Memphis during Christmas to shoot her contributions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Pushes Spotify To Pay Artists “Bonuses”: “Send Me A Lebron Sized Cheque”
Drake wants a “LeBron-size” check from Spotify after becoming the first artist to pass 75 billion streams on the platform. This week, Drizzy became the first artist to surpass 75 billion streams on Spotify. It’s another major feat for an artist who basically broke every other streaming and sales record imaginable. However, Drake isn’t necessarily keen on celebrating the win with another plaque.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Pump Loses Lean Gut After Hitting The Gym: “Working Out Is My New Addiction”
Lil Pump has been hitting the gym lately. Lil Pump put down the drugs in exchange for dumbbells and the progress speaks for itself. This week, the rapper took to Instagram where he revealed his physique after hitting the gym extensively in recent months. Pump lost his lean gut completely and looks significantly healthier these days.
Comments / 0