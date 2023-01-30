Astralis cleanly dispatched the struggling Excel squad in order to win first in 2019 – last season’s 2023 pre-season

A number of League of Legends champions could return to the meta with Patch 13.3, which was explained on Tuesday by the Lead Designer Matt Phroxzon Leung-Harrison. Next patch targets Kayle, Lee Sin, Kayn, Trundle and LeBlanc with a set of well-needed buffs. All these champions fell ill in the battle. As for Trundle, the score of 47,57 percent is higher than the rank of the Golden and the above in the jungle, says U.GG, and the top 50 of these champs doesn’t have a higher win rate than 49 percent in their main role.

