Escape to 5 warm-weather destinations a non-stop flight from DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver's Music Hall of Famer Philip BaileyRick ZandDenver, CO
Alcohol most commonly abused substance in Denver, experts sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Send Your Valentine a Surprise From Colorado's Sweetheart CityColorado JillLoveland, CO
Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless familiesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Driver arrested after returning to scene of deadly hit-and-run in Denver
A suspect was arrested after Denver police say a man was hit and killed while walking near W 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard in Denver on Thursday night. Denver Police department confirmed the pedestrian died in an update on Friday morning, as well as an arrest being made. According to DPD, the victim was left with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene. DPD originally tweeted about the response at 9:41 p.m. on Thursday. In the Friday morning update, DPD confirmed the victim died at the hospital; meanwhile, the hit-and-run suspect returned to the scene and was arrested.The suspect was identified as a man, but was not immediately named. He faces a charge for Careless Driving Resulting in Death. RELATED: Denver police investigates hit-and-run incident in area of 11th Street and Speer Boulevard
Littleton police officer shoots, kills suspect
A Littleton Police Department officer shot and killed a suspect early Thursday morning. At 1:05 a.m. Thursday, police contacted a "suspicious vehicle" near the intersection of South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue, just west of Broadway, according to a Littleton Police Department news release. The release did not specify...
Denver hit-and-run crash kills 1
A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in Denver late Thursday, according to the Denver Police Department on Twitter. Police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of West 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard, Denver Police Department tweeted at 9:41 p.m. Thursday. The pedestrian was seriously injured...
Denver police search for driver after several cars smashed overnight
Police in Denver are investigating after several cars were smashed while parked in one neighborhood overnight. At least four parked cars were found damaged at 10th and Emerson on Friday morning. Many of the vehicle owners weren't aware that something had happened until they headed outside to get into their vehicle or answered the door to answer questions from police. No one was injured but there was a lot of damage. "Fortunately compared to some of these other cars, I was reality unscathed. The back bumper fell off the tail gates, it's smashed in but it's driveable," said car owner Wynn Jeffery. "This isn't something you really want to see first thing in the morning and you're trying to comprehend what happened here because I couldn't figure out why the car that was in the front was parked in front of a driveway. I thought, 'Did that car back into that car?' but when I got farther out I looked down and saw all these cars piled up into this tree," said vehicle owner Anthony Torres. Another neighbor said they heard the collisions and saw a tow truck strike the vehicles, back up and drive away. Officers are searching for that driver.
Douglas County vehicle break-in spree; 20 cars targeted in one night
Late Sunday night, criminals broke into at least 20 cars in unincorporated Douglas County, according to a news release. Douglas County deputies responded to calls Monday from people whose cars were broken into at two different apartment complexes along Park Meadows Drive in Lone Tree, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Missing woman from Lakewood found dead
A woman who went missing in early January has been found dead, according to Littleton police.
Officer wants charges dismissed in shooting of stranded man
DENVER (AP) — An attorney for one of two law enforcement officers indicted in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man who was stranded along a road in a small mountain town and having a “mental health crisis” last year is trying to have the charges thrown out against him.
All clear given after shots fired report near DU
The Denver Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the University of Denver Wednesday morning.
Juvenile arrested after 18-year-old shot, killed in Loveland carjacking
An arrest has been made after an 18-year-old was shot and killed during a carjacking at a Loveland apartment complex, the Loveland Police Department announced Tuesday.
Boulder County drug dealer sentenced for manslaughter
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was found guilty of killing a woman he supplied fentanyl to was sentenced to prison Thursday. Sammy Valdez was found guilty in October of manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of cocaine. He was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for manslaughter and two years for the other counts, to be served at the same time.
Parker Police K9, handler strike a pose as thanks for ballistic vest
(Parker, Colo.) A Parker Police Department K9 team will appear in a national calendar to raise money to protect law enforcement dogs. Officer Eric Graham and K9 Kato were chosen alongside 11 other teams to appear in the 2023 Vested Interest in K9s fundraising calendar. Each year, the calendar showcases 12 law enforcement K9 team vest recipients.
I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash
A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leads
(Castle Rock, Colo.) A Castle Rock man faces felony charges after a Douglas County woman found a man in her home holding a tree branch. According to the arrest affidavit, Gregory Scott Allen, 57, is charged with first-degree burglary, trespassing in an inhabited building, and felony menacing for the incident, reported at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Jan. 18.
Man found not breathing inside tent in Boulder after taking fentanyl
A man was rescued after he was found not breathing inside a tent in Boulder early Wednesday morning. A woman called 911 to call for help but had a difficult time telling authorities where the tent was located. Police in Boulder conducted an extensive search and found the man's tent in a secluded area of the creek path west of 9th Street Bridge. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing.They pulled him out of the tent and administer Narcan. Moments later the man began breathing again and coughing. He told officers that he had taken fentanyl for the first time. The man was taken to the hospital where he continues to recover.
Police search for suspects in 10th and North Sheridan robbery
Denver police are asking for the public's help in searching for two suspects connected with a robbery that occurred on Jan. 1.
Lakewood Woman Seriously Injured After Being Struck on Turnpike by Flying Metal Object
A frum Lakewood woman broke her spine r”l when a metal object slammed through her windshield while she was driving on the highway. The family believes the item came loose off a passing truck and is requesting for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to notify authorities. The woman has since been released from the hospital.
Jury convicts 22-year-old in hotel shooting that killed 1, injured 3
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 30, 2023. (Aurora, Colo.) An Arapahoe County jury convicted a 22-year-old man of killing one and injuring three others during an early-morning hotel shooting on Oct. 2, 2021, in the 12000 block of East Colfax Avenue.
Multi-car crash backs up I-70 at Smith Road in Aurora
A multiple-vehicle crash was causing a backup in both directions on Interstate 70 in Aurora on Tuesday morning. Aurora Police Department told CBS News Colorado there was no report of life-threatening injuries in the crash. According to Aurora Police Department's tweet, I-70 westbound at E Smith Road was closed due to icy conditions and the crash. Aurora Police Department told CBS News Colorado police received the call for the crash at 6:10 a.m., where four vehicles were involved on the interstate. One car left the roadway and crashed through a guardrail. At 7:10 a.m., Aurora PD tweeted the interstate was back open to normal traffic.Copter4 was above the active scene, where slick and snowy conditions were apparent on the interstate.
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
Lakewood woman missing since early January found deceased
A missing Lakewood woman who was last seen in early January was found deceased on Wednesday evening.
