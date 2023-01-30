ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lupton, CO

CBS Denver

Driver arrested after returning to scene of deadly hit-and-run in Denver

A suspect was arrested after Denver police say a man was hit and killed while walking near W 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard in Denver on Thursday night. Denver Police department confirmed the pedestrian died in an update on Friday morning, as well as an arrest being made. According to DPD, the victim was left with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene. DPD originally tweeted about the response at 9:41 p.m. on Thursday. In the Friday morning update, DPD confirmed the victim died at the hospital; meanwhile, the hit-and-run suspect returned to the scene and was arrested.The suspect was identified as a man, but was not immediately named. He faces a charge for Careless Driving Resulting in Death. RELATED: Denver police investigates hit-and-run incident in area of 11th Street and Speer Boulevard
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Littleton police officer shoots, kills suspect

A Littleton Police Department officer shot and killed a suspect early Thursday morning. At 1:05 a.m. Thursday, police contacted a "suspicious vehicle" near the intersection of South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue, just west of Broadway, according to a Littleton Police Department news release. The release did not specify...
LITTLETON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver hit-and-run crash kills 1

A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in Denver late Thursday, according to the Denver Police Department on Twitter. Police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of West 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard, Denver Police Department tweeted at 9:41 p.m. Thursday. The pedestrian was seriously injured...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police search for driver after several cars smashed overnight

Police in Denver are investigating after several cars were smashed while parked in one neighborhood overnight. At least four parked cars were found damaged at 10th and Emerson on Friday morning. Many of the vehicle owners weren't aware that something had happened until they headed outside to get into their vehicle or answered the door to answer questions from police. No one was injured but there was a lot of damage. "Fortunately compared to some of these other cars, I was reality unscathed. The back bumper fell off the tail gates, it's smashed in but it's driveable," said car owner Wynn Jeffery. "This isn't something you really want to see first thing in the morning and you're trying to comprehend what happened here because I couldn't figure out why the car that was in the front was parked in front of a driveway. I thought, 'Did that car back into that car?' but when I got farther out I looked down and saw all these cars piled up into this tree," said vehicle owner Anthony Torres. Another neighbor said they heard the collisions and saw a tow truck strike the vehicles, back up and drive away. Officers are searching for that driver. 
DENVER, CO
9News

Boulder County drug dealer sentenced for manslaughter

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was found guilty of killing a woman he supplied fentanyl to was sentenced to prison Thursday. Sammy Valdez was found guilty in October of manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of cocaine. He was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for manslaughter and two years for the other counts, to be served at the same time.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash

A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Man found not breathing inside tent in Boulder after taking fentanyl

A man was rescued after he was found not breathing inside a tent in Boulder early Wednesday morning. A woman called 911 to call for help but had a difficult time telling authorities where the tent was located. Police in Boulder conducted an extensive search and found the man's tent in a secluded area of the creek path west of 9th Street Bridge. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing.They pulled him out of the tent and administer Narcan. Moments later the man began breathing again and coughing. He told officers that he had taken fentanyl for the first time. The man was taken to the hospital where he continues to recover. 
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Multi-car crash backs up I-70 at Smith Road in Aurora

A multiple-vehicle crash was causing a backup in both directions on Interstate 70 in Aurora on Tuesday morning. Aurora Police Department told CBS News Colorado there was no report of life-threatening injuries in the crash. According to Aurora Police Department's tweet, I-70 westbound at E Smith Road was closed due to icy conditions and the crash. Aurora Police Department told CBS News Colorado police received the call for the crash at 6:10 a.m., where four vehicles were involved on the interstate. One car left the roadway and crashed through a guardrail. At 7:10 a.m., Aurora PD tweeted the interstate was back open to normal traffic.Copter4 was above the active scene, where slick and snowy conditions were apparent on the interstate.  
AURORA, CO

