ERCOT: Power grid expected to meet demand during winter weather this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas expects power to be able to meet demand in Texas this week with winter weather expected after a cold front moved south over the weekend.

ERCOT said in a Facebook post that it is “monitoring weather conditions and expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand.”

You can view real-time grid conditions online . You can also check your service provider for local outages.

If you’re experiencing a local power outage, visit this website .

Pablo Vegas, ERCOT’s new president and CEO , addressed the board of directors in December before Texas’ last cold blast moved through the state. He said at the time ERCOT forecasted demand for power to reach its peak of 70,000 megawatts the morning temperatures were expected to be coldest across the state.

No major power issues were reported related to the state’s power grid during that freeze.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.