Reno, NV

FOX40

Four-foot waves on Lake Tahoe and 100 mph gusts expected this weekend

(KTXL) — Severe winter storm warnings have been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Northwestern Sierra Nevada and Lassen National Volcanic Park for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The storm warnings will begin at 4 p.m. for Lassen and the Northern Sierra and at 7 p.m. for the Lake Tahoe Area. The […]
KOLO TV Reno

Waiting our the cold: Late but still a success story

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’ve been reporting throughout this cold weather on the struggles of some local residents to stay warm. It’s nice to report a happy, if tardy ending. We can *now* do that - in Jim Eckert’s case. He lives in the *Southgate Apartments* in Carson City and on New Year’s Eve he found himself without heat.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

New Traffic Signal on Vista Blvd. Activated Thursday

The City of Sparks activated a recently-installed traffic signal on Vista Blvd. on Thursday. The new light is located between Vista Del Rancho Parkway and Peppergrass Drive. The signal was installed to allow safer access to Golden Triangle Way and the Golden Triangle Development on the south side of Vista Blvd.
2news.com

Crews to repair roadside erosion in Douglas County

A single lane closure will take place on U.S. 395 north of Topaz Lake in Douglas County beginning Thursday, February 2 as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs roadside erosion. Beginning Thursday, Feb. 2 through the week of Feb. 6, the roadside shoulder and one northbound truck climbing lane will...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Traffic Signal to be Installed at 'Dangerous' Reno Intersection

The Regional Transportation Commission is installing a new traffic signal in East Reno at the intersection of Mill Street and Telegraph Street. Commuters and businesses who use the intersection are grateful for the incoming safety improvements. 'It's awesome,” said Lisa Smith, a tire specialist at The Auto Clinic/Mill Street Tire....
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Single digit temperatures impact cars and trucks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Owner of A Master Mechanic Jeff Pheasant shows us what can happen when the owner of a car took what he thought was the quick way to clear a frosty windshield--with a pitcher of hot water. “A lot of times people throw hot water on it,”...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit

Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Shelter in place issued in Southwest Meadows subdivision

Update: Multiple outlets have reported the suspect has surrendered and is in custody. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has released only the following statement:. The situation in the southwest Meadows subdivision has been mitigated and the shelter in place has been lifted. Thank you for your patience. The Lyon...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

82 Session brings business to Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s lunchtime here at the “Fox Brew Pub” In Carson City. The restaurant is located just across the street from Nevada’s Legislative Building. They can’t wait until the 82nd session which starts on Monday. “It is a big deal for us,” says...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Police ask for help in search for missing Carson City woman

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help searching for a missing woman. Erica Kay Weigle was last seen by her family in Carson City on January 17 in the area of 900 East Long Street. Her family and friends told...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

One Person Suffers Burns in Sparks House Fire, 3 Dogs Rescued

An investigation is underway after a house fire near Pyramid Way and McCarran Blvd. in Sparks late Thursday morning. The fire started before 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Abbay Way. When crews arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the front of the home, and two people were...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

School delays and cancellations for Monday, January 30

Some schools and school districts are announcing delays and or cancelations for Monday, January 30 due to winter weather conditions. Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect. The Washoe County School District released the following message:. Hello Washoe County School District families,. This is...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

KOLO ATE: Smith and River

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith and River is an American Bistro located along the Riverwalk in Reno. “Being in this location in a downtown restaurant, it’s just vibrant here,” said owner Colin Smith. It was opened by Smith and his wife, MaryBeth, last year. It’s among a portfolio...
RENO, NV

