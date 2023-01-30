Read full article on original website
Four-foot waves on Lake Tahoe and 100 mph gusts expected this weekend
(KTXL) — Severe winter storm warnings have been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Northwestern Sierra Nevada and Lassen National Volcanic Park for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The storm warnings will begin at 4 p.m. for Lassen and the Northern Sierra and at 7 p.m. for the Lake Tahoe Area. The […]
Sierra Sun
Officials eyeing weekend storm that could drop a foot of snow at Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — After a few mostly sunny days to end the week, the weather pattern looks to be changing this weekend with a storm that could drop a foot of snow in the Truckee-Tahoe region. High temps will be in the mid 40s into Friday and then the...
KOLO TV Reno
Waiting our the cold: Late but still a success story
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’ve been reporting throughout this cold weather on the struggles of some local residents to stay warm. It’s nice to report a happy, if tardy ending. We can *now* do that - in Jim Eckert’s case. He lives in the *Southgate Apartments* in Carson City and on New Year’s Eve he found himself without heat.
2news.com
New Traffic Signal on Vista Blvd. Activated Thursday
The City of Sparks activated a recently-installed traffic signal on Vista Blvd. on Thursday. The new light is located between Vista Del Rancho Parkway and Peppergrass Drive. The signal was installed to allow safer access to Golden Triangle Way and the Golden Triangle Development on the south side of Vista Blvd.
2news.com
Crews to repair roadside erosion in Douglas County
A single lane closure will take place on U.S. 395 north of Topaz Lake in Douglas County beginning Thursday, February 2 as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs roadside erosion. Beginning Thursday, Feb. 2 through the week of Feb. 6, the roadside shoulder and one northbound truck climbing lane will...
kunr.org
Mountain West cities lead nation in alarming winter nighttime warming trends
Since 1970, the annual number of freezing nights in Reno, Nev., has decreased by 91. That’s the largest decline in the nation, according to research group Climate Central, which recently analyzed trends in the number of coldest nights each year from 1970 to 2022. Ranking second is Albuquerque, N.M.,...
2news.com
Traffic Signal to be Installed at 'Dangerous' Reno Intersection
The Regional Transportation Commission is installing a new traffic signal in East Reno at the intersection of Mill Street and Telegraph Street. Commuters and businesses who use the intersection are grateful for the incoming safety improvements. 'It's awesome,” said Lisa Smith, a tire specialist at The Auto Clinic/Mill Street Tire....
KOLO TV Reno
Single digit temperatures impact cars and trucks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Owner of A Master Mechanic Jeff Pheasant shows us what can happen when the owner of a car took what he thought was the quick way to clear a frosty windshield--with a pitcher of hot water. “A lot of times people throw hot water on it,”...
2news.com
Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit
Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
mynews4.com
Residents displaced after Reno apartment fire tears through several units
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Residents from at least three apartment units are without a place to live after a structure fire broke out near Kietzke Lane late Thursday night. The fire broke out at a complex off the 2300 block Orange Lane just before 8...
fernleyreporter.com
Shelter in place issued in Southwest Meadows subdivision
Update: Multiple outlets have reported the suspect has surrendered and is in custody. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has released only the following statement:. The situation in the southwest Meadows subdivision has been mitigated and the shelter in place has been lifted. Thank you for your patience. The Lyon...
KOLO TV Reno
82 Session brings business to Carson City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s lunchtime here at the “Fox Brew Pub” In Carson City. The restaurant is located just across the street from Nevada’s Legislative Building. They can’t wait until the 82nd session which starts on Monday. “It is a big deal for us,” says...
KOLO TV Reno
Grin and bare it! Cold weather isn’t stopping the 2023 Cupid’s Undie Run in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cupid’s Undie Run Reno is on a mission to find a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF) and you can be part of the initiative by stripping down to your underwear (or as few clothes as you’re comfortable) and take part in a one-mile party run.
2news.com
Residents displaced after fire at multi-unit building in Reno, cause accidental
Reno Fire crews have knocked down a fire at a multi-unit housing building on Orange Lane. The call initially came in at 7:50 p.m. with fire stemming from one apartment on the lower level. The one person in the apartment was able to get themselves out, according to the Reno Fire Department (RFD).
Carson City: Nevada’s capital full of charm as lawmakers return for ‘normal’ session
The 2023 Nevada Legislature convenes Monday, and there are changes to the city and leadership alike ... new contenders to host back-room political deals, new faces in leadership, new options for flying to Reno, some new lunch spots and plenty of opportunities for recreation.
FOX Reno
Police ask for help in search for missing Carson City woman
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help searching for a missing woman. Erica Kay Weigle was last seen by her family in Carson City on January 17 in the area of 900 East Long Street. Her family and friends told...
2news.com
One Person Suffers Burns in Sparks House Fire, 3 Dogs Rescued
An investigation is underway after a house fire near Pyramid Way and McCarran Blvd. in Sparks late Thursday morning. The fire started before 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Abbay Way. When crews arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the front of the home, and two people were...
2news.com
School delays and cancellations for Monday, January 30
Some schools and school districts are announcing delays and or cancelations for Monday, January 30 due to winter weather conditions. Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect. The Washoe County School District released the following message:. Hello Washoe County School District families,. This is...
mynews4.com
Reports: South Lake Tahoe skier Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan
Beloved professional skier Kyle Smaine from South Lake Tahoe died in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday, according to multiple reports. According to Mountain Gazette, Smaine, 31, was on a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism when he was killed. A man that was with Smaine told the...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO ATE: Smith and River
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith and River is an American Bistro located along the Riverwalk in Reno. “Being in this location in a downtown restaurant, it’s just vibrant here,” said owner Colin Smith. It was opened by Smith and his wife, MaryBeth, last year. It’s among a portfolio...
