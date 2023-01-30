Read full article on original website
Related
Pamela Anderson’s Ex-Husband Is Leaving Her With $10 Million in His Will
Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters says he is leaving the actress $10 million in his will. Speaking to Variety as part of a profile on Anderson, Peters revealed for the first time that he plans to leave the Baywatch icon millions after he dies. "I will always love Pamela, always...
Lea Michele Stand-In Claims Star Was ‘Deplorable’ on Set, Told Her to Stop Talking
An actress has gone viral on TikTok with a not-so-flattering story about Glee actress and singer Lea Michele. According to Laura Eletel, who allegedly worked as Michele's stand-in on The Mayor in 2017, Michele had already been blacklisted by much of Hollywood after her alleged behind-the-scenes behavior on previous sets had been publicly exposed.
Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
The Hollywood Walk of Fame is such a historic landmark in LA that people go out of their way to take a trip to find their favorite celebrity’s star and take that Instagram pic. I’ve never been, but I know if I ever make my way to that area,...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0