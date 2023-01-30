ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady retiring could also impact 2023 Detroit Lions

In case you have not yet heard, Tom Brady has decided to retire from the NFL… again. On Wednesday, Brady took to Twitter and made the announcement that he had made the decision to hang up his cleats, this time “for good.” Prior to the announcement, there had been plenty of chatter about where Brady would play in 2023, as most believed his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was over. Looking at this from a Detroit Lions‘ point of view, Brady retiring could impact Detroit in 2023.
Commanders Projected To Sign Intriguing Free Agent Tight End

The No. 1 goal for the Washington Commanders this offseason is to figure out what they want to do at the quarterback position. Whether they decide that Sam Howell is their guy or they look to bring in a veteran with some more experience, a plan needs to be put in place.
Bears add more wiggle room after historic salary cap boost

If Bears fans weren't already excited about the 2023 offseason, now would be a great time to start tuning in. The NFL increased its salary cap to a historic $224.8 million per club according to the NFL. It jumped to $208.2 million just last season. With the added 17th game, new media deals and other increased profits, the cap is expected to grow in future years.
Who stays, who goes among Red Wings’ potential UFAs at trade deadline?

Dylan Larkin is tired of seeing teammates moved at the trade deadline, weary of his team being a late-season seller, and surely fed up with being long out of the playoff chase following the All-Star break. That was clear by Larkin’s comment after a recent game about wanting to make...
NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was told by Chicago brass that the team was going to draft him with the third overall pick, according to his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr. He added his son was excited to join the team and was hurt when they traded up for QB Mitch Trubisky.
Ravens News 2/1: Tight on Cap Space and more

Credit the Eagles for having the conviction to reset with a new head coach and quarterback a few years after winning a Super Bowl rather than sticking with a Doug Pederson-Carson Wentz partnership that wasn’t working. Continuity is great, but sometimes being bold is the right move. What a season.
Breaking down the Bengals’ cap space and potential offseason decisions: Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Big decisions looming for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason will make an impact in years to come. If free agency wasn’t enough, the Bengals are also set to likely give Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a contract extension that could reset the market for quarterbacks. All of that plays into how the Bengals will head into free agency and what that means for their potential draft decisions this April.
Lions hire Dre’ Bly -- yes, that Dre’ Bly -- as cornerbacks coach

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have added yet another former player to their unique coaching staff. And this time, it’s a very familiar face. Dre’ Bly has been hired as the club’s next cornerbacks coach, effectively replacing Aubrey Pleasant, a defensive backs coach who was fired in the middle of last season. Brian Duker is expected to continue working with the safeties.
Broncos 2023 Salary-Cap Space Revealed After NFL Announcement

Tuesday's news that Sean Payton will become the Denver Broncos' new head coach was an important offseason domino to fall. With Payton in the fold, I'll be talking more about the Broncos' offseason approach in the coming weeks, but an important piece of the puzzle was revealed earlier this week before the big hire news broke.
Falcons Free Agent Targets 2023: David Long

The Falcons are set to have around $60 million in cap space this offseason, and that figure could quickly balloon to over $70 million if Atlanta parts ways with Marcus Mariota. There isn’t a single position group that doesn’t need top-end talent or depth. Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith are entering a critical juncture in their tenure with more cap space than ever. This continues a series of potential Falcons free agent targets, moving on to David Long. Below are past editions:
