ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

LEGO ideas Claus toys achieve 10,000 supporters (again)!

Claus Toys by Bricky_Brick is the first to draw 10,000 followers onto LEGO Ideas. The five-piece build is intended to make it a modular building for Santas. This is a new version of the building that saw 10k in January 2021. They bring together a collection of Dr. Seuss and...
game-news24.com

Play the Ryze like an old-fashioned guide!

Here is a full guide to playing Ryze during the season 13 of the League of Legends, like the legendary T1 midlane player Faker. Faker Ryze Midlane Guide There’s everything you must know. If you play League, you could know who Faker is and why Ryze is his main...
game-news24.com

Mega Gardevoir and Shiny Tapu Lele say Pokemon Gos Valentines Day extravaganza

Pokemon Go bringing the heat for a happy holiday, and puts together some pretty content like the introduction of Mega Gardevoir to the Valentines Day festival. This event focuses on Pokemon with color pink, flowers and different forms of love such as Nidoran, Volbeat, Illumise, Alomomola, etc. This will include the first appearance of Shiny Frillish, Shiny Tapu Lele, and the ability to form Change Natural Form Furfrou to Heart Trim Furfrou at any time during the event from Feb. 8 to 14.

Comments / 0

Community Policy