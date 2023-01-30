Pokemon Go bringing the heat for a happy holiday, and puts together some pretty content like the introduction of Mega Gardevoir to the Valentines Day festival. This event focuses on Pokemon with color pink, flowers and different forms of love such as Nidoran, Volbeat, Illumise, Alomomola, etc. This will include the first appearance of Shiny Frillish, Shiny Tapu Lele, and the ability to form Change Natural Form Furfrou to Heart Trim Furfrou at any time during the event from Feb. 8 to 14.

2 DAYS AGO