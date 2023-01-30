Read full article on original website
Drunk off-duty NYPD sergeant arrested after crashing car in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD sergeant was arrested early Friday morning after drunkenly crashing his car into a parked vehicle in Brooklyn, according to police.
Bloody face punch leads to 'combative' man clashing with LI cops at LA Fitness: police
A Queens man was arrested after he punched another man in the face at an LA Fitness and then fought off responding Nassau County officers, police said.
Trio Steals Over $6K From Dunkin’ Donuts Stores In Suffolk County, DA Says
Three people are facing charges after allegedly breaking in and stealing thousands of dollars from several Dunkin’ Donuts locations on Long Island. The burglaries occurred at five Dunkin’ stores in Suffolk County between December 2022 and January 2023, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Investigators...
Man, 27, charged for assault during arrest after traffic stop on Long Island
Officials arrested a man for an assault that occurred during an arrest following a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Long Island, authorities said.
Police seek information in I-84 crash that killed local mom, phlebotomist
State police are asking witnesses to come forward after a crash in the town of Wallkill last weekend that killed Sara Williams - a mother and Orange County phlebotomist who just celebrated her 35th birthday.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Police Catch up With Reckless Driver Who Didn’t Stop for Police
Greenwich Police caught up with a Stamford man they tried to pull over last summer for speeding in the area of Hillside Rd and East Putnam Ave. On Jan 29 Stamford Police notified GPD they had Andrew Delarosa, 22, in custody on the active arrest warrant from GPD. Back on...
Pedestrian on LI highway fatally struck by SUV
Suffolk County police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night, authorities said.
Man repeatedly slashed in Manhattan subway station attack: police
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pocket knife-wielding attacker repeatedly slashed a man on a Midtown subway platform, police said late Thursday in a public appeal for tips. The victim, 37, was on the southbound platform in the Fifth Avenue/53rd Street station on the E and M lines around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday when the assailant approached […]
Woman Sleeps At Gas Pump With Crack Pipe In Hand In Hudson Valley: Police
A Connecticut woman faces drug charges after falling asleep in her car at a Hudson Valley gas station while holding a glass crack pipe, police said. On Saturday, Jan. 28, around 3:30 a.m., police in Putnam County were patrolling in Kent when they noticed a white BMW stopped at a gas pump with …
greenwichfreepress.com
GPD Charge Waterbury Man with Multiple counts of Identity Theft, Forgery, Impersonation
Greenwich Police have made yet another arrest involving a fraudulent retail transaction in the area of Greenwich Avenue. On the morning of Jan 24 several officers responded to a store on a report the fraud was in progress. Plain clothes officers detained and identified a Waterbury man, Steven Charlton Stephenson,...
theobserver.com
KPD: First she wanted a restraining order v. abusive boyfriend … then she changed her mind and wanted same man to care for their 6-month-old
On Jan. 23 at 10:54 p.m., Officers Michael Ore, Bismark Karikari and Janitza Aquino were dispatched to a domestic violence call outside the General Kearny Apartments on Belgrove Drive. A 45-year-old Bronx woman told police her 60-year-old Kearny boyfriend threatened to smash her head against a wall during a verbal argument.
News 12
Teen charged in shooting of Mount Vernon’s deputy police commissioner's son
A 14-year-old has been charged in the shooting of the son of Mount Vernon’s deputy police commissioner. The 17-year-old was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx last month, during an apparent gang-related fight. The NYPD says the 14-year-old faces charges, including attempted murder and assault. The victim...
News 12
NYPD: 2 people shot dead in Brooklyn
The NYPD says two people were found shot to death in East Flatbush on Friday. Officers responded to 4722 Beverley Road just before 2 p.m. Police say a man and women were found with gunshot wounds to the head. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The city's Medical Examiner...
fox5ny.com
NY state trooper arrested for issuing bogus traffic tickets
NEW YORK - A New York State Police Trooper who patrolled the Sprain Book and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County is charged with issuing dozens of falsified traffic tickets. One of the tickets was allegedly made out against a person who was already dead. The Westchester County District Attorney...
Police: 5 people arrested for string of Nassau home burglaries
Police say the group burglarized a Westbury home, a Herricks home, three Lake Success homes, and another four in Syosset.
NYPD: $100K in watches stolen in Staten Island Mall jewelry store smash-and-grab
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pair of men snatched multiple watches from a Staten Island Mall jewelry store Wednesday evening after smashing a glass display at the location. A 63-year-old man told police he witnessed an individual break the glass window at the front of the store just before 7 p.m., according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Manhattan assaults: Cops search for suspects in subway slashing, street stabbing
Two men were attacked in two separate Manhattan disputes Tuesday, police said.
'He was taken away': LI teen struck by car while riding bike to McDonald's job dies after 2-week coma
A 16-year-old boy left critically injured after he was struck by a car while on his bike in Nassau County two weeks ago has died.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mother sues NYPD for cop killing her son in Orange County
NEW YORK – Helena Dow, the mother of Edward Wilkins, the 20-year-old Wurtsboro man who NYPD cop Sean Armstead, 36, of Port Jervis, who shot and killed before tasking his own life while outside the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill, has filed a state supreme court lawsuit against the department.
Police search for hit-and-run driver in Mastic Beach who allegedly stole car
The driver of the Mercedes, which had been reported stolen from Dix Hills, ran away.
