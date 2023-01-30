ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country 106.5 WYRK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Josh Allen Has Special Message For Bills Mafia

The Buffalo Bills season didn't end the way the coaches, the players, or the fans wanted it to. The Bills who were preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl this season were bounced out of the playoffs in the second round at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now the Bills...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Buffalo Bills Have a Brand New Coach on Staff

The Buffalo Bills have scouts and front office personnel at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, as they try to evaluate the senior players who will be entering the NFL Draft this year. The NFL Scouting Combine will take place at the end of February and then free agency starts...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Bills Make Coaching Staff Move; Will We See More?

We are almost two weeks removed from the end of the Buffalo Bills’ season, but yet we’ve only seen one coaching change. After another tough playoff loss and a big offseason in store, will we see more changes in the coming weeks?. The Bills lost in the playoffs...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Buffalo Bill Claims To Have The “Best Legs” In The NFL

We've heard of athletes bragging about all kinds of physical attributes. But this one might be a first from one of our own Buffalo Bills. How many times have you heard an athlete say they were the biggest, or the fastest. Maybe they brag that they have the "biggest arm" because they can throw the ball the furthest. Or a wide receiver says they have the "best hands" because they can catch everything that comes their way.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Huge Recognition For Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs from NFL Players

The NFL will be having their Pro Bowl festivities this weekend, which kicks off today from Las Vegas. Just to clarify, there is no Pro Bowl game anymore, that was done away with in 2022. Instead, there will be fun games and activities which will take place, including a flag football game on Thursday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Bills players take in Pro Bowl festivities

While Josh Allen decided not to go, the Bills are still represented at the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl. In total, there are six players from the team there this weekend. Festivities began on Thursday with the skills competition, and among those attending were Dawson Knox, Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse, Dion Dawkins, Rodger Saffold, and Stefon Diggs.
Country 106.5 WYRK

Country 106.5 WYRK

Buffalo, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wyrk.com/

