The story behind Fairfax County's first public high school for Black students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — It is officially Black History Month and we are bringing you some quick Black history facts about the DMV!. Did you know that during the Jim Crow era, Fairfax County had only one high school for Black students to attend? According to the Fairfax County website, Luther Jackson High School opened in 1954 after many community members pushed for a school in the county.
Despite concerns, proposed Virginia history learning standards move forward
VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia civil rights leaders, teachers, and parents weighed in on a new proposal for how to approach historical topics in the classroom during an hours-long meeting Thursday. The Virginia Board of Education voted to hold public comment hearings on a revised draft proposal, regarding the history...
Three James Madison University sophomores killed in West Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. — A Virginia college community is in mourning after three sophomores were killed in a crash in West Virginia overnight. According to a letter from James Madison University (JMU) President Jonathan Alger, the three students killed are John “Luke” Fergusson of Richmond, Nicholas Troutman of Richmond, and Joshua Mardis of Williamsburg.
Teen bit by dog while walking to school in Frederick City, Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County officials are warning residents after a teenager was bitten by an unknown dog while walking to school. According to a public health alert from the county, the teen was bitten by the dog near North Market Street and West 12th Street Friday sometime between 7 and 8 a.m.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
Federal prosecutors crack down on weed delivery service in Virginia and D.C.
As Virginia once again stalls legalization of marijuana, a D.C. man is facing up to twenty years in prison for operating a marijuana delivery service in which he concealed black market proceeds.
Should students and teachers be trained to administer Naloxone?
VIRGINIA, USA — Conversations are happening in school board meetings and behind closed doors across Northern Virginia, about Naloxone and opioids. During a school board meeting in Arlington Thursday night, board members and parents talked about whether or not all staff should be trained to use Naloxone and if students should also be trained.
Virginia school districts scrambling to rework budgets after a $201 million 'error'
MANASSAS, Va. — The Prince William County School board said they're going to have some tough decisions to make. During their school board meeting Wednesday night John Wallingford, the Chief Financial Officer for PWCS told the board members that they'll be short $10,709,693 for the FY 2024 budget, because of the error made by the Virginia Department of Education.
Virginia man pleads guilty to stabbing a man 42 times, killing him
WASHINGTON — A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty in court Friday to the 2019 stabbing death of another man in Northwest D.C. According to a release from the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Collin Potter pleaded guilty Friday to killing 36-year-old Vongell Lugo more than four years ago.
More than $100K donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC
WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the 64-year-old Metro mechanic killed trying to thwart a shooter.
13-year-old being investigated after gun found at middle school in Prince George's County
A 13-year-old is being investigated by police after they brought a loaded gun to their middle school in Prince George's County on Thursday. The investigation started around 11:40 a.m. after a student informed security at William Wirt Middle School in Hyattsville that a student had a gun while on school property. School security found the student, who admitted to bringing the gun to school, but said he placed the handgun inside of a classroom.
'Saved my life' | Metro passengers reunite after deadly shooting
WASHINGTON — Stories of compassion have emerged following a deadly shooting at a D.C. Metro stop. The Metropolitan Police Department said 31-year-old Isaiah Trotman opened fire at the Potomac Avenue Metro station Wednesday morning, ultimately killing 64-year-old Metro employee Robert Cunningham. Just after the shooting, a train approached the...
High-impact tutoring program to be expanded to serve an additional 3,600 DC students, Mayor Bowser says
WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser says the high-impact tutoring program for D.C. students is scaling up. On Thursday, Bowser and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) announced a third investment in high-impact tutoring (HIT) to serve an additional 3,600 students in Washington, D.C. >The video above...
Frederick County holds contest to redesign its flag
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Fancy yourself a designer? Well, why not take a shot at redesigning your county's flag?. One county in Maryland is giving its residents an opportunity to do just that. Frederick County will celebrate its 275th anniversary in June, and the county is giving its community...
Juvenile stabbed in Potomac, Maryland
POTOMAC, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a stabbing involving a juvenile that occurred Thursday evening in Potomac, Maryland. Police received a call regarding a person suffering from a stab wound in the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road on Thursday. After arriving at...
Ireland's Four Courts in Arlington hopes to reopen this summer
ARLINGTON, Va. — The beloved Ireland's Four Courts will be back!. Managing partner Dave Cahill told WUSA9 Wednesday that he hopes they'll be able to reopen by August. Crews began demolition work on the inside of the pub this week, but still have a long ways to go before the doors can be reopened.
Canada Goose coat robberies bring warning from George Washington University
WASHINGTON — Officials at George Washington University are warning the community after a string of robberies involving Canada Goose jackets. In a campus advisory email, university officials said robberies have not occurred on campus. The advisory said two robberies took place near the Foggy Bottom campus on Wednesday. "Jackets...
New study claims Washington, DC is the most luxury-obsessed area in the US
WASHINGTON — A new study claims that Washington, D.C. may be the most luxury-obsessed area in the United States. Customized jewelry experts Glamira analyzed Google Trends data to discover the level of interest in each area for multiple search terms including "luxury vacation", "luxury jewelry" and "luxury hotels." The...
Police: Man inappropriately touched children at community swimming pool, arrested and charged
STERLING, Va. — Officers with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man for assault after he allegedly inappropriately touched two children at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool. Friday morning around 6 a.m., deputies responded to the community swimming pool in Sterling, Virginia for a report of...
WAVY News 10
Virginia House Committee passes voting bill
