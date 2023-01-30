ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing man helps neighbors snow blow in hilarious dinosaur costume

By Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kV1Su_0kWM7CnB00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you find yourself on the 500 block of Edison Avenue, you may see a Tyrannosaurus rex helping blow the snow out of people’s driveways.

Well, it’s not actually a T-rex. It’s Lee Kennedy.

For years, Kennedy has helped blow the snow out of his neighbor’s driveways.

But after a family member posted a video of a man wearing a pink unicorn costume while snow blowing a park, Lee and his wife Harriet decided to take things up a notch.

After borrowing an inflatable T-rex costume from a friend, Lee decided to turn himself into a “Lee Rex.”

After getting the costume on, he took his snow blower throughout his neighborhood, clearing off driveways.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US 103.1

Michigan’s Best Diner For ‘Down Home’ Food Has 2 Locations

Michigan is full of delicious restaurants, pubs, sports bars and diners with fantastic "down home" food (more on that momentarily). Take a look at some of the most recent spots featured nationally and state-wide for having great food + popular national spots wanting to open-up in Michigan:. Michigan Best Reuben...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Lansing couple loses everything in house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A couple in Lansing who lost everything is trying to pick up the pieces. When they left home Tuesday to take their dog on a walk, they came back 20 minutes later to find their house on fire. Randy Dewey and Tori Herbst say all their personal possessions are pretty much […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
100.7 WITL

Something New is Coming to the Old Leo’s Outpost in Lansing

The Lansing restaurant scene has changed so much over the last couple of years. Whether it's due to Covid, supply chain shortages, hiring challenges, or something else, sadly we've seen many a restaurant close its doors for the last time. Places like American Bistro, Punk Taco, and Wings Over East Lansing are just a few examples.
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Up and down temps, and the return of an extinct animal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the cold start to February - but how long will it last? Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to take a look at the top headlines of the morning. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy