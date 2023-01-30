Lansing man helps neighbors snow blow in hilarious dinosaur costume
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you find yourself on the 500 block of Edison Avenue, you may see a Tyrannosaurus rex helping blow the snow out of people’s driveways.
Well, it’s not actually a T-rex. It’s Lee Kennedy.
For years, Kennedy has helped blow the snow out of his neighbor’s driveways.
But after a family member posted a video of a man wearing a pink unicorn costume while snow blowing a park, Lee and his wife Harriet decided to take things up a notch.
After borrowing an inflatable T-rex costume from a friend, Lee decided to turn himself into a “Lee Rex.”
After getting the costume on, he took his snow blower throughout his neighborhood, clearing off driveways.
