Logs don’t offer any gameplay advantages in Dead Space Remake, but are essential if you want to enjoy this story in all its glory. Sure, you can blaze through the entire game in twelve14 hours, but taking time to read every log will help you better understand the atmosphere of the game. It will help you to recognize the victims who succumbed to the space-monstrosity. This guide shows the locations of all logs and explains how to easily access them.

4 HOURS AGO