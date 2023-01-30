Read full article on original website
Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office identifies "suspicious death" as Medford woman
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says today a body found in West Medford belonged to 29-year-old Alyce Deann Patee. The office says detectives are investigating the case as a "suspicious death." The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says an autopsy by an Oregon State Police (OSP) forensic...
OSP Hwy. 97 traffic stop brings arrest of alleged La Pine drug trafficker, Calif. man, seizure of meth, cocaine
GILCHRIST, Ore. (KTVZ) – An investigation of a La Pine man’s alleged drug trafficking led to an Oregon State Police traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 in northern Klamath County, two arrests and the seizure of commercial quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said. The Central Oregon...
Police checking on body in West Medford
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Police are in West Medford this morning to check out a body discovery. Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Public Information Officer Aaron Lewis says medical examiners are checking the corpse reported in a morning call to police. He says JCSO detectives are at the location in the...
Downtown Ashland's Gold and Gems Jewelry suffers theft, has incident on video
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Ashland police today are investigating a break-in at a longstanding business in Downtown Ashland. Ron Hansen owns Gold and Gems Fine Jewelry at the Ashland Plaza. He says his store experienced a break-in yesterday morning at 3:38am. Hansen has video that shows the suspect and the moment of impact when the store's display window was broken. Hansen says a suspect got away "with an undisclosed amount of jewelry."
Warehouse fire reveals suspected cannabis processing lab
MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a Butane Honey Oil cannabis laboratory was uncovered by a structure fire in Medford Monday. According to officials, JCSO was called to assist Medford Fire Department with a warehouse fire on Arnold Lane Monday afternoon. Minutes later, a detective spotted and...
Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/30 – Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect, Medford Police Respond to Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected...
Medford School District responds to student fight near Hedrick Middle School
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford School District is responding today to a fight involving middle school students and police. Social media this week show a group of students attacking another student. The fight reportedly involves students from Hedrick Middle School and other schools. Medford School District (MSD) says today although the...
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/31 – Fire Crews Respond to Commercial Structure Fire in West Medford, Manhunt Continues For Suspect After Car Recovered Ditched Over Embankment
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Manhunt Continues For Suspect After Car Recovered Ditched Over Embankment. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected Of...
Medford’s Common Block Brewing Is Opening a Second Location in the Former Klamath Basin Brewing Space
Southern Oregon’s Common Block Brewing is reviving one of Oregon’s most unique breweries, which fell victim to the pandemic in 2021. The Medford business is opening a second location inside the former Klamath Basin Brewing facility about 80 miles east in Klamath Falls, just north of the California border. Operations at the restaurant and bar there ceased in November 2021, with the owners citing slowing sales, price increases and staffing issues as reasons for the closure.
44-year-old Jackson County man dies while in custody at Oregon State Penitentiary
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023, DOC reported Saturday. Duval was incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and passed away at the facility, the report said. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State...
23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
Rogue Valley activist groups gather in a 'water action community'
We have seen rain and snow fall this winter--a lot of it on the California side--but even the areas that are well above average are still officially in drought. That's just the way of our land: we have to be deliberate in planning our use of water. Two organizations in...
Late Klamath Falls couple Pat and Terry Boyer provide generous financial support to Oregon Tech students
February 3, 2023, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Institute of Technology is honored to announce a generous gift from the Boyer Living Trust to support student-athlete scholarships and enhance funding of low-interest student loans through the Boyer Loan Fund at Oregon Tech. In the late 1940s, Patricia “Pat” and...
Ask10: What is being done with O'Holleran's restaurant?
MEDFORD, Ore. — Brookings viewer Kerri asked us, "We want to know what is being done with O'Halloran's restaurant that has fencing around it for 7 months now? Some say urgent care? Some say it would be Dollar General if we didn't already have one!" We did some digging...
Vacancy on KCC Board of Directors following resignation
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - A vacated seat on the Klamath Community College Board of Directors will be open to candidates in the 2023 election following the recent resignation of District 7 Representative Jason Flowers. In an announcement late last year, Flowers resigned his position due to new career opportunities that...
GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES JACKSON COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT VACANCY
Governor Tina Kotek announced Thursday that she is accepting applications for a judicial vacancy on the Jackson County Circuit Court created by the planned retirement of Judge Joseph M. Charter. A release said the governor thanked Judge Charter for his dedicated judicial service and announced that she will fill the...
Volunteers support Friends of the Animal Shelter after Jackson County does not renew its lease
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) will have to find a new place to call home after the Jackson County Department of Health and Human Services decided not to renew its lease. FOTAS’ lease is scheduled to expire in June of 2023. FOTAS, a...
'Downtown Dan' receives a forever home after nearly 25 years of homelessness
MEDFORD, Ore. -- After nearly 25 years of homelessness, two and a half years in an Urban Campground, and working with Rogue Retreat for about four years, Dan Doty 'Downtown Dan' is receiving a forever home. Throughout the estimated four years, Doty believed he would not achieve the goal of...
