CDC advises against using EzriCare eye drops as it investigates at least 55 infections and 1 death
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging health care providers and consumers to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears as it conducts an investigation into at least 55 infections in 12 states that have led to instances of permanent vision loss, hospitalization and one death. Most people with...
Long-term exposure to dirtier air can increase your risk of depression or anxiety, study finds
People who live in a highly polluted area have a higher risk of depression and anxiety than those who live with cleaner air, a new study says. The study, published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, found that people who were exposed to higher amounts of multiple air pollutants for a long period — including particle pollution, nitrogen dioxide and nitrogen oxides — had an increased risk of depression and anxiety.
