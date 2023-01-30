ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Long-term exposure to dirtier air can increase your risk of depression or anxiety, study finds

People who live in a highly polluted area have a higher risk of depression and anxiety than those who live with cleaner air, a new study says. The study, published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, found that people who were exposed to higher amounts of multiple air pollutants for a long period — including particle pollution, nitrogen dioxide and nitrogen oxides — had an increased risk of depression and anxiety.

