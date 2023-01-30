Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Crawley crash: Cement mixer overturns and catches fire
A cement mixer overturned and caught alight after it was involved in a crash with two cars. The fire from the vehicle spread to nearby telegraph lines and the porch of a property. The crash happened at about 09:30 GMT in London Road, between Stone Lane and the B2110, in...
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Holiday couple drowned at waterfall - inquest
The provisional cause of death for two women who died near a popular waterfall was drowning, an inquest has heard. Helen and Rachael Patching, aged 52 and 33, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons National Park while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45...
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
BBC
Jellica Burke 'was killed during game of hide-and-seek', court told
Warning: This article contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting. A schoolgirl has told a murder trial that a toddler was killed during a game of hide-and-seek in a house in Dundee. Andrew Innes, 52, admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica but denies murder, claiming...
BBC
Emily Lewis death: Safety checks made before crash, court hears
The owner of a speedboat involved in a crash that killed a 15-year-old girl has told a court how precautions were always taken to protect passengers. Emily Lewis died after a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) run by thrill ride company Seadogz hit a buoy in Southampton Water on 22 August 2020.
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Dad to blame for girl's death, court told
A father admitted he is "as much to blame" for the death of his daughter as her mother, a trial has heard. The body of 16-year-old Kaylea Louise Titford was found on soiled sheets in October 2020, and police described an "unbearable" rotting smell in living conditions "unfit for any animal".
BBC
Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street
Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school. The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday. He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she...
BBC
Snapchat: Ricky Davies filmed driving while smoking drugs
An unlicensed driver killed a close friend in a crash after a weekend of drink and drugs, a court heard. Snapchat footage showed Ricky Davies, 30, from Rhymney, Caerphilly, smoking cannabis as he drove and a passenger shouting "we ain't coming home". Dafydd Hughes, 18, from Abertysswg, died after they...
BBC
More than 30 dogs rescued in Kent after owner's death
More than 30 terriers have been rescued from a bungalow after the owner died. The property in Rainham, Kent, was thought to be home to six dogs, but the RSPCA found many more spread across heavily-cluttered rooms. The animal charity set up traps and cameras to catch the more fearful...
BBC
Judge's concern after girl 'marooned' in hospital
A High Court judge has raised concern over a shortage of suitable placements for vulnerable children waiting to leave hospital. Mr Justice Mostyn was told how a 12-year-old girl had been "marooned" in hospital. Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council had been unable to find accommodation for the girl, who has severe...
BBC
Child abuser Andrew Hadwin dies in HMP Durham awaiting sentence
A child abuser who fed his victims soap and forced them into boiling showers has died in prison while awaiting sentence. Andrew Hadwin, 39, and his partner Cheryl Pickles, 35, both of Bowburn, County Durham, were found guilty of child neglect in January. Hadwin, who was also convicted of raping...
BBC
Matthew Gunn: Morrisons convicted over death of epileptic worker
Morrisons has been convicted of failing to ensure the health and safety of an epileptic employee who died after falling from a staircase. Matthew Gunn, 27, suffered fatal head injuries at the supermarket's Tewkesbury store on 25 September 2014. Morrisons denied three health and safety charges but was found guilty...
BBC
Isle of Man operation dismantled major drugs gang, police say
Cannabis worth about £1m has been seized by police in a nine-month operation targeting the importation of illegal drugs on to the Isle of Man. Operation Artemis, which ran from February to October 2022, seized drugs hidden in cars and about £250,000 in cash, Isle of Man Police said.
BBC
Aircraft damaged as it tried to land at Stansted in strong wind
An aircraft was severely damaged after losing control as it attempted to land in strong wind, investigators said. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the Challenger 604 was coming into land at London Stansted Airport in Essex on 31 January 2022. It said the aircraft "floated above the runway...
BBC
'Shameful and inhumane' - Black officers reckon with death of Tyre Nichols
The death of Tyre Nichols has brought renewed focus on the issue of race and policing in the US. The 29-year-old died after a violent encounter with five black officers who have since been charged. The BBC spoke to serving and retired black officers about what happened - and what needs to change.
BBC
Two jailed after Hungerford car chase and hours-long manhunt
Two men have been jailed after the stolen car they were in hit speeds of up 120mph in a police pursuit before a manhunt took place to find them. Police had to deploy a stinger to stop a BMW X1 on the A36 in Farleigh at around 03:45 GMT on 1 October 2022.
BBC
Kieron Moore murder: Man who killed 20-year-old jailed for life
A man who fatally stabbed a 20-year-old has been jailed for life for murder. Mason Mills will serve a minimum of 21 years in prison for killing Kieron Moore in Leicester on 12 November 2021. Leicestershire Police said a doctor performed open heart surgery on Mr Moore at the scene...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby had unusual skin mottling, trial hears
A doctor saw "unusual" skin mottling on a baby girl allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby, a jury has heard. She is accused of trying to kill the premature baby three times before succeeding on a fourth attempt. Manchester Crown Court heard Ms Letby is accused of injecting air into...
BBC
Haverhill: Harley Barfield died after stab wound to heart
A teenager who was attacked in a Suffolk car park died from multiple organ failure and a stab wound to the heart, an inquest opening heard. Harley Barfield suffered multiple stab and puncture wounds in Haverhill on 9 January and died in hospital two days later. A 16-year-old boy has...
BBC
Acton shooting victim named as murder inquiry continues
A 23-year-old man who was fatally shot in west London has been named by police as his murder inquiry continues. Fernando Johnson was found with a "significant injury" in Rosebank Way in Acton at 02:15 BST on 26 January. The Met Police said he died at the scene. A post-mortem...
Comments / 0