Reports: Royals, RHP Zack Greinke agree to 1-year deal

The Kansas City Royals are bringing back free agent right-hander Zack Greinke on a one-year contract, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The deal is said to be in the $8 million to $10 million dollar range plus performance bonuses, pending the results of a physical exam.

Greinke, 39, was 4-9 with a 3.68 ERA in 26 starts in his second stint with the Royals last season.

He began his career with Kansas City (2004-10), winning the American League Cy Young Award there in 2009.

The six-time All-Star and six-time Gold Glove winner enters his 20th season in 2023 ranked second among active pitchers in wins (223) and third in strikeouts (2,882).

In addition to the Royals, Greinke has pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers (2011-12), Los Angeles Angels (2012), Los Angeles Dodgers (2013-15), Arizona Diamondbacks (2016-19) and Houston Astros (2019-21).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: