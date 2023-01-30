Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Donald Trump case used to settle Shirenewton bungalow row
A case involving former US president Donald Trump was used by a woman to allow her to move into a bungalow. Angela Corner from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, wanted to move into the Bully Hole Road, Shirenewton property. However, the local council cited a 61-year-old planning condition that said a local agricultural...
BBC
Judge's concern after girl 'marooned' in hospital
A High Court judge has raised concern over a shortage of suitable placements for vulnerable children waiting to leave hospital. Mr Justice Mostyn was told how a 12-year-old girl had been "marooned" in hospital. Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council had been unable to find accommodation for the girl, who has severe...
BBC
Louise Kam: Two jailed for life over £4.6m property fraud murder
Two men have been given life sentences for strangling a businesswoman after a £4.6m plan to "plunder" her property went wrong. Louise Kam, 71, disappeared in July 2021 and was later found dumped in a rubbish bin. Kusai Al-Jundi, 25, of Harrow, London, and Romanian national Mohamed El-Abboud, 28,...
BBC
Aircraft damaged as it tried to land at Stansted in strong wind
An aircraft was severely damaged after losing control as it attempted to land in strong wind, investigators said. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the Challenger 604 was coming into land at London Stansted Airport in Essex on 31 January 2022. It said the aircraft "floated above the runway...
BBC
Crawley crash: Cement mixer overturns and catches fire
A cement mixer overturned and caught alight after it was involved in a crash with two cars. The fire from the vehicle spread to nearby telegraph lines and the porch of a property. The crash happened at about 09:30 GMT in London Road, between Stone Lane and the B2110, in...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon: Rapist Isla Bryson 'almost certainly' faking trans status
A double rapist who was sent to a women's prison last week is "almost certainly" faking being trans, Nicola Sturgeon has suggested. Isla Bryson was convicted of attacking two women while known as a man called Adam Graham. One of the victims later said she was sure Bryson was pretending...
BBC
Lincolnshire Police saddened by negative reaction to LGBT+ post
Police have said they were "saddened" after a social media post in support of LGBT+ History Month was met with negative comments online. The post, on Lincolnshire Police's Facebook page, reiterated the force's commitment to celebrating equality, diversity and inclusion. However, one comment said the police should focus on actual...
BBC
Trudeau anti-Islamophobia tsar Amira Elghawaby faces calls to resign
Canada's first-ever anti-Islamophobia tsar is facing calls to resign after an op-ed resurfaced in which she called Quebecers Islamophobic. Amira Elghawaby was appointed last week to the new position by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In 2019, she co-wrote an opinion piece attacking a Quebec law that banned public servants from...
Comments / 1