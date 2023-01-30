Pitcher Darren O’Day retires after 15 seasons

Right-handed submarine-style pitcher Darren O’Day announced his retirement Monday after 15 seasons.

O’Day, 40, announced his decision in a lengthy Twitter post.

“It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ’em up,” he said to intro his letter.

O’Day went 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA in 28 relief appearances in 2022 with Atlanta, his second tour of duty with the Braves.

He finishes 42-21 with a 2.59 ERA in 644 appearances, all in relief, with six different teams. He posted 21 career saves.

O’Day made his major league debut on March 31, 2008, with the Los Angeles Angels. He would go on to pitch seven seasons in Baltimore, earning his lone All-Star appearance in 2015. He pitched to a 1.52 ERA in 68 games that season.

–Field Level Media

