Columbia County, AR

magnoliareporter.com

Sheriff Martin tells Rotarians about Monday's jail escape

More details are emerging about the escape of four prisoners from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Monday morning. All four of the men, including capital murder suspect Rico Jermaine Rose, were captured within 24 hours of the escape. Rose, 32, with Denickolas Maurice Brown, 32, and Dariusz Patterson and Meadow Saulsberry, both 19, are scheduled for arraignment on escape charges Monday morning in Columbia County Circuit Court.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
cenlanow.com

South Arkansas drug bust: Authorities arrest 61 suspects for possessing nearly 9 pounds of narcotics and 52 firearms

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation. According to the El Dorado News-Times, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas law enforcement agencies made the arrests between January 23, 2023, and January 30, 2023.
EL DORADO, AR
ktalnews.com

Texarkana grandmother arrested for allegedly giving her grandson a gun

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Texas police arrested a grandmother for allegedly arming her grandson in a fight on Tuesday. Police arrested 71-year-old Helen Sanders and charged her with deadly conduct. Authorities say her 16-year-old grandson was suspended and sent home after getting into a fight with another boy...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Hope PD posts arrest records for last week of January

On January 24, 2023 at approximately 1:18pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Eliezer Reyes, 28, of Grand Rapids, MI. Mr. Reyes was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. The arrest occurred in the 2100 block of North Hazel Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Reyes was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
KTBS

All 4 Arkansas jail escapees captured; injured jailers recovering

MAGNOLIA, Ark. - The four escapees from an Arkansas jail have been captured, according to Columbia County Sheriff's Office officials. Rico Rose, 32, was the final inmate to be rounded up. He was re-arrested early Tuesday according to dispatch, though details of his capture haven't been released. He was being held for capital murder out of Magnolia, Ark.
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktoy1047.com

House fire claims life of Texarkana woman

Texarkana, Texas, police and firefighters worked the scene around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Jerome Street. Firefighters pulled the elderly woman from the burning residence and attempted resuscitation efforts, but were ultimately unsuccessful. Police and firefighters are still looking into the cause of the blaze. Police arrived on...
TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

NE Texas Murder Trial Underway

The murder trial of Travis Turner is underway in Bowie County. The state is accusing him of killing his girlfriend, 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett. They found her body in August of 2021 at a residence in Texarkana, and officers arrested Turner later that same day. They expect the trial to last about a week.
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases down in South Arkansas counties

New cases of COVID-19 were down in Columbia and Union counties Thursday, and up in Ouachita County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county region of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,715. Total Active Cases: 31....
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases rise in Columbia County

New cases of COVID-19 rose by eight in Columbia County on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,724. Total Active Cases: 39. Up eight since Thursday. Total...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Ouachita County up to 125th COVID-19 fatality

Ouachita County has suffered its 125th death from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. COVID-19 cases were unchanged in Columbia and Lafayette counties, down in Nevada and Ouachita counties, and up in Union County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,715. Total Active Cases:...
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Man arrested in connection to Nash Street shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Marquez Wilson was arrested Jan. 31 on one count of attempted first-degree murder. Shreveport police responded to a shooting at 9 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 1700 block of Nash Street. Upon arrival, they discovered someone had driven past a home and opened fire. No one...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Body found during house fire in Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas - A woman was found dead during a house fire in Texarkana, Texas, Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the fire broke out in the 100 Block of Jerome Street, around 3:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived they pulled the female homeowner out and began CPR, but she didn't survive. Currently,...
TEXARKANA, TX
lincolnparishjournal.com

Simsboro traffic stop yields wanted man

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Winnsboro man Monday night after a traffic stop in Simsboro. James Hollis, 32, was arrested after he was stopped on U. S. 80 for an equipment violation at about 11:30 p.m. A records check showed Hollis did not have a driver’s license and was wanted on bench warrants from Third District Court.
SIMSBORO, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier police searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for a suspect last seen in the area a few days ago. Officials say the suspect, James E. Moore, is wanted in connection with a theft at 2470 Barksdale Blvd. on Jan. 26. He was last seen with a backpack of money.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Drug Task Force says 61 people charged in regional drug sweep

The 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force has released a statement detailing a three-month regional narcotics investigation conducted in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office previously announced the arrests of five county residents in connection with the operation. They are charged with a variety...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR

