magnoliareporter.com
Sheriff Martin tells Rotarians about Monday's jail escape
More details are emerging about the escape of four prisoners from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Monday morning. All four of the men, including capital murder suspect Rico Jermaine Rose, were captured within 24 hours of the escape. Rose, 32, with Denickolas Maurice Brown, 32, and Dariusz Patterson and Meadow Saulsberry, both 19, are scheduled for arraignment on escape charges Monday morning in Columbia County Circuit Court.
cenlanow.com
South Arkansas drug bust: Authorities arrest 61 suspects for possessing nearly 9 pounds of narcotics and 52 firearms
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation. According to the El Dorado News-Times, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas law enforcement agencies made the arrests between January 23, 2023, and January 30, 2023.
ktalnews.com
Texarkana grandmother arrested for allegedly giving her grandson a gun
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Texas police arrested a grandmother for allegedly arming her grandson in a fight on Tuesday. Police arrested 71-year-old Helen Sanders and charged her with deadly conduct. Authorities say her 16-year-old grandson was suspended and sent home after getting into a fight with another boy...
Exclusive interview with daughter of missing Union Parish woman pleading for assistance in locating her mother
2/3/2023: Tune into FOX 14 News at 9 and NBC 10 News at 10 tonight to hear an exclusive interview from the daughter of 56-year-old Theresa Jones of Bernice. Jones was last seen on Thursday, February 2. Our Vallery Maravi also spoke with Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates about the investigation and he shares what […]
ktoy1047.com
Hope PD posts arrest records for last week of January
On January 24, 2023 at approximately 1:18pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Eliezer Reyes, 28, of Grand Rapids, MI. Mr. Reyes was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. The arrest occurred in the 2100 block of North Hazel Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Reyes was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
El Dorado native and former Chicot County sheriff, Max R. Brown, passes away at 93
CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Chicot County Sheriff’s Office mourns the death of its former sheriff, Max R. Brown. According to officials, Brown was a former Arkansas State Trooper before being elected sheriff of Chicot County, where he served from 1967 to 1988. Brown passed away on January 27, 2023, at the age of […]
KTBS
All 4 Arkansas jail escapees captured; injured jailers recovering
MAGNOLIA, Ark. - The four escapees from an Arkansas jail have been captured, according to Columbia County Sheriff's Office officials. Rico Rose, 32, was the final inmate to be rounded up. He was re-arrested early Tuesday according to dispatch, though details of his capture haven't been released. He was being held for capital murder out of Magnolia, Ark.
ktoy1047.com
House fire claims life of Texarkana woman
Texarkana, Texas, police and firefighters worked the scene around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Jerome Street. Firefighters pulled the elderly woman from the burning residence and attempted resuscitation efforts, but were ultimately unsuccessful. Police and firefighters are still looking into the cause of the blaze. Police arrived on...
Texarkana Police Arrest 71 Year old Grandmother & Grandson For Deadly Conduct
Wow, just wow. Texarkana Texas Police have arrested a 71-year-old grandmother from Texarkana along with her grandson for deadly conduct. It all happened Tuesday morning January 31 when TTDP arrested 71-year-old Helen Sanders and her 16-year-old son at her home on Casteel Street. Sanders' grandson got into a fight with...
easttexasradio.com
NE Texas Murder Trial Underway
The murder trial of Travis Turner is underway in Bowie County. The state is accusing him of killing his girlfriend, 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett. They found her body in August of 2021 at a residence in Texarkana, and officers arrested Turner later that same day. They expect the trial to last about a week.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down in South Arkansas counties
New cases of COVID-19 were down in Columbia and Union counties Thursday, and up in Ouachita County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county region of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,715. Total Active Cases: 31....
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases rise in Columbia County
New cases of COVID-19 rose by eight in Columbia County on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,724. Total Active Cases: 39. Up eight since Thursday. Total...
magnoliareporter.com
Ouachita County up to 125th COVID-19 fatality
Ouachita County has suffered its 125th death from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. COVID-19 cases were unchanged in Columbia and Lafayette counties, down in Nevada and Ouachita counties, and up in Union County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,715. Total Active Cases:...
KSLA
Man arrested in connection to Nash Street shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Marquez Wilson was arrested Jan. 31 on one count of attempted first-degree murder. Shreveport police responded to a shooting at 9 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 1700 block of Nash Street. Upon arrival, they discovered someone had driven past a home and opened fire. No one...
KTBS
Body found during house fire in Texarkana, Texas
TEXARKANA, Texas - A woman was found dead during a house fire in Texarkana, Texas, Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the fire broke out in the 100 Block of Jerome Street, around 3:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived they pulled the female homeowner out and began CPR, but she didn't survive. Currently,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Simsboro traffic stop yields wanted man
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Winnsboro man Monday night after a traffic stop in Simsboro. James Hollis, 32, was arrested after he was stopped on U. S. 80 for an equipment violation at about 11:30 p.m. A records check showed Hollis did not have a driver’s license and was wanted on bench warrants from Third District Court.
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders for January 2023 (Mugshots)
The first month of this year has already seen a fair amount of violent crime. So far in the month of January, nearly 50 people were arrested for crimes of a violent or sexual nature including murder and rape. The following mugshots are the ones that Caddo Correctional Center released...
ktalnews.com
Bossier police searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for a suspect last seen in the area a few days ago. Officials say the suspect, James E. Moore, is wanted in connection with a theft at 2470 Barksdale Blvd. on Jan. 26. He was last seen with a backpack of money.
magnoliareporter.com
Drug Task Force says 61 people charged in regional drug sweep
The 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force has released a statement detailing a three-month regional narcotics investigation conducted in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office previously announced the arrests of five county residents in connection with the operation. They are charged with a variety...
magnoliareporter.com
Thursday's Columbia County Circuit Court cancelled
Thursday's session of Columbia County Circuit Court has been cancelled, according to the office of Judge David Talley. The criminal court session will be reset at a later date.
