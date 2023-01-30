ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, IL

Suburban school worker charged with stealing $1.5M worth of chicken wings from district

By Ben Bradley, Andrew Schroedter, Sam Charles
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2Rsd_0kWM6Y0800

HARVEY, Ill. — The food service director for an impoverished south suburban school district is accused of stealing $1.5M worth of food – mainly chicken wings – according to court documents reviewed by WGN Investigates.

Vera Liddell, 66, worked for Harvey School District 152 for more than a decade, according to a LinkedIn account associated with her name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f3C8f_0kWM6Y0800
Liddell

“The massive fraud began at the height of COVID during a time when students were not allowed to be physically present in school,” reads a proffer presented at Liddell’s bond hearing. “Even though the children were learning remotely, the school district continued to provide meals for the students that their families could pick up.”

Court records accuse Liddell of ordering more than 11,000 cases of chicken wings from the school district’s food provider and then picking-up the order in a district cargo van.

More from WGN Investigates: Lightfoot campaign contacted at least 73 CPS teachers for student volunteers, records show

“The food was never brought to the school or provided to the students,” reads the proffer.

District funds were used to pay for the food, according to prosecutors, who did not reveal what became of the chicken wings.

The scheme was uncovered by the district’s business manager during a routine mid-year audit.  The manager found the district was $300,000 over its annual food service budget despite only being halfway through the school year, according to prosecutors.

More Coverage: WGN Investigates

“She discovered individual invoices signed by Liddell for massive quantities of chicken wings, an item that was never served to students because they contain bones,” prosecutors said.

Court records say employees of the district’s food provider, Gordon Food Service, were all familiar with the defendant “due to the massive amount of chicken wings she would purchase.”

The case was investigated by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office and Liddell was charged with theft.  She’s in custody at the Cook County Jail with a $150,000 bond.

Harvey School District 152’s interim superintendent Lela Bridges said she has only been on the job since last week.  She told WGN she was aware of the charges but had no comment due to the ongoing investigation.

The district consists of five schools.   Records indicate the district’s total enrollment is 1,600 children with more than 80% of students qualifying as “low income.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 362

StarfishandCoffee
4d ago

I mean how do you even begin to fence a million and a half worth of chicken wings? That’s the question I’d like answered. Who was she reselling to?🤷🏻‍♀️

Reply(46)
93
freedoms heartbeat
4d ago

she had to be reselling to restaurants that were moving it out pretty quick I'm sure most of the evidence has been eaten by now but wow this has to go in the Guinness book

Reply(5)
62
Chris.Baskerville
4d ago

I think the real question that should be asked is, why the disparity with BOND amounts in Cook County? The guys that are carjacking people and committing robberies get bond amounts of $1k - $2k. Now this lady belongs in jail don't get me wrong, but WHY is her Bond set at $150k? She didn't use a gun, didn't scare anyone or threaten their life, she didn't carjack anyone. All she did was steal chicken albeit $1.5 million in 🐔.

Reply(12)
42
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bossip

School Official Accused Of Stealing $1.5M Worth Of Chicken Wings

Former school official charged with stealing 11,000 cases of chicken wings totaling $1.5M. In the past year, we’ve all witnessed the raising cost of food around the country. Each month a new food item reaches historic prices leaving everyone puzzled. Currently, Eggs are the hot item with people on social media posting prices as high as $10 for a carton. If you open Tiktok some of the most viral videos are focused on eggs and how valuable they are at this moment. Before eggs became the most ridiculously priced item chicken wings held the crown. While most of us suffer the high prices one person in Chicago created a million-dollar scheme.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang

WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Suburban School Worker Accused of Stealing $1.5 Million in Chicken Wings

During the 2022 Super Bowl, experts estimated that Americans ate 1.42 billion chicken wings. Keep that in mind with the big game approaching, as a food service director at a suburban Chicago school district has been arrested and accused of stealing $1.5 million in food, mostly chicken wings. Harvey School...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

An 80-year-old recovering from surgery fought and shot a home invader on the Northwest Side, prosecutors say

Chicago — An 80-year-old man recovering from prostate surgery fought and shot a home invader who broke into his Chicago home this week, leaving the 13-time felon in critical condition, officials said. The tenacious octogenarian also fired a shot that left a graze wound on a second home invader’s head. Prosecutors said the victim did not know the offenders.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

SW Side spa worker allegedly stabbed by customer

CHICAGO — A spa day worker is in critical condition after police say she was allegedly stabbed by a customer on the Southwest Side Wednesday night. According to police, the 35-year-old woman was stabbed at a spa in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:00 p.m. and police are still unsure what led […]
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Coincidence? Employee & $136K Are Missing From Illinois Walmart

Illinois police are searching for an employee and $136,000 that has gone missing from a Walmart in Joliet. Melissa Vanderwall was working as a supervisor at a Walmart in Joilet. On the last day she was seen at work, the suspect told another manager she had to leave early to help out with a family emergency. Later on, her daughter called the store looking for the woman. She had gone to visit her mom but all she found was a note. The message stated that the house was foreclosed on and so she took off.
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Pizza delivery driver shot, robbed on West Side

CHICAGO — A pizza delivery driver was shot and robbed on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of West Iowa. Police said the 40-year-old man was about to deliver food when another man approached him with a handgun and attempted to rob him. The 40-year-old fought […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chase Bank in Bloomingdale on fire after crash

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. — A driver told investigators she thought she was hitting the brake when she hit the gas pedal and crashed into a Chase Bank Friday evening in Bloomingdale. The driver also hit a gas line at the bank in the 100 block of East Lake Street. As of Friday evening, the gas company […]
BLOOMINGDALE, IL
WGN News

WGN News

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy