Read full article on original website
Related
Deadline for Colorado River water cuts passes with no agreement
SAN DIEGO — The decades-old agreements that outline water rights to the Colorado River basin are leading to an impasse on an issue affecting millions of people in the American Southwest. On Jan. 31, the seven states that draw water from the basin had to come up with a...
fox10phoenix.com
As Maricopa County evictions rise to 2008 levels, Arizona named most popular state to move to in 2022
PHOENIX - The number of evictions in Maricopa County rose in January to levels not seen since September 2008, despite Arizona becoming the most popular state to move to in 2022. According to court records, there were 7,031 eviction filings last month. It's a 13% increase from January 2019, which...
Missing Arizona girl found in Utah man's basement, authorities say
SALT LAKE CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been recently found in the Utah home of a convicted sex offender, officials said. The Utah Attorney General's Office announced Friday that investigators had located a juvenile from Arizona in the basement of 26-year-old Jordan Sorenson. On Jan. 31, officials...
fox10phoenix.com
Water Crisis: California offers its own proposal to deal with Colorado River shortage
California is submitting the plan as part of its opposition to the proposal made by Arizona and five other states. The state's Natural Resources Secretary says their plan is more practical, and commits to large water use cuts in areas that depend on the Colorado River. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
4 Restaurants in Arizona Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Arizona, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
KOLD-TV
Big spike in job numbers nationwide means rest of country catching up to Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As many in Washington celebrate the new jobs numbers, 517,000 new jobs in January, it’s a pretty sure bet not many were in Arizona. It seems the rest of the nation is just now catching up to Phoenix, Tucson, and the state as a whole.
AZFamily
How surveillance balloons in southern Arizona differ from the China balloon
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S government says this is the first time a Chinese balloon has ever flown over the continental U.S. While a foreign balloon like this is unusual, you may have seen similar surveillance balloons before in Arizona. Some aren’t happy about those either, but this all comes down to surveillance.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona ranchers to be paid for removing livestock carcasses away from wolves
PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Livestock Loss Board is implementing a new incentive program that will compensate ranchers for removing livestock carcasses to locations where they aren’t accessible to Mexican wolves. Officials announced Wednesday that the board will pay ranchers $250 for each carcass that is made unavailable to...
kslnewsradio.com
Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement
WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
Is Lake Mead Filling Back Up?
While Lake Mead's water levels have increased by a few feet since December 2022 thanks to the recent rain, it is projected to hit record lows later in 2023.
knau.org
Arizona tribal water rights settlements to receive millions in federal funding
The U.S. Department of the Interior will allocate tens of millions of dollars in funding for tribal water rights settlements in Arizona and elsewhere. Nearly $140 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will go to the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project and another 40 million will be devoted to a settlement between the Navajo Nation and the State of Utah.
Fronteras Desk
As Ducey's shipping container wall comes down, wildlife concerns and lawsuits are left behind
On a breezy morning in early December, Eamon Harrity, wildlife project manager with the conversation group Sky Island Alliance, scanned the horizon with a pair od binoculars. “So, we climbed our way out of the oak woodlands of Patagonia Mountains, and we crested over into the San Rafael Valley. Which is a really beautiful, and mostly intact desert grassland system,” he said.
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
KOLD-TV
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
AZFamily
Arizona senate committee votes to outlaw fuel theft devices
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to outlaw a device that’s being blamed for the theft of thousands of gallons of fuel across the country. “This is a national problem,” said Mike Williams, a lobbyist representing Circle K stores. Williams testified...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
AZFamily
The best tasting frozen pizzas at Arizona supermarkets
Lawmakers say something must be done to protect fuel station owners and operators from criminals using pulsar manipulation devices to steal gas and diesel fuel. How to spot counterfeit jerseys, hats before Super Bowl. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Last year, the Department of Homeland Security says officials seized roughly...
yumadailynews.com
Shipping containers on Arizona-Mexico border will be removed
PHOENIX -- The shipping container wall along side the Arizona-Mexico border have been set to be removed this week. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, or DEMA, says, “unless something unexpected happens, the last of the shipping containers along the border in Cochise County should be removed by the end of the week.”
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.
PHOENIX — A collection of resolutions, including one to condemn Republican leaders involved in overseeing previous elections, were up for discussion at a megachurch where the Arizona Republican Party gathered over the weekend to map out its future after suffering significant losses in the midterm elections.
KTAR.com
Here are the top 10 most popular specialty license plates in Arizona in 2022
PHOENIX — Specialty license options in Arizona are nearing the triple digits, but some are more prevalent on the road than others. The Arizona Department of Transportation on Wednesday released its 10 most popular custom plates designs of 2022, and there was a repeat winner. The Arizona veterans plate...
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2