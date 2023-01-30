PRESCOTT ARIZONA (February 2, 2023) –On February 1, 2023, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call for a welfare check in Spring Valley AZ. It was reported by a granddaughter of Michael (Mike) Pena (79) and wife Catherine Pena (77) of Spring Valley, Az, that they left their home, and according to GPS coordinates on their Life 360 Application, put them in Mayer on Pine Flatts Rd. about 8 to 10 miles out. The granddaughter explained that this was an unusual time for her grandparents to be out on that road especially considering other family members stated the couple told them a day prior, that they “had no plans to leave the house due to cold weather”.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO