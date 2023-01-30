ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

knau.org

Classes canceled at Mount Elden Middle School after knife attack

Class is canceled at Flagstaff’s Mount Elden Middle School today after officials say a student allegedly assaulted another student with a knife on campus Monday. Flagstaff Unified School District officials say staff at the school immediately got the knife away from the student and tended to the victim. The...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
ycsoaz.gov

YCSO SEARCHING FOR ELDERLY COUPLE GONE MISSING

PRESCOTT ARIZONA (February 2, 2023) –On February 1, 2023, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call for a welfare check in Spring Valley AZ. It was reported by a granddaughter of Michael (Mike) Pena (79) and wife Catherine Pena (77) of Spring Valley, Az, that they left their home, and according to GPS coordinates on their Life 360 Application, put them in Mayer on Pine Flatts Rd. about 8 to 10 miles out. The granddaughter explained that this was an unusual time for her grandparents to be out on that road especially considering other family members stated the couple told them a day prior, that they “had no plans to leave the house due to cold weather”.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Barricaded Suspect leads to SWAT Callout

On 01/31/2023 at approximately 2:33 am, Yavapai County Dispatch received a 911 text message. The person sending the message stated Scot Haynes, age 49, who they have an active order of protection against, was at their residence and strangled them. Chino Valley Police Officers responded to the 100 block of...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Couple, dog rescued after surviving two nights trapped in the snow in Yavapai County

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a happy ending for a couple and their dog who were missing in Yavapai County. Deputies said Mike and Catherine Pena and their dog Daphnee were found safely in their truck on Thursday. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said the pair took their truck out for a drive on Tuesday to Palace Station, which is about 17 miles south of Prescott. Because of the rough road conditions, they got stuck on their way there on Senator Highway. The Penas stayed in their truck, conserved their fuel and had food and water.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
flagscanner.com

⚠️MAJOR ALERT: Official update from Flagstaff Police regarding MEMS incident

FLAGSTAFF, Az. – On January 30, 2023, Mount Elden Middle School (MEMS) was placed in a Lockdown, transitioning to a Shelter in Place at the school’s administrator’s direction. The Flagstaff Police Department responded to the campus due to a report involving a student allegedly assaulting another student using a knife, causing an injury.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
knau.org

Rural residents in central AZ could soon lose local in-network medical care

Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities could soon lose in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden and other communities in the region. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Earth Notes: African Americans in Arizona’s Timber Industry

In the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, the timber industry was drawn to the Colorado Plateau’s extensive pine forests. And African Americans played a big part in that industry. People of African descent had already come to the Southwest as early as the 1500s, with the Spaniards. After...
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

8.78 Acres for Sale Along Hwy 69, Prescott Valley

Fain Signature Group has listed 5 parcels for sale fronting the Villages at Lynx Creek in Dewey, AZ. The land is currently zoned Commercial C2 and can be considered for rezoning to Residential. The properties have a Certificate of Assured Water Supply (CAWS). This location has easy access to Highway...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Ambiente: Adults-only luxury resort now open in Sedona

SEDONA, Ariz. - A project that's been six years in the making is ready for you to come to stay, relax, and unwind – welcome to Ambiente. Nestled in the beautiful red rocks of Sedona, Ambiente is a landscape hotel nestled on a three-acre property, with 40 glass atriums that bring nature to your bedside.
SEDONA, AZ

