Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
knau.org
Classes canceled at Mount Elden Middle School after knife attack
Class is canceled at Flagstaff’s Mount Elden Middle School today after officials say a student allegedly assaulted another student with a knife on campus Monday. Flagstaff Unified School District officials say staff at the school immediately got the knife away from the student and tended to the victim. The...
ycsoaz.gov
YCSO SEARCHING FOR ELDERLY COUPLE GONE MISSING
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (February 2, 2023) –On February 1, 2023, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call for a welfare check in Spring Valley AZ. It was reported by a granddaughter of Michael (Mike) Pena (79) and wife Catherine Pena (77) of Spring Valley, Az, that they left their home, and according to GPS coordinates on their Life 360 Application, put them in Mayer on Pine Flatts Rd. about 8 to 10 miles out. The granddaughter explained that this was an unusual time for her grandparents to be out on that road especially considering other family members stated the couple told them a day prior, that they “had no plans to leave the house due to cold weather”.
theprescotttimes.com
Barricaded Suspect leads to SWAT Callout
On 01/31/2023 at approximately 2:33 am, Yavapai County Dispatch received a 911 text message. The person sending the message stated Scot Haynes, age 49, who they have an active order of protection against, was at their residence and strangled them. Chino Valley Police Officers responded to the 100 block of...
AZFamily
Couple, dog rescued after surviving two nights trapped in the snow in Yavapai County
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a happy ending for a couple and their dog who were missing in Yavapai County. Deputies said Mike and Catherine Pena and their dog Daphnee were found safely in their truck on Thursday. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said the pair took their truck out for a drive on Tuesday to Palace Station, which is about 17 miles south of Prescott. Because of the rough road conditions, they got stuck on their way there on Senator Highway. The Penas stayed in their truck, conserved their fuel and had food and water.
flagscanner.com
⚠️MAJOR ALERT: Official update from Flagstaff Police regarding MEMS incident
FLAGSTAFF, Az. – On January 30, 2023, Mount Elden Middle School (MEMS) was placed in a Lockdown, transitioning to a Shelter in Place at the school’s administrator’s direction. The Flagstaff Police Department responded to the campus due to a report involving a student allegedly assaulting another student using a knife, causing an injury.
fox10phoenix.com
Flagstaff area firefighters gather to help repair veteran's home that was damaged in wildfire
David Barthman is a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, and his home, along with many prized possessions, were destroyed during the Tunnel Fire in 2022. Since then, the community has rallied around Barthman, and thanks to that support, Barthman now has a repaired place to live. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
knau.org
Rural residents in central AZ could soon lose local in-network medical care
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities could soon lose in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden and other communities in the region. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the...
knau.org
Earth Notes: African Americans in Arizona’s Timber Industry
In the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, the timber industry was drawn to the Colorado Plateau’s extensive pine forests. And African Americans played a big part in that industry. People of African descent had already come to the Southwest as early as the 1500s, with the Spaniards. After...
SignalsAZ
8.78 Acres for Sale Along Hwy 69, Prescott Valley
Fain Signature Group has listed 5 parcels for sale fronting the Villages at Lynx Creek in Dewey, AZ. The land is currently zoned Commercial C2 and can be considered for rezoning to Residential. The properties have a Certificate of Assured Water Supply (CAWS). This location has easy access to Highway...
Arizona Is Home To One Of The World's Most Beautiful McDonald's Restaurants
Architectural Digest compiled a list of the 13 most beautiful McDonald's in the world.
AZFamily
Winter storm moving into Arizona; up to 6 inches of snow possible in Flagstaff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a quiet and mild weekend, another winter storm is moving into Arizona. Look for a high of just 60 degrees today in the Valley and 58 degrees on Tuesday with a chance of rain on both days. A low-pressure system dropping down the California coast...
fox10phoenix.com
Ambiente: Adults-only luxury resort now open in Sedona
SEDONA, Ariz. - A project that's been six years in the making is ready for you to come to stay, relax, and unwind – welcome to Ambiente. Nestled in the beautiful red rocks of Sedona, Ambiente is a landscape hotel nestled on a three-acre property, with 40 glass atriums that bring nature to your bedside.
Comments / 0