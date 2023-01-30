ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

House Oversight chair eyes bipartisan classified documents reform

By Emily Brooks
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HcwXR_0kWM6J0T00

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said he is hoping to pursue bipartisan legislation with ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) to address how presidential and vice presidential offices ensure they do not improperly retain classified documents after they leave office.

Comer said at a National Press Club event on Monday that he hopes to see a “bipartisan legislative fix” on the issue in response to former President Trump’s battle over keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, President Biden revealing that classified documents from his time as vice president were found in a personal office and at his Delaware home, and former Vice President Mike Pence revealing that classified documents were found in his files.

“We have to reform the way that documents are boxed up when they leave the president and vice president’s office and follow them to the private sector,” Comer said.

“Jamie Raskin and I both just said that we’re going to work together in a bipartisan way to try to come up with a legislative fix, prior to this administration leaving and the next administration coming into office, on how — what role those Archives play,” Comer said. “Somebody needs to oversee all the documents that are going into boxes to make sure that they’re not classified. And if there’s a problem, then they need to iron it out before that document is put into that box and loaded onto the truck.”

“There’s no hurry on this right now,” Comer added. “This just needs to happen prior to this administration going out of office and before the next administration comes into office.”

Comer’s comments come as the House Oversight and Accountability Committee prepares for a transcribed interview with National Archives General Counsel Gary Stern on Tuesday. Comer has sought information on classified document issues relating to Biden and to Trump . Comer has also asked the National Archives for records related to Hunter Biden’s business dealings during Biden’s time as vice president.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has expressed openness to some kind of legislative reform concerning the handling of classified documents once administration officials leave office.

“We got a problem in terms of both classification levels, how senior elected officials, when they leave government, how they handle documents. We’ve had too many examples of this,” Warner said on “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “And, again, I think we’ve got the bipartisan bona fides to say, let’s put them in place on a going-forward basis, a better process.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Body found in Louisville identified as missing 16-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A body found in a wooded area in Louisville on Monday afternoon has been identified as a missing Winston County teen. Louisville police said the body was identified as 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. His body was found between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue by a railroad worker. Goss had […]
LOUISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested after $275,000 worth of drugs seized in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested after Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) agents said they seized $275,000 worth of drugs. Authorities said the agents conducted a search warrant at a Jackson home on Tuesday, January 24. They seized 9.4 pounds of marijuana, 496.5 grams of powder fentanyl, 350 grams of methamphetamine, 44 dosage […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Former Ole Miss chancellor says Gov. Reeves acknowledged Medicaid expansion benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Democratic Caucus voiced their frustration in what they called “Republican inaction” over the ongoing healthcare crisis. House Minority Leader Robert Johnson (D-District 94) and Senate Minority Leader Derrick Simmons (D-District 12) stressed the need to expand Medicaid and extend postpartum care. Dr. Dan Jones, the former Vice Chancellor for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Deputies: Fugitive, girlfriend arrested in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies said they arrested a fugitive and his girlfriend after a chase. Investigators said deputies spotted Matthew Williams on January 13, 2023, driving a vehicle that was registered to his girlfriend on Highway 61 North in front of the Burger King. They said Williams had several active felony […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested, one wanted for shooting death of Vicksburg teen

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. The shooting happened on Speed Street on Monday, January 30. The 13-year-old victim has not been identified. The Vicksburg Post reported the first suspect has not been publicly identified but was arrested on Tuesday, January 31. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Police: Man arrested for accidentally shooting girlfriend in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested a man in connection to an accidental shooting. Breezy News reported the shooting happened at a home on Fenwick Street at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Police said the victim was accidentally shot by her boyfriend. She was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Three arrested after chase in Ellisville

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday, January 30 following a chase in Ellisville. Investigators said the following suspects were arrested after the chase ended on Blank Street: A fourth person was initially detained on an investigative hold, but deputies said he was later […]
ELLISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Schumer mocks GOP: ‘Nobody is taking away your gas stove’

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is accusing Republicans of fueling a frenzy over unfounded rumors that the Biden administration is getting ready to ban popular gas stoves because they don’t want to explain what spending cuts they want in exchange for raising the debt limit.
WJTV 12

Jackson police: Man shot while trying to stop carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man was shot by two men who carjacked his vehicle. The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31 in the 700 block of McDowell Road. Officer Sam Brown said the victim was shot while attempting to stop the suspects from stealing his vehicle. According to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi House seeks to control Jackson sales tax revenue

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House voted Thursday to further restrict how the capital city of Jackson, which has struggled with water problems, can spend money from a 1% local sales tax — the latest effort in the Republican-led Legislature to control actions of the Democratic-led city. Jackson voters approved the tax in 2014, with […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg police provide statement on Michael Ouzts case

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are continuing their investigation into the abduction of Michael Ouzts from his home in January 2023. Police said the following suspects have been arrested in connection to this case: Police said this case spans from Vicksburg to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Gonzales, Louisiana. These individuals face charges within […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested in separate ecstasy possession cases in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested two men for separate cases of ecstasy possession. On January 26, deputies said they responded to a call in reference to a vehicle accident. When deputies arrived, they noticed the vehicle was unoccupied. While on scene, deputies were advised of an individual at the emergency room that […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor says funding won’t correct water system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba hosted a town hall in South Jackson to give neighbors an update on the water crisis. This comes as the city has been awarded nearly $800 million in federal dollars through an omnibus bill that passed at the end of 2022. “Even with the funding, there […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Person arrested after shooting at old Masonic Temple

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police identified the suspect as 55-year-old Marlon Jenkins. He was charged with aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting on Capitol Street in Jackson. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Henley-Young director resigns to run for sheriff

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center Director Marshand Crisler announced on February 2 that he has resigned from his position to run for the position of Hinds County sheriff. “Today, I officially resigned from my position as Director of the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center, as a demonstration of my commitment in seeking […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hundreds of thousands of dollars unaccounted, questionable in McDaniel’s campaign report

Sen. Chris McDaniel’s first financial reports for his lieutenant governor campaign and a political action committee he runs leave voters in the dark about where hundreds of thousands of dollars came from and raise questions about whether some donations violated campaign finance law. McDaniel’s PAC reported it raised nearly $474,000 before it was officially created, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

51K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy