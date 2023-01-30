ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Alec Baldwin & ‘Rust’ Armorer To Be Formally Charged Tuesday With Involuntary Manslaughter Over 2021 Fatal Shooting Of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

By Dominic Patten and Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVi0i_0kWM6GMI00

Almost two weeks after the Santa Fe District Attorney revealed that Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will face criminal claims over the October 2021 fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins , charges against the duo will be formally filed tomorrow.

“The District Attorney and the special prosecutor are fully focused on securing justice for Halyna Hutchins,” said a spokesperson for First Judicial D.A. Mary Carmack-Altwies today. “The evidence and the facts speak for themselves,” Heather Brewer added, noting there will be no press conference or interviews at the time of the filing in the New Mexico courts.

Related Story

SAG-AFTRA Defends Alec Baldwin, Says ‘Rust’ Shooting Charges Against Him Are “Wrong & Uninformed”

Related Story

Alec Baldwin's Lawyer Calls 'Rust' Shooting Criminal Charges "Terrible Miscarriage Of Justice"

Related Story

Alec Baldwin & 'Rust' Armorer To Face Criminal Charges Over 2021 Fatal Movie Shooting, Santa Fe D.A. Says

After the long awaited January 19 announcement of the charges against the multiple Emmy winner and Gutierrez-Reed, and the plea deal struck by Rust first Assistant Director David Halls, the official placement of the paperwork in the Land of Enchantment court dockets will kick-off a process that will likely see Baldwin and the crew member facing trial later this year.

Heading to what is sure to be a media circus, Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are each to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death. Both could be facing a significant stint behind bars if found guilty.

Under New Mexico law, the first charge is a fourth-degree felony with sentencing of up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine. The second charge, which is formally an involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act charge, is also a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months in jail and up to a $5000 fine. However, the second charge additionally carries a firearm enhancement. That gives the offense a punishing mandatory five years in state prison if the high-profile defendants are found guilty.

Earlier this month , Baldwin’s primary lawyer Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel called the D.A.’s decision to go for criminal charges a “terrible miscarriage of justice” and vowed to “fight these charges, and we will win.” Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney Jason Bowles told Deadline on January 19 the charges against his client are “the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts.”

Neither lawyers for Baldwin nor Gutierrez-Reed responded to request for comment from Deadline on today’s news. If and when they do, we will update this post.

A producer on indie Western Rust, as well as the star of the film, Baldwin has always asserted that he did not pull the trigger on the gun that killed Hutchins. Speculation on how a live round got into the supposedly “cold” prop gun on October 21, 2021 cast a wide net including assistant director Halls, armorer Gutierrez-Reed, armorer mentor Seth Kenney, and others as the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office conducted their investigation into the tragedy.

Over the months, as civil lawsuits and a now settled wrongful death action from Hutchins’ family the courts in New Mexico and California, Sheriff’s Office in late 2022 finally released the FBI assisted police 551-page report which detailed the calamities that ensued before the killing of Hutchins and the wounding of director Joel Souza on October. 21, 2021.

Partially predicted due to a previous and somewhat successful D.A. funding request to the state to conduct a prosecution, the unveiling of Carmack-Altwies’ intention to take the matter to court finally followed several weeks later.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Annie Wersching Mourned By Shocked Hollywood And Fans – ‘24’ Co-Star Kiefer Sutherland Leads Reactions

Many did not know actress Annie Wersching’s cancer diagnosis, and woke up today shocked to learn she had died at age 45. Tributes poured forth from those who had worked with her on the long list of shows she graced. A few of the early reactions. Kiefer Sutherland, star and executive producer of 24, remembered Wersching who was a series regular on Seasons 7 and 8 of the real-time drama. “The world lost a light today,” Sutherland wrote on Twitter. “Annie Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks...
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Deadline

Michael Jackson Nephew Jaafar Jackson To Play King Of Pop In Antoine Fuqua-Directed Biopic

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson will be played by the late icon’s 26-year old nephew Jaafar Jackson in the Antoine Fuqua-directed film biopic for Lionsgate. Fuqua just posted a confirmation on Instagram. The singer and songwriter is the son of Jermaine Jackson, who is the brother of Michael and member of The Jackson 5. Jaafar has been singing and dancing since age 12, and has showcased himself singing tunes from Sam Cooke to Marvin Gaye, along with originals. As Deadline revealed last week, the Emancipation helmer signed on to next direct Michael, which has a script by John Logan. The film’s being produced...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Halyna Hutchins’ final words after being shot on Alec Baldwin’s Rust set

Witnesses have revealed Halyna Hutchins’s last words in the moments after she was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film, died on 21 October 2021 after Mr Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on the set in New Mexico.Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.The crew members told how Mr Baldwin’s fatal shot came...
NEW MEXICO STATE
OK! Magazine

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Are 'Sick To Their Stomachs' Over Actor's Possible Prison Time After Involuntary Manslaughter Charges: Source

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are struggling to come to terms with the fact that the embattled actor may have to serve jail time after being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. "Alec is stunned and absolutely devastated," a source spilled to a news outlet days after the New Mexico prosecutors came to their decision. "He’s trying to stay strong, but it’s a real challenge for him as the scale of this decision sinks in."Following a one-year investigation into the shooting that took place in October 2021, the 30 Rock alum, 64, and...
StyleCaster

Alec Baldwin’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose if He’s Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter

He’s one of the most recognizable and beloved faces in Hollywood with a career spanning more than four decades, but since being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the accidental fatal shooting of a cinematographer, Alec Baldwin’s net worth could be in jeopardy. On January 19, 2023, the veteran actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed shortly after a prop gun loaded with a live round misfired during rehearsals for Rust, a film Baldwin was working on as the lead actor and producer. “During the initial investigation, it was determined that actor/producer Alec Baldwin was the...
VERMONT STATE
Outsider.com

Alec Baldwin’s Wife Makes Statement With Sweatshirt After He Was Charged for 2021 ‘Rust’ Shooting: PHOTO

Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of Alec Baldwin, has come out with a single-word statement on a large sweatshirt. Baldwin does this after her husband was charged in connection with the 2021 Rust shooting. On the front of a green sweatshirt, Hilaria Baldwin has the word “empathy” in big capital letters. The photo comes from Friday morning. Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Popculture

Grammy Winner Arrested on Felony Gun Charges

Grammy-winning hip hop producer Max Adam Lord was arrested on gun possession charges earlier this month. Lord, 31, was allegedly found with semiautomatic rifles, AR-style altered semiautomatic pistols, and silencers during a search of his Studio City, California home, Los Angeles police said. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced Lord's charges on Jan. 20, and Lord's arraignment was on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Joe Biden To Call For Congress To Place Limits On Concert Ticket Fees, TV And Internet Providers’ Early Termination Charges

President Joe Biden wants limits placed on concert ticket fees and TV and internet providers’ early termination charges, as the White House seizes on the practices as a sign of lack of competition in various business sectors. Biden will announce the proposals at a meeting of the President’s Competition Council on Wednesday. Also being highlighted is a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule to curb excessive credit card late fees, and a Department of Transportation rule to require airlines and booking sites to show the full price of an airline ticket upfront. Additional proposals would be part of a Junk Fee Prevention Act,...
TEXAS STATE
CBS LA

63-year-old man sentenced for murder at El Monte motel in 1978

A 63-year-old man who avoided arrest connected to a 1978 murder for more than four decades was sentenced on Monday. According to Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Sarika Kim, Anthony Davis, 63, was sentenced to seven years to life in state prison for the Jan. 7, 1978 murder of Rudolfo Chavez, 42, who was found dead at the Spic and Span motel in El Monte. He was sentenced under guidelines that were in place at the time of the murder. Chavez was found naked by a motel employee the next day. Investigators say that he were stabbed 45 times, and that they...
EL MONTE, CA
Deadline

Kevin O’Neal Dies: ‘No Time For Sergeants’ Actor, Brother Of Ryan O’Neal Was 77

Kevin O’Neal, the younger brother of actor Ryan O’Neal who for a time built a steady, if less widely known, performing career of his own died in his sleep of natural causes in Thousand Oaks, California, on Saturday, Jan. 28. He was 77. His death was announced by his nephew Patrick O’Neal, Ryan O’Neal’s son. “Kevin had a wicked sense of humor, just like his older brother, and we have his stories to keep him in our hearts forever,” Patrick O’Neal wrote on Instagram, adding, “When Kevin walked into a room you heard him before you saw him. That energy and...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Deadline

Lisa Loring Dies: Actor & Original Wednesday Addams Was 64

Lisa Loring, best known for bringing Wednesday Addams to life in The Addams Family sitcom in the mid-1960s, has died. She was 64. Loring’s close friend Laure Jacobson shared in a Facebook post news of her death on January 28 after the actor was taken off life support following “a massive stroke.” “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. 4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it...
Deadline

Salma Hayek Says She Was “Nearly Killed” By Channing Tatum Filming ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance Scene

Salma Hayek joined Channing Tatum for Magic Mike’s Last Dance and recently recalled the steamy lap dance scene that could’ve ended up turning into something really bad. While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Oscar-nominated actor talked about the dance sequence in the Steven Soderbergh-directed film. “You know, this one part that’s not in it where I’m upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn’t do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head,” she said on...
Deadline

Cindy Williams Dies: ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star Who Appeared In ’American Graffiti’ & ‘The Conversation’ Was 75

Cindy Williams, who starred in the smash Happy Days spinoff Laverne & Shirley after appearing in two Best Picture Oscar nominees — George Lucas’ American Graffiti and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation — has died. She was 75. Her family told the Associated Press today that the actress died Wednesday after a brief illness. “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” reads the statement from her children, Emily and Zak Hudson, relayed through a spokesperson. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one...
Deadline

Roseanne Barr Makes Her Stand-Up Comeback In Fox Nation’s ‘Cancel This!’ Comedy Special – Watch Teaser

Roseanne Barr is making her return to comedy in a new special on Fox Nation which will debut on Monday, Feb. 13. A teaser for Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! was dropped during the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Watch the preview in the video posted above! “Has anybody been fired recently?” Barr is heard asking in the teaser before her characteristic laugh takes over. The stand-up special will be Barr’s first one in nearly 20 years. The one-hour show was filmed in front of a live studio audience in Houston, Texas at the Cullen Theatre. Barr...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne’s Estranged Spouse Tom Girardi Indicted For Scamming Clients Out Of Millions

Hulu may want to start work on a sequel to its 2021 documentary The Housewife and the Hustler about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her estranged husband Tom Girardi. As allegations of ripping off clients for millions have swarmed around now disbarred lawyer Girardi for almost three years, federal grand juries in California and Illinois on Wednesday indicted the once highflying attorney, his law firm’s accountant Christopher Kamon and others for embezzlement. “Mr. Girardi and Mr. Kamon stand accused of engaging in a widespread scheme to steal from their clients and lie to them to cover up...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Fox News And ‘The Five’ Top January Ratings; MSNBC and CNN Show Slight Gains In Total Day Viewers Vs. 2022

Fox News continued to dominate in the January cable news ratings, drawing more viewers, on average, than the combined audience of rivals MSNBC and CNN. But when it comes to total day viewing, MSNBC and CNN each showed a slight improvement from the same month in 2022, as the weeklong drama of the House speaker election provided a ratings bump. Fox News still led in total day viewers, averaging 1.35 million viewers, which was down 4% from the same month a year earlier. MSNBC averaged 703,000, up 7%, while CNN posted 524,000, up 7%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged...
Deadline

Melinda Dillon Dies: ‘Close Encounters’, ‘A Christmas Story’ & ‘Absence Of Malice’ Actress Was 83

Melinda Dillon, a two-time Oscar nominee for Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Absence of Malice who also played Ralphie’s mom in A Christmas Story, has died. She was 83. Her family said she died January 9 in Los Angeles but did not give other details. Dillon probably is best known for playing a mother whose young son is abducted by the aliens in Steven Spielberg’s 1977 epic Close Encounters of the Third Kind. She and Roy (Richard Dreyfuss) inexplicably are drawn to Devils Tower in Wyoming as they struggle to make sense of what has happened to them. She...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline

158K+
Followers
43K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy