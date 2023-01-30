Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Keeps Poking the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are searching for the right guy for their open defensive coordinator position. A couple of weeks ago, after the disappointing loss against the Giants in the wild-card round, the Vikings parted ways with their defensive coordinator Ed Donatell following one season with the club. Four candidates have...
Forget Flores — You Actually Want This Man to Become the New Vikings DC
The Vikings need a new defensive coordinator since the dismissal of 2022 DC Ed Donatell. On the defensive side, the purple team needs a complete overhaul, as the scheme didn’t work, and the players are getting older. A new play caller and new personnel are the best chance to see an effective defensive unit in 2023.
One Working Theory for Vikings Next WR2
Longtime Minnesota Vikings icon Adam Thielen could be too rich for the team’s blood in 2023, scheduled to incur a $19+ million cap hit against the books. Amid an offseason of roster change, Thielen may be a cap casualty, tradebait, or candidate for a paycut. K.J. Osborn, the team’s...
Vikings Should Target Expensive Free Agent
The Minnesota Vikings are in their off-season program. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is now asked to build the best possible team for the 2023 season and future years. He has all kinds of problems, starting with a bunch of pending free agents and some aging but expensive veterans on the team.
PFF Defines Vikings Offseason Need — and Nails It
While the Minnesota Vikings must formulate a 2023 plan to improve a cornerback room consisting of Andrew Booth, Akayleb Evans, Cameron Dantzler, and maybe Patrick Peterson plus Duke Shelley, that isn’t the only roster need. The team lagged on defense in 2022, and all the dirtiness came out in...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Purple Rumor Mill: Vikings + Lamar Jackson, a Potential WR2, Patrick Peterson Leaving?
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the February 4th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
NFL Coaches Think Rather Highly of Unsung Vikings Playmaker
Sporting News revealed its NFL awards for 2022 this week, and unsurprisingly, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson won Offensive Player of the Year honors. But Jefferson wasn’t the only Viking to grab attention from Sporting News, as the sports media entity detailed voting on behalf of NFC coaches for year-end awards.
The 49ers Are Right about the QB Idea
The San Francisco 49ers had zero healthy quarterbacks in the middle of the 2022 NFC Championship. Trey Lance fractured his ankle a few months ago, Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in December, Brock Purdy reportedly tore his UCL against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, and veteran journeyman Josh Johnson was concussed about an hour later.
Kirk Cousins Channels Mr. Perfect
One of the false narratives associated with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is that he “needs everything to be perfect” to succeed. The Vikings finished 2022 with a 13-4 record despite showcasing the NFL’s sixth-worst defense per DVOA, so Cousins emphatically dispelled the fallacious talking point once and for all.
Tom Brady Says Goodbye to Minnesota
For what would appear to be the final time, unless we’re undergoing a Brett Favre-esque saga, Tom Brady says goodbye. Officially retiring from the NFL this morning, he thwarts becoming a free agent and turns from a return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In saying goodbye, he also bids adieu to Minnesota.
Justin Jefferson Is about to Accomplish Something Randy Moss Never Did
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson won the Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year award this week, and he’s mere days from winning the Associated Press [and “more official”] version of the trophy. And Randy Moss never did that. The award has trended in recent years...
Vikings DC Search Now a 3-Way Pick ’em
For 15 days, the Minnesota Vikings have sought a defensive coordinator replacement for Ed Donatell, who departed the organization on January 19th. Minnesota allowed the second-most yards and third-most points to opponents in 2022, so the franchise opted for change in 2023. On Friday, the Vikings quest for a new...
Guess Who Caught the Final TD Pass of Tom Brady’s Career?
When NFL historians, or anybody for that matter, reference leaderboards to determine, for example, who has the most rushing touchdowns of all time or the most sacks in NFL history, the regular season is used for the tabulation — and the postseason isn’t included. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback...
Vikings CB Pokes Fun at ‘NFL Is Rigged’ Buzz
NFL officials fired up some questionable calls in the AFC and NFC Championships last weekend, so naturally, the sport must be rigged, right?. That was all the buzz following the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs victories on Championship Sunday because — of course, it was. Vikings CB Pokes...
Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
Another Domino in Vikings DC Search
Two weeks ago, the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, who led the franchise to the league’s 27th-ranked defense via DVOA, 30th in points allowed, and 31st in yards allowed. The Vikings have interviewed Sean Desai (Seattle Seahawks), Brian Flores (Pittsburgh Steelers), Ryan Nielsen (New...
The GOAT Is Not the Future Vikings QB after All
The future of quarterback Tom Brady was a big subject in the last few weeks after the Dallas Cowboys eliminated his Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the 2022 playoffs. Brady didn’t look as sharp as his past self, something totally logical for a 45-year-old. After his contract expired,...
The Vikings Weird CB Problem
The 2023 Minnesota Vikings will be led by a new defensive coordinator, a man with no identity as of January 31st. The franchise has interviewed four men since parting ways with 2022 defensive bossman Ed Donatell — Sean Desai (Seattle Seahawks), Brian Flores (Pittsburgh Steelers), Ryan Nielsen (New Orleans Saints), and Mike Pettine (Vikings).
Lessons for Vikings from the Conference Championships
While star skill position players add to a team’s sizzle — and ticket sales — the main lesson to be learned by the Vikings and 29 other NFL teams on Sunday is the trenches are where games and championships are most often won, along, of course, with having a great QB.
