Sean Payton Keeps Poking the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are searching for the right guy for their open defensive coordinator position. A couple of weeks ago, after the disappointing loss against the Giants in the wild-card round, the Vikings parted ways with their defensive coordinator Ed Donatell following one season with the club. Four candidates have...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
One Working Theory for Vikings Next WR2

Longtime Minnesota Vikings icon Adam Thielen could be too rich for the team’s blood in 2023, scheduled to incur a $19+ million cap hit against the books. Amid an offseason of roster change, Thielen may be a cap casualty, tradebait, or candidate for a paycut. K.J. Osborn, the team’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vikings Should Target Expensive Free Agent

The Minnesota Vikings are in their off-season program. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is now asked to build the best possible team for the 2023 season and future years. He has all kinds of problems, starting with a bunch of pending free agents and some aging but expensive veterans on the team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The 49ers Are Right about the QB Idea

The San Francisco 49ers had zero healthy quarterbacks in the middle of the 2022 NFC Championship. Trey Lance fractured his ankle a few months ago, Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in December, Brock Purdy reportedly tore his UCL against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, and veteran journeyman Josh Johnson was concussed about an hour later.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kirk Cousins Channels Mr. Perfect

One of the false narratives associated with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is that he “needs everything to be perfect” to succeed. The Vikings finished 2022 with a 13-4 record despite showcasing the NFL’s sixth-worst defense per DVOA, so Cousins emphatically dispelled the fallacious talking point once and for all.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tom Brady Says Goodbye to Minnesota

For what would appear to be the final time, unless we’re undergoing a Brett Favre-esque saga, Tom Brady says goodbye. Officially retiring from the NFL this morning, he thwarts becoming a free agent and turns from a return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In saying goodbye, he also bids adieu to Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vikings DC Search Now a 3-Way Pick ’em

For 15 days, the Minnesota Vikings have sought a defensive coordinator replacement for Ed Donatell, who departed the organization on January 19th. Minnesota allowed the second-most yards and third-most points to opponents in 2022, so the franchise opted for change in 2023. On Friday, the Vikings quest for a new...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vikings CB Pokes Fun at ‘NFL Is Rigged’ Buzz

NFL officials fired up some questionable calls in the AFC and NFC Championships last weekend, so naturally, the sport must be rigged, right?. That was all the buzz following the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs victories on Championship Sunday because — of course, it was. Vikings CB Pokes...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Another Domino in Vikings DC Search

Two weeks ago, the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, who led the franchise to the league’s 27th-ranked defense via DVOA, 30th in points allowed, and 31st in yards allowed. The Vikings have interviewed Sean Desai (Seattle Seahawks), Brian Flores (Pittsburgh Steelers), Ryan Nielsen (New...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The GOAT Is Not the Future Vikings QB after All

The future of quarterback Tom Brady was a big subject in the last few weeks after the Dallas Cowboys eliminated his Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the 2022 playoffs. Brady didn’t look as sharp as his past self, something totally logical for a 45-year-old. After his contract expired,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Vikings Weird CB Problem

The 2023 Minnesota Vikings will be led by a new defensive coordinator, a man with no identity as of January 31st. The franchise has interviewed four men since parting ways with 2022 defensive bossman Ed Donatell — Sean Desai (Seattle Seahawks), Brian Flores (Pittsburgh Steelers), Ryan Nielsen (New Orleans Saints), and Mike Pettine (Vikings).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
