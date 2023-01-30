Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Anti-Semitic Graffiti Discovered at Dos Pueblos High School
On Wednesday, Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) staff announced that graffiti of a swastika symbol was recently found on a pole in the Dos Pueblos High School athletic stadium. “While we have not determined the perpetrator, Santa Barbara Unified condemns this hateful act in the strongest possible terms,” the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Two Anti-Semitic Incidents Centered Near UCSB Campus Leave Community Shocked
On Monday, UC Santa Barbara students and staff were shocked to discover anti-Semitic messages scrawled on a chalkboard of an Israeli Politics class on campus. One statement specifically read, “From the river to the sea,” referring to a common phrase symbolizing the total elimination of the State of Israel and Palestinian control from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.
Santa Barbara Independent
Marlee and Molly
Marlee was rescued from a high-kill shelter. She was quickly a volunteer favorite, known for her hugs and sweet demeanor. Marlee is approximately 3 years old and 50 pounds. She’s a sweet and funny girl who is very alert when she goes for a walk, and an experienced dog handler would be a good match for her. She is happy to relax with you on the couch, and when you leave her alone, she will protest initially but settle down and wait for your return. She goes for zoomies around in her space and will become very excited, but will also easily calm down.
Santa Barbara Independent
Looking to the Localfor Docs to Watch
Read all of the stories in our “Locals-Only Sneak Peek at SBIFF” cover here. We’re just starting to scratch the surface of the treasure trove of films to look forward to at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. A few things to mark your calendars for (with many more to come):
Santa Barbara Independent
Lompoc High School, Clarence Ruth Elementary Placed on Lockdown over Reports of Shooting in the Area
Lompoc High School and nearby Clarence Ruth Elementary School were placed on lockdown early Wednesday afternoon following reports of a shooting in the area, Lompoc police said. Around 12:24 p.m. on February 2, police received multiple calls regarding a shooting just west of the Lompoc High campus, which immediately went...
Santa Barbara Independent
Reel Meets Realism
Read all of the stories in our “Locals-Only Sneak Peek at SBIFF” cover here. Known for her masterful ability to capture both urban environments and changes in light, renowned artist Patricia Chidlaw was an inspired choice to create the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival poster, a stunning depiction of the iconic Arlington Theatre. Here SBIFF Executive Director and a Santa Barbara Independent Contributing Writer Roger Durling shares his feature story about the painter — and the woman — behind the poster.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Students Learn Art of Spinning Tales at 2023 Author-Go-Round
The Santa Barbara County Education Office’s 53rd annual Author-Go-Round brought together four professional children’s book authors for a five-day event this week at the Education Office’s auditorium in Santa Barbara to encourage local students to find their own voice through writing and storytelling. Associate Superintendent Ellen Barger...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara and Ventura Ballet Community Comes Together After Loss of Ukrainian Dancer
The recent loss of Ukrainian ballet dancer Zhan Mishel Panchuk, a dancer with State Street Ballet from 2021 to 2022, has left a hole in the local ballet community, and especially in the heart of the woman he leaves behind, Hanna Chudinova. “When I would see him in class or...
Santa Barbara Independent
Who Will Pay the Price for UC Workers’ Raises?
Last year’s union-backed strikes across University of California campuses won historic raises for its 48,000 academic workers, but UC campuses are now faced with the challenge of funding the wage increases set within those new labor contracts. Cuts to graduate student admissions are being considered as a potential avenue...
Santa Barbara Independent
Green-Bin Guru Hired to Help Northern Santa Barbara County Get Sorted
As recycling laws in California ramp up, waste management practices in Santa Barbara County continue to evolve. To help North County residents and businesses sort through the new rules, the waste management company serving the region has named a new public education liaison. Senate Bill 1383 — a state law...
Santa Barbara Independent
Prime Ag Lands Near Lompoc Saved from Housing for Now
Housing, farming, pesticides, schools, and Lompoc’s “desperate need to move into the 21st century before it’s gone” were weighed against the failings of urban sprawl during a four-hour LAFCO meeting on whether to turn 148 acres of prime agricultural land into something like 2,700 homes and 228,000 square feet of commercial space.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara SoCalGas Customers Among Those to See Dramatic Drop in February Bill
Many Santa Barbara County residents were in shock when they received their January gas bills this year, as unusually high increases in natural gas prices this winter took its financial toll across the state. Partial relief may come this month with a decrease in gas prices and assistance from the...
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Pictures from Home’: From Santa Barbara to Broadway
Art imitates life, and for Santa Barbara musician Kenny Sultan, the new Broadway play Pictures from Home achieves an authenticity beyond metaphor: The production will actually feature pictures of the Sultan family, pictures taken by Kenny’s brother, Larry Sultan. Pictures from Home, which opened this month at Studio 54, is inspired by Larry Sultan’s pivotal photographic memoir of the same name — and features Tony winner Nathan Lane as the father figure; Olivier award winner Zoë Wanamaker as the Sultan matriarch; and Tony winner Danny Burstein as Larry Sultan himself. “It’s my mom, dad, and brother onstage,” says Kenny Sultan. “It’s surreal. I’m going to need a stiff drink before that one!”
Santa Barbara Independent
SB Unified Solar Construction Update
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. February 3, 2023 – Santa Barbara Unified School District staff updated the Board of Trustees on solar construction underway across several school sites. Construction of a solar array at the facilities lot of the District Office started a...
Santa Barbara Independent
A Locals-OnlySneak Peek at SBIFF
The star-studded Santa Barbara International Film Festival hits our town February 8-18 and we can’t wait. Here’s the skinny on the opening night film, Miranda’s Victim, a preview of some of the documentaries of special local interest, and a look at the influential career of SBIFF poster artist Patricia Chidlaw. (Hint: She might impact your travel plans.)
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Get New Green Energy Technology
If all goes according to a new $774 million deal struck with a Canadian green energy company, most Santa Barbara County electrical customers could find themselves relying on compressed air to meet their green energy needs from 4 o’clock in the afternoon ’til 9 at night, when solar energy is typically in short supply.
Santa Barbara Independent
Can Accessory Dwelling Units Help Solve Santa Barbara’s Housing Crisis?
In recent years, accessory dwelling units (ADUs) have proven to be a bright spot in Santa Barbara’s dismal housing landscape, allowing property owners to offer affordable rentals to teachers, nurses, and those working in the restaurant, tech, and public service industries — people who now have great difficulty finding rentals in the city.
Santa Barbara Independent
Band Applications Open for 2023 Concerts in the Park Series
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 02/02/2023. The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is seeking musical acts for the 2023 Concerts in the Park series. The free, family-friendly summer tradition has brought a range of musical entertainment to Chase Palm Park since its inception in 2000. Like many...
Santa Barbara Independent
The Home Page | Exciting Exteriors
This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on January 29, 2023. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. I scoffed when I received an email this week featuring Spring Cleaning tips, thinking how far away spring...
Santa Barbara Independent
Poolside/Beachside Escape, to the Cliff House Inn
Read all of the stories in our “Locals-Only Sneak Peek at SBIFF” cover here. The story behind this story starts with the painting. Last fall, the superlative and vibe-capturing painter Patricia Chidlaw had her summertime exhibition at Sullivan Goss Gallery, bearing the self-explanatory title The Pool Show. One of the prize canvases in this set of cool pool portraits was a twilight view of the pool at the unique hotel known as the Cliff House Inn, just south of the Rincon.
