Marlee was rescued from a high-kill shelter. She was quickly a volunteer favorite, known for her hugs and sweet demeanor. Marlee is approximately 3 years old and 50 pounds. She’s a sweet and funny girl who is very alert when she goes for a walk, and an experienced dog handler would be a good match for her. She is happy to relax with you on the couch, and when you leave her alone, she will protest initially but settle down and wait for your return. She goes for zoomies around in her space and will become very excited, but will also easily calm down.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO