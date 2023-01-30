ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Vote now: Which was the best high school girls basketball play in the country Jan. 20-26?

By Mike Swanson
Scorebook Live
4 days ago
 4 days ago

The SBLive Sports staff watched a bunch of highlights from last week's high school girls basketball games across the nation and picked our top 10.

Check out the video above and vote in the poll below to choose your favorite.

The voting will conclude Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Descriptions of each play are below the poll.

1. Tenafly (New Jersey)

Surrounded by three defenders, Anna Taufield hits a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win the game.

2. Copley (Ohio)

Ashley Kerekes makes a layup off a steal in what proves to be the game-winner in overtime.

3. Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.)

Jadyn Donovan answers the game-tying 3-pointer with the game-winning layup at the buzzer.

4. Rock Bridge (Missouri)

Jayda Porter bullies her defender in the paint to get space to hit the game-winning shot.

5. Westtown (Pennsylvania)

Jordyn Palmer — playing varsity as an eighth-grader — soars through the air to block a 3-point shot.

6. Hopkins (Minnesota)

Liv McGill throws a left-handed dart through heavy traffic, leading to an easy bucket for her teammate.

7. Nicholas County (Kentucky)

Maggie Simons steals the ball at half court, then pulls up from just beyond the 3-point line for the game-winner.

8. Montverde Academy (Florida)

Mrjacle Sheppard leaps to grab a pass and scores in one motion while drawing the foul.

9. Shiner (Texas)

Morgan Lenehan makes the steal and heaves a half-court prayer that gets answered.

10. Crestwood (South Carolina)

Shaniya Williams takes the inbound pass and heaves a deep 3 for the game-winner.

Comments / 0

