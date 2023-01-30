Read full article on original website
Related
myqcountry.com
Grain Belt Express project moves into new phase; Missouri gets more power
The Grain Belt Express project has proven contentious across northern Missouri where the transmission line is planned, but a new plan hopes to garner more support. Originally, the line from Ford County, Kansas would send 500 megawatts of power from alternative wind energy to Missouri. Director of Transmission and Business...
myqcountry.com
City of St. Joseph taking public CIP project suggestions
The city of St. Joseph is seeking public input, as the city gets ready to try and renew the Capital Improvement Program half-cent sales tax. The CIP half-cent sales tax, which has been voted on and approved every five years since 1989, generates about $7 million annually and is a major source of funding for public projects.
myqcountry.com
St. Joseph weighing options on replacing Aquatic Park pool
City officials are currently seeking options of how to renovate and remodel the currently closed lap pool at the aquatic park in St. Joseph. Originally, the city designated eight million dollars of capital improvement money towards the project. City Manager Bryan Carter says though the city began to consider the...
Comments / 0